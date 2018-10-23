Editor

It’s a bold move to take on the biggest and most rugged side of the continent, sure, so we’ve figured out we should get some help from the TomTom Road Trips web site to ensure you can either plan your jaw-dropping Australian west coast road trips, or do it spontaneously on the road via TomTom MyDrive , or both.

Nothing feels freer than hitting the open road and few roads feel more open than those etching across the vast state of Western Australia, cutting a swathe of fun and epic adventure through the mindblowing scenery, surprising stops and stopovers along the way.

TomTom Road Trips website is where you can find all the different road trips with description and a map showing the route and location. You can select any of the routes on the website and plan your own journey from TomTom TomTom MyDrive. Here, three amazing road trips to take on Australia’s west like a boss.

Striking out south-east from Perth, it doesn’t take too long to find the wide open spaces of the aptly named Golden Outback. Just under four hours drive and you’ll hit Hyden, famous for its many rock formations including world-renowned Wave Rock. The surrounding wonders such as Hippo’s Yawn, the Humps and Mulka’s Cave, deserve more than just a quick stretch of the legs. The hike over the Humps is best done in the morning or afternoon, while the chance to really enjoy getting up close to the Aboriginal art within Mulka’s Cave is too good to rush. If you’d like to make an extended stopover, TomTom MyDrive easily links you through to TripAdvisor so you can plan more adventures in this fascinating and highly Insta-worthy spot. Speaking of spectacular photos, plenty more await you after the next, nearly five-hour leg of the journey through to Esperance. This pristine, sandy-beached, sun-kissed town is the tip-off point for explorations on and around more than 100 gobsmacking islands. Don’t miss the chance to take a flight over bright-pink Hillier salt lake. If you have the funds, the TomTom Roadtrip website’s Around You function will help you plan your sun-soaked days easily. What can we say? Hashtag blessed.

If a decadent weekend is more your scene, pack your swimmers and your designated driver, and download this route from the TomTom Road Trips web site and enjoy a scrumptious mix of wine and natural wonder. You can drive from Cape to Cape in two and a half hours, but considering there are more than 50 wineries, 90 metre karri trees, incredible coastal wilderness and unparalleled whale watching opps along that short stretch, we doubt you’ll be setting any personal bests here. Instead, start at the beautiful Cape Naturaliste lighthouse, three hours south of Perth, and keep your camera handy for this short journey to the rugged seascapes of Canal Rocks near Yallingup. Next, savour some famous Western Australian tipples at the many wineries dotting the coast, from charming Redgate Wines to perhaps Margaret River’s most famed resident winemakers at Vasse Felix. Further south, get a crick neck marvelling at the giants of the Boranup Karri Forest, then choose a secluded beach along Caves Road and relax. Play your cards right and you might even end up at the stunning Cape Leeuwin, the meeting point between the Indian and Southern Oceans, and you will get to experience one of the country’s most incredible sun-meets-sea moments during sunset.

Once you’ve got a taste of Team TomTom and you, why not go for gold? This absolute epic of a drive eats up 1700 kilometres of some of Australia’s most awe-inspiring countryside, and the sheer distance travelled means you’ll leave the madding crowd far behind. The coastline between Perth and Ningaloo Reef is dazzling, with aquatic life both wild and accessible. Plan a stopover in Monkey Mia to interact with the cheeky wild dolphins, and prepare to fall in love entirely with Australia’s ‘other’ great reef at Ningaloo itself. Plan your visit between April and July to swim with the whale sharks here, still a relatively new and always amazing experience and also give yourself enough leeway to pay proper respect to the more landward sights. After all, this drive also covers such wonders like the towering Pinnacles, the three-storey-high Lancelin Sand Dunes and the rare, important Stromatolites of Shark Bay. Keep up to date with the latest TripAdvisor reviews on each sight along the way via TomTom’s MyDrive and you will get the best drive of your life. So you can actually lose yourself wherever you like, without actually getting lost.

