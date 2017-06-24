From March 2018, Qantas will fly directly between Perth and London, a journey lasting 17 hours straight, making it the third-longest flight in the world. For those coming or going to the east coast, stopovers in Perth are free. We think it’s the perfect excuse to go west.



1. Inner-city luxury hotel, Como the Treasury was voted second-best hotel in the world – the world! – by Condé Nast Traveler last year. Its 48 flawless suites are boosted by the city’s coolest bar and restaurant precinct, all under the one roof.

2. Bon vivants can now take a seaplane to Margaret River for a don’t-lift-a-finger day of wine tastings. Taking off from the Swan River in view of Perth’s skyscrapers, the guided tour whisks you around the region’s best wineries.