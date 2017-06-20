Old and new design is celebrated at The Kettle Black; a refined yet breezy cafe housed in a Victorian terrace, polished off with contemporary flourishes.



Where: 50 Albert Road, South Melbourne; The Kettle Black

Design firm: Studio You Me

A favourite of late sleepers and early lunchers alike, beautiful brunch spots have been popping up all about the place in recent years. The Kettle Black in South Melbourne is one such locale. From the team behind much-loved Melbourne eateries Higher Ground and Top Paddock is this space. It’s more fine-dining-breakfast than humble cafe, yet the mood here is laid-back and breezy.