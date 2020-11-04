Facebook Instagram Twitter

Discover the Best of the West in 7 days

Rottnest Island, Perth Rottnest Island, Perth

A visit to Rottnest Island is one of the highlights of any visit to the West Coast.

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Cosmos Tours

04 November 2020

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

DEALS

Discover mystical Arnhem Land for an adventure like no other

Book now and save! All-inclusive luxury accommodation, meals, fishing expeditions and 4WD adventures.

  • 13 day small group 4WD adventure
  • Book by 31 December 2020
  • Departs May – September 2021
View More >

Grafton! Come for the Jacarandas, stay a little longer!

To help visitors get the most out of this glorious part of the world, we’ve put together a fabulous three day itinerary.

View More >

Ultimate Top End self-drive experience

Ultimate Top End self-drive experience. 8 nights accommodation from $999pp* including:

  • 2 nights at Mercure Crocodile Hotel in Kakadu National Park
  • 2 hour Yellow Water Billabong Cruise
  • Plus more! *T&Cs apply
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2020. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo