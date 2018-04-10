If you had to name the most stress-inducing part of planning a wedding for any bride and groom, it would undoubtedly be money – or a lack thereof. One hotel is aiming to ease that pain… They say the number one thing couples fight about is money, and as one half of a couple I have to wholeheartedly agree.

Conversations about money just tend to get the heart pumping, and not in a good way; in an exacerbated Looney Tunes way. You know, where Bugs’ heart is popping right out of his chest and his eyes grow to the size of dinner plates? It’s worst when it comes time to tie the knot. When every event vendor hears the word ‘wedding’ they magically apply a ‘wedding inflation’, with everything going up 50 per cent or more. Because it’s our special day, we swallow it – and force a smile. We swallow it because every bride deserves to feel like a princess on her wedding day, which is why I’m so happy to discover that, finally, one vendor is supporting that sentiment, by allowing brides to stay at its hotel for free.

The luxurious Pan Pacific Perth, nestled on Adelaide Terrace by the beautiful Swan River, is offering free stays for new brides who have been hitched three months or less, equating to a 50 per cent discount on the hotel’s room rate – so you only pay for the groom.