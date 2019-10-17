Hotel review: The Adnate

Jennifer Morton

Art Series Hotels’ art-gallery-cum-accommodation, The Adnate brings larger-than-life artistic expression to Perth for the first time.

Where

The Adnate, Art Series hotel by Accor; 900 Hay Street, Perth, WA 6000

What to expect

Under a blue-and-white sky, we walk along Hay Street towards The Adnate, the latest Art Series hotel by Accor. It’s not difficult to spot. The 27-storey, 250-room high-rise acts like a beacon for street art enthusiasts. The east-facing side of the building is painted with a mega mural featuring three faces: a Noongar male, an Indian child and a Mediterranean women. It’s a nod to Western Australia’s cultural history and diversity, something the namesake artist Matt Adnate is passionate about. Weaving between a jumble of office workers, shoppers, lunchtime diners, tourists and inner-city locals, we duck into the lobby before getting lost in the shuffle.

Upon arrival

The first thing I notice is the large-scale wall-art – faces, of courses. Melbourne-based Adnate is a master at recreating hyper-realistic portraits featuring trademark expressionistic marks of indigenous people. Set against an otherwise neutral yet stylish lobby decor, framed works of a sultry Chamorro woman and Australian male model Nathan McGuire gaze over the pristine space.

The room

On a second attempt (there were workmen in the first room issued), we enter 2306 on the 23th floor. I’m surprised to see two single beds as my booking stated two double-size, but after the hiccups at check-in, I let it slide.

The gun-metal grey walls give a sombre mood, but the killer cityscape from the picture window and the red-heavy portraits above each bed cheer it up. The beds, though tiny, are comfortable and outfitted with two oversized pillows and triple-sheeted white linen with a single timber headboard extended along the back.

As I scan the room, I find endearing details: the coat hooks that look like black paint running down the door, and hard-covered art books on the desk. The mini bar is stuffed with organic teas, upscale booze and late-night favourites.

The amenities

To make the most of my stay, I spend a sweaty hour in the fitness club. Unfortunately, the heated outdoor pool is closed for maintenance.

The restaurant

Hyde Perth Kitchen + Cocktails takes up residence on the first floor of The Adnate, and I’m so glad. This is the second Hyde lounge in Australia (Hyde Paradiso is in Queensland) and it adds a splash of tropical freshness and vibe to the place. Think Miami chic meets secret garden. We enjoy a buffet breakfast, compliments of the hotel due to an underwhelming check-in. The make-to-order pancake machine brings back childish giggles, and the espresso machine threatens caffeine overload with every press of the button.

Verdict

A contemporary hotel in the heart of Perth’s luxury lifestyle district – The Adnate will attract art and theatre lovers who enjoy simple pleasures and hidden treasures.

Score

3.5/5

We rated

The impressive bar and restaurant, the location, and the willingness of staff to please.

We’d change

Perks such as a welcome drink and F&B discounts for Mantra+ Loyalty members are not honoured. However, we did receive free wi-fi and a late check-out.

Notes: We paid $179 for a Studio Twin, an introductory special. Buffet breakfast is $28 per person, and parking is $25 per day.

This review was conducted anonymously at the writer’s own expense, so we experience exactly what you would as a guest.