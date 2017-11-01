The mining boom may be over but sundrenched Perth’s new openings and hip happenings keep on coming. From a scull-filled bar to a restaurant housed in 1830s horse stables, here’s the lowdown on the West’s new summer hotspots. It may’ve taken awhile, but Perth has revved up into a fun-loving metropolis with an energy unlike anywhere in Australia. Its focus has turned to a different sort of resource-rich playground, one jammed with bar and restaurant openings, events and festivals. Summer is when it hits fever pitch: Perth laps up more sunny days than any other Australian capital and the locals make the most of every toasty second. Where to drink right now Decorated with 500 (fake) sculls, basement tequila bar Caballitos is currently the hottest spot in town, and not just for its salt rimmed margaritas. The rock ‘n roll soundtrack – think anthems and favourites from the 90s – paired with a room made for late night boogies (there’s a burlesque pole) is luring 30 and 40-somethings like bees to honey.

More sedate but equally cool is The Deck at Ku De Ta, the Bali hotspot that has teleported its chill DNA to the edge of Perth’s Swan River. The bar’s interpretation of a negroni – pepped up with Bintang – is pure joy. Get there in style by jumping aboard a silent, solar electric ferry departing Perth’s new waterfront precinct, Elizabeth Quay. The 12-person ferries have been modelled on Edwardian-era boats similar to the ones used on the Swan River between the 1880s and 1930s. Alternately, pop in at cheese bar, Fromage, which has a distinct gentleman’s den aesthetic. It recently opened in the basement of a CBD building with a back story; ask to see the cheese stored in its historic bank vaults – it’s a fun informal tour. Where to eat Rather than just paying lip service, increasingly Perth’s best foodie spots are wholeheartedly embracing local, sustainable, native and seasonal ingredients. The menu at the whitewashed, circa 1839 venue containing Stable Hands is infused with indigenous goodies. Think carpaccio octopus loaded with ice plant and baby pig face, or rare roo with macadamia crumb on bush yam puree. Even the crème caramel is topped with dehydrated saltbush (and it’s so good).

Opposite Fremantle’s working port, new breakfast hotspot Mantle Harvester is pumping out wonders like polenta waffles with kimchi hollandaise, or smoked trout, eggs and kale in its warehouse surrounds. Pair your dish with a Hooch & Booch, a surprisingly divine gin and kombucha cocktail.