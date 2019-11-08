Your Perth summer to-do list

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Tourism Western Australia
08 Nov 2019 . BY

DEALS

10% off 4WD Off-road Skills Course

Get ready for your next off road adventure. Book a 4WD Off-road Skills Course with Getabout Training Services and get 10% off.

  • Enter code AUSTRAV10 under special instructions when booking
  • Valid for bookings made before 31 October 2019
  • See website for training locations
View More >

7 Day Tasmania Inspiring Journey – Save up to $489pp!

Breathe the world’s cleanest air as you uncover the wilds of untouched Tasmania on this 7 Day Inspiring Journey.

  • Save up to $489 pp twin share on new season departures
  • Spend time on the remote wukalina walk with your Palawa guides
  • Experience an exclusive lunch at MONA with local seasonal produce
View More >

Story Time: Australian Children’s Literature exhibition at the National Library of Australia

A must-see exhibition, Story Time explores the rich history of Australian children’s literature and takes you on a journey across time and place—real and imagined.

  • On until 9 February 2020
  • Free exhibition
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2019. All rights reserved.