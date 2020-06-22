With so many highlights, it’s often best to let experts show you the jewels of Western Australia.

Daydreaming about your future plans? You are not alone, wanderlust is at an all-time high. But in a country with so many alluring possibilities – urban escapes, pristine beaches, rugged outback, gourmet delights – where you’ll be heading first will be a tricky choice. Unless, of course, you opt for all of the above.

Inspiring Journeys’ A Journey to the West itinerary is a showcase of Australia’s most remarkable features. It is a celebration of the Lucky Country, and a timely reminder of just how lucky we are.

The spectacular contrast of coast and outback provides the backdrop for this seven-day adventure. First stop: Perth, a city on the right side of a vibrant transformation, brimming with historical, cultural and dining treasures, and the gateway to the renowned Margaret River wine region.

Start by exploring the white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters of Shoalwater Islands Marine Park, with Penguin Island at its heart. Catch a glimpse of bottlenose dolphins and Australian sea lions before heading south for a stroll along historic Busselton Jetty. Bunker down for the night – so to speak – at the Pullman Bunker Bay Resort in Margaret River, your first taste of this world-famous wine region.

Vineyard-lined roads deliver big on charm in Margaret River while the flavours burst with each epicurean experience – be it a long lunch, a wine tasting or dinner with water views at Pullman’s Other Side of the Moon restaurant.

Next, discover shades of blue you never knew existed on Rottnest Island – where natural beauty abounds – and meet the island’s most famous resident, the delightfully happy and photogenic quokka. Let paradise sink in from the balcony of your eco tent, set on the shores of picturesque Pinky’s Beach at Discovery Rottnest Island.

The round trip ends in Fremantle, Perth, but not before uncovering the many gems of this bustling waterfront precinct, including the famed Fremantle Markets.

Highlight-filled, Inspiring Journeys’ A Journey to the West itinerary will help you get reacquainted with Australia’s many treasures, a point emphasised mid-way through the tour when a traditional ‘Welcome to Country’ marks the start of the tour’s Indigenous experience at Cape Naturaliste. After our collective stint on the travel sidelines, the meaningful ritual seems even more apt.

For this and other dream destinations on our doorstep, visit inspiringjourneys.com.