Ross agrees. “It was a place I’d never heard of and knew nothing about,” he admits. “I went during my time with [television show] No Leave No Life, and the way that the desert hits the beach… I’d never seen anything like it. It’s so desolate but so beautiful… and the fact that you can swim ten metres off the sand and suddenly be on the reef is amazing. And then, of course, you can swim with manta rays and the whale sharks [on Ningaloo Reef] and to be honest I don’t want to do that again it, that scared the sh*t out of me, but I know other people like doing it and it was well worth it. It’s hard to get to, and expensive to get to, but well worth it.”

Prev<<<< Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort & Spa, Blue Mountains, NSW Next >>>> Shelley Beach, Sydney, NSW