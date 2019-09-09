How to spend 24-hours in Busselton

Deb Hallyburton

With crystal clear waters and a white sandy beach, making you wish you were there right now, Busselton should be an expensive glamour destination. Thankfully it’s not.



Located at pristine Geographe Bay, Busselton is that postcard picture. Its picturesque 30km stretch of foreshore has been snapped for countless landscape photographs – appearing in travel books and personal albums around the world.

The Good Egg Cafe is more than just a place to get your caffeine fix. It’s a collective workspace, culinary classroom and creative workshop with a kids’ play area and small retail space on the side. But what makes this cafe so special is that five per cent of all profits are donated to Carrie’s Beanies 4 Brain Cancer, in honour of owner Deb Hallyburton’s late husband Brad who succumbed to the disease.

We chat to this inspirational local about her favourite things to do and see while in Busselton.

8am: Breakfast is served

Rise early and enjoy breakfast at the Good Egg Cafe, open from 6.30am to 5pm, seven days a week.

We sell the best coffee in town, made with ethically sourced beans from local boutique roaster Micrology Coffee Roasters. We are renowned for our diverse menu – be sure to try out my fave, the chorizo croquettes.

9.30am: Busselton Jetty

Head down to Busselton Jetty: you can either walk to the end or catch the solar-powered jetty train.

The underwater observatory at the end of the jetty is well worth a look. The foreshore has recently been developed and there is an amazing kids’ playground; alternatively, simply stroll along the shore of Geographe Bay.

11am: Explore the canopy

Book ahead for a little adventure in the Tuart Forest; Forest Adventures South West offers high ropes courses and ziplines among the treetops.

12.30pm: A beer or two…

Pop into the new cellar door at Rocky Ridge Brewing Co. and taste the vast array of craft beers (from cucumber to apricot). You can make up your own cheese platter and kick back on the deck and enjoy the sunshine.

2.30pm: Explore the town

The cellar door is walking distance to the main shopping precinct in town, where you’ll find specialty shops such as iconic Hillzeez surf shop and Homeward Bound, a sweet homewares store. Be sure to check out the ArtGeo Cultural Complex, which features varied exhibitions in heritage buildings.

3.30pm: Pick up a bottle

A 10-minute drive from the city centre will take you to Whicher Ridge winery. The unique wine-tasting experience here is led by winemaker Cathy Howard, and includes the opportunity to visit their ‘one of a kind’ wine sensory garden where you can learn about food and wine pairing.

5.30pm: Have your camera at the ready

Head back to the beach and enjoy the breathtaking sunset over Busselton Jetty.

6.30pm: That’s amore…

My absolute favourite place to end the day is at the newly opened Café d’Amoré. Situated in the main street of Busselton, Jude and Radiel will spoil you with their service and amazing authentic Italian cuisine.

It’s BYO, so take a bottle of wine from Whicher Ridge and enjoy the intimate setting and relaxed atmosphere.