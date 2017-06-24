From March 2018, Qantas will fly directly between Perth and London, a journey lasting 17 hours straight, making it the third-longest flight in the world. For those coming or going to the east coast, stopovers in Perth are free. We think it’s the perfect excuse to go west.
1. Inner-city luxury hotel, Como the Treasury was voted second-best hotel in the world – the world! – by Condé Nast Traveler last year. Its 48 flawless suites are boosted by the city’s coolest bar and restaurant precinct, all under the one roof.
2. Bon vivants can now take a seaplane to Margaret River for a don’t-lift-a-finger day of wine tastings. Taking off from the Swan River in view of Perth’s skyscrapers, the guided tour whisks you around the region’s best wineries.
3. The biggest Australian capital city space ever dedicated to Indigenous culture opens in Perth this November. Yagan Square’s pedestrian zone, wildflower gardens and marketplace are set to be game changing.
4. Flit over to Rottnest Island via ferry, snap yourself a quokka selfie and spend the night in a five-star glamping tent at Pinky’s Eco Retreat and Beach Club, opening late 2017.
5. A $101-million facelift of the Scarborough beach foreshore, delivering a beachside swimming pool, new restaurants, street art and more, is set for completion early in 2018, just in time for you to jet in.