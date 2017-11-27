Leanne Clancey discovers sibling rivalry can be a good thing when it results in a sophisticated offering like Melbourne’s Osteria Ilaria. Forget Flinders Lane, there’s a new dining precinct emerging in Melbourne’s former camping supplies quarter. Within a short stretch, Little Bourke Street (between Elizabeth and Queen) has triumphed over the puffer jackets, day packs and tourist-trap tackiness of nearby Hardware Lane to spawn some of the city’s best dining, with names like Kirk’s Wine Bar, Tipo 00 and French Saloon leading the charge.

For fans of Tipo 00 – that most revered of backstreet Melbourne Italians – the recent-ish arrival of its next-door sibling Osteria Ilaria comes as good news indeed. With some of the best pasta in town and seating for just 40 diners, Tipo was always gonna break a few hearts. But sophisticated big sister Ilaria – which houses 90 and welcomes walk-ins for drinks and/or snacks at the bar – isn’t just there to satisfy the overflow, it’s a seriously worthy destination in itself. Even though we’re almost an hour late (3pm lunch, anyone?), we arrive to a room that is both welcoming and buzzy. Grainy old soul tunes play and staff glide across the floor with the kind of confidence that comes from being part of a team where everybody’s on the same page: skilled, knowledgeable, passionate. Designed by architect Briony Morgan, the interiors embody that attractive ‘certain something’ – understated, charming – that Melbourne venues do so well: marble-topped pass, glowing open kitchen, mixed format seating and sympathetic lighting.

While sister Tipo is known for its transcendental pasta, Ilaria broadens chef/owner Andreas Papadakis’s scope, with seafood and game playing starring roles. As we found, perhaps the best way to explore Ilaria’s greatest hits is through the chef’s selection menu. With roughly 12 shared dishes spread over four courses, at $70 per head it offers exceptional value.