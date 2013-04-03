A pristine natural playground

Cape Le Grand National Park, WA

Cape Le Grand is one of Australia’s most spectacular national parks.

Scott, who gave it 9, says “you’ll never forget the contrasting colours of sea and beach here.” And he is so right: pure white sand – so fine, it squeaks between your toes – meets with the unimaginable blue shades of the ocean.

But what makes this place extra special is its residents – the kangaroos who are found along the sand sunbathing in the western sun.

