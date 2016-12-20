Perth’s famous coastline is home to some of the world’s most pristine, powdery white and crystal blue beach scenes, so it’s no surprise to see a slew of vibrant restaurants and cafés popping up. Here are 6 of the best…

1. Bathers Beach House, Fremantle

As the only place in WA that you can enjoy a cocktail on the sand, Bathers Beach House has Europeanised the charming port of Fremantle, holding its place as the only absolute beach front venue in Perth. With panoramic views, a delicious and diverse menu of quality seafood, Bather’s beach is the perfect pit stop to relax and cool down on a hot summer’s day.

2. Coast, Port Beach

A new venue on Fremantle’s Port Beach; Coast’s crisp white, weatherboard beach shack is a refreshing new addition located a mere few metres from the beach. Catering to many scenarios, from larger groups to quiet cocktail-fuelled catch-up’s, Coast is elevated just above the dunes, providing a beautiful Indian Ocean backdrop while you soak up the sun in this beautiful alfresco venue.

3. Bib & Tucker, Leighton Beach

Leighton’s favourite beach-facing venue is set high on a balcony, serving modern Australian cuisine and with a premium wine and spirits list to choose from whilst taking in the stunning ocean views. Just a few steps from the talcum-powder white sands, Bib & Tucker is an ideal pre or post-beach destination to fuel long days by the water.