We share a love of travel, yet our common passion is often driven by different interests. For some, travel is an opportunity to explore, while others are lured by the chance to escape. Some seek adventure; some prefer to unwind. For some, it’s the landscape; for others, the people. For many of us, it’s a combination of these and many more charms.

But, regardless of motive, travellers are increasingly interested in the environment and concerned about their ecological footprint.

Thankfully, Naturewise Eco Escapes has all bases covered. Run by Conservation Volunteers Australia, the country’s largest not-for-profit conservation organisation, Naturewise provide a range of wildlife tours, which allow guests to connect with people as well as place, and give back to the very environment they are experiencing.

Whether you’re spotting saltwater crocodiles in Kakadu National Park or sidling up to sea turtles on the Kimberley Coast, each Naturewise tour is unique and designed to take you off the beaten track and behind the scenes where Australia’s best nature and wildlife is on show. But you’re not just a spectator. All tours include ways to connect with, and help protect, local wildlife.

Among Naturewise’s popular tours, the Sea Turtle Experience is an unforgettable excursion located on Western Australia’s remarkable Kimberley Coast. In stunning surrounds, you’ll be wowed by close encounters with the endemic flatback turtle while also contributing to the long-term research project aimed at turtle conservation. In Victoria, Little Desert National Park is the star of no fewer than four tours, each offering front-row seats to the park’s diverse and spectacular wildlife. While getting up-close to all manner of native wildlife, you’ll also contribute to the world-leading Rewilding the Desert project. Or, head to the Northern Territory and experience the incomparable Kakadu National Park and Arnhem Land while helping conserve marine wildlife along the awe-inspiring outback coastline.

With Naturewise, connections aren’t limited to nature. Tours also connect like-minded travellers, and their bonds are only strengthened through the program’s rich and rewarding experiences. Meanwhile, expert guides help travellers get the most from each hands-on experience, sharing professional insights and personal anecdotes to help enrich the journey.

Naturewise also offers tailor-made tours across Australia, and all holidays contribute to genuine conservation outcomes. Eco-tours are great for solo travellers and groups, and a fantastic option for team building and corporate retreats. Packages include eco-experiences and accommodation, with options to suit all fitness levels, interests and travel preferences. All profits are reinvested in projects managed by Conservation Volunteers Australia.

Whether you’re in it to explore or escape, join Naturewise and experience how making a meaningful difference to your environment can, in turn, make a meaningful difference in you.

Visit Naturewise Eco Escapes to find out more.