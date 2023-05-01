In a city where historical buildings side up to modern architecture, and beach culture meets city high-rises, where you stay is everything. These hotels offer the perfect home base in incredibly cool suburbs.

With 123 kilometres of beaches, a laid-back vibe and a distinct personality, it’s easy to see why Perth is one of Australia’s most liveable cities. Whether you’re biking through lush Kings Park, exploring the city laneways or relaxing by the coast, this city has something for everyone.

With so much on offer, Marriott Bonvoy offers four distinct hotels that serve as the ideal starting point to discover the region’s many attractions. Members of Marriott Bonvoy can also use their points to enjoy future stays and other experiences, making it simple to plan a weekend away. With so much to discover, these hotels offer a great place to stay, play and explore.

Just 30 minutes away is Perth’s neighbour, historical Fremantle, a port city known for its Victorian architecture, buzzing markets and stunning sunsets. Fremantle is also the gateway to Rottnest Island, just 19 kilometres offshore, where you’ll find locals and tourists alike swimming, surfing, snorkelling and fishing.

1. The Ritz-Carlton, Perth

With stunning, panoptic views of the waterfront and CBD skyline, The Ritz-Carlton, Perth evokes timeless luxury through its heated outdoor pool, award-winning spa and popular rooftop bar.

There’s a clear Western Australian influence on the hotel’s luxury amenities and experiences; this is most evident in the signature restaurant, Hearth, where the menu is inspired by diverse local flavours and ingredients, while on-site bar Songbird is the perfect place to start (or end) your night with a cocktail inspired by native Australian birds.

Located in the Elizabeth Quay precinct on the banks of the Swan River, The Ritz-Carlton, Perth is also a convenient jumping-off point to explore the waterfront and city.

Elizabeth Quay is built for entertainment, from water parks and a restored 19th-century carousel to shopping and dining. If you prefer being on the water, take a Little Ferry Co solar-powered ferry, hop on a Venetian-style ride with Gondolas on the Swan or use your own steam on a pedal boat and test your stamina!

To explore further afield, take a private charter to Rottnest Island, Fremantle or Carnac Island with Wild West Charters, or join an Indigenous cultural walking tour with Nyungar Tours.

2. The Westin Perth

Featuring breathtaking architecture, spacious rooms and a focus on wellness, the five-star The Westin Perth, in the heart of the CBD, provides guests with the famous Westin Heavenly bed, featuring 10 layers of pure comfort. When you’re not working out in the 24-hour fitness studio or swimming in the stunning infinity pool, book a treatment at Bodhi Day Spa, where an eight-metre water feature will lull you into a relaxed state.

There’s no need to venture too far from the hotel for dinner, as celebrated chef Guy Grossi has set up his Roman osteria, Garum – created in conjunction with The Westin Perth – nearby in Hibernian Hall.

With much of Perth’s cultural landscape in easy walking distance, guests can visit the acclaimed Western Australian Museum and the expansive Art Gallery of Western Australia or shop ’til they drop at Raine Square, which offers the perfect spot to eat and shop.

3. Aloft Perth

Aloft Perth is an urban-inspired hotel, featuring pops of colour, local artworks and vibrant, forward-thinking design elements. Located in the family-friendly inner city suburb of Rivervale, close to the international airport, this art-inspired hotel provides tech-friendly amenities that aim to create a seamless and connected stay.

For dining, guests can pull up a chair at Springs Kitchen, which serves modern Australian fare, before visiting W XYZ Bar to enjoy a signature cocktail with live music. Or try the perfect wood-fired pizzas at 450 Pizza.

Just a short walk away, Optus Stadium Park doesn’t just house the “most beautiful stadium in the world” (as crowned in 2019) – it’s also home to Chevron Parkland and its six nature playgrounds, architecturally led boardwalk, rehabilitated parklands and artworks displayed in beautiful settings.

4. Four Points by Sheraton Perth

Conveniently close to RAC Arena (host to some of Perth’s biggest concerts and events), the four-star Four Points By Sheraton Perth firmly supports locals. Head down to The Best Brew Bar & Kitchen for local and international craft beers on tap, as well as incredible comfort food made from locally sourced produce. With simple sophistication, the hotel is a welcome retreat after a day shopping in nearby Watertown and Raine Square, and a good base for exploring the vibrant nightlife of Northbridge.

If you still have energy, head out to Kings Park, one of the world’s largest inner city parks (it’s even bigger than New York’s Central Park). Save time for the stunning 620-metre Lotterywest Federation Walkway, which is 52 metres above ground level in the treetops, as well as the free guided walk which explains the fascinating Indigenous history of the area.

If you’re looking for something a little different, sign up for a Kings Park segway tour; tours start just 30 metres away from the hotel and will have you weaving your way around the more secluded parts of the park.

