If you had to name the most stress-inducing part of planning a wedding for any bride and groom, it would undoubtedly be money – or a lack thereof. One hotel is aiming to ease that pain…
They say the number one thing couples fight about is money, and as one half of a couple I have to wholeheartedly agree.
Conversations about money just tend to get the heart pumping, and not in a good way; in an exacerbated Looney Tunes way. You know, where Bugs’ heart is popping right out of his chest and his eyes grow to the size of dinner plates?
It’s worst when it comes time to tie the knot. When every event vendor hears the word ‘wedding’ they magically apply a ‘wedding inflation’, with everything going up 50 per cent or more. Because it’s our special day, we swallow it – and force a smile.
We swallow it because every bride deserves to feel like a princess on her wedding day, which is why I’m so happy to discover that, finally, one vendor is supporting that sentiment, by allowing brides to stay at its hotel for free.
The luxurious Pan Pacific Perth, nestled on Adelaide Terrace by the beautiful Swan River, is offering free stays for new brides who have been hitched three months or less, equating to a 50 per cent discount on the hotel’s room rate – so you only pay for the groom.
The only catch is you have to book by 31 May, 2018. Now, some of us may associate the word ‘stay’ with just a place to rest our heads – but no, the hotel is also offering the bride’s meals and drinks for free, too.
Here’s the deal:
- 50 per cent off the best available rate across the suites and club rooms at the hotel.
- 50 per cent off at all of Pan Pacific’s restaurants and bars.
- Complimentary breakfast, evening cocktails and canapés at the Pacific Club Lounge.
- Late check-out (until 3pm).
- Complimentary parking.
There is even a flexible cancellation policy, and all you need to do to prove you’re a bride is to bring your marriage certificate with you when you check in. What a DREAM.
Nothing like having an affordable, yet luxurious base camp for when you head to Perth Zoo, or spend a day in Swan Valley – or even venture out to get a selfie with the happy quokkas of Rottnest Island, right? Plus, there are a plethora of incredible seaside eateries right on your doorstep.
Important things to note:
- Offer is valid for bookings made by 31 May, 2018, for stays until 28 February, 2019.
- Reservation is fully flexible and can be cancelled up until 4pm on day of arrival.
- Offer is eligible for one bride per stay.
- Couples must produce a legal marriage certificate that is no older than three months from the check-in date to redeem this offer.