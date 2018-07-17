It’s the food event of the year – and the queen of cooking is bringing her skills to the table for all to learn from… If there’s one event for Australia’s food-obsessed to get in on, it’s Gourmet Escape. In its seventh year, the event is held in Western Australia’s stunning Margaret River and this year, includes a ridiculously exciting round-up of incredible culinary professionals, including Rick Stein, Skye Gyngell, James Lowe, Niki Nakayama and the one and only Nigella Lawson.

Nigella’s events Described by Nigella herself as an ‘astonishing’ event in a ‘magical’ destination after her first visit in 2016, it’s no wonder the queen of cooking has opted to make a return in 2018. And this time, she’s pulling out all the stops. Nigella will be sharing her expertise at numerous events across the weekend, like the Gourmet Beach BBQ, her very own tea party as well as numerous appearances throughout the weekend – and a book signing at the Gourmet Village. Of course, Nigella certainly isn’t the only drawcard to this action-packed culinary event. Across the weekend, visitors to Margaret River can be wowed by the likes of Tetsuya Wakuda, Matt Stone, Jo Barret and Guy Grossi and take part in some pretty awesome events, including dining experiences with chefs hot off the 2018 ‘World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ list. So, why make the trip to Margaret River? The annual Gourmet Escape is a unique opportunity to taste world-renowned food and wine, partake in events not offered anywhere else, and meet more than 120 food producers and winemakers that supply restaurants with some of the country’s best food. Better still, the event has an intimate feel and a range of unforgettable cooking demonstrations and culinary experiences, all based in close vicinity to the Gourmet Village; a food and wine hub running across the weekend that’s known as the ‘heartbeat’ of the event.

Some notable new events to the 2018 program include: Chow’s Table Chinese Feast: featuring Andrew Wong from London’s Michelin-starred A Wong and Victor Liong from hip laneway diner, Lee Ho Fook.