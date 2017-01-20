While most head down to Perth’s beaches to cool off in summer, we have a few secret alternatives. Here are the three sublime swimming spots in and around the city you should know about – but also keep to yourself. The coastline in and around Perth is renowned for its white sands, red earth and pristine turquoise waters, but the West Australian capital offers a lot more for swimmers than just its incredible beaches. If you know where to look. So if you’ve exhausted all the beaches in Perth, but still want to be close to the water, we’ve got a few more hidden watering holes up our sleeve for you to cool down in the summer months. Jump in the car, it’s time for a dip… 1. Chidley Reserve, Mosman Park As you drive over the hill and down a winding track into Chidley Reserve, some of the most amazing views of the Swan River and the southern suburbs of Perth reveal themselves.

Chidley Way leads all the way down to the riverbank, where the water is crystal compared to many other parts of the Swan. It’s the perfect launching-point for kayaking, paddle-boarding and, naturally, it’s great for a swim. This lesser-known part of the river is often empty on a weekday and the chances of having it all to yourself are high (if you keep the secret to yourself). With plenty of grass to sprawl out on, Chidley Reserve is the kind of place you could spend an entire afternoon barbecuing or just relaxing by the water.

Local knowledge: It’s best reached by car, along Wellington Street, Mosman Park. A great spot to catch sunset too.