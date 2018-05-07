Make the most of Sydney’s harbour life in the elegant surrounds of Hyatt Regency Sydney for connection, culture… and cocktails.

As Australia’s largest upscale hotel, there’s certain attributes you’d expect from Hyatt Regency Sydney. Modern, well-appointed rooms… check. Impeccable design showcasing epic water views… check. Multiple dining options… definitely, check. But it’s the unexpected elements that set this hotel apart to make your city stay one to remember.

Cultural Feast

In a stunning heritage setting within the hotel, each month The Gallery showcases the artistic brilliance of a different Canon photographer and inspiring theme. Grab a coffee and view the exhibition, before heading out into one of Sydney’s oldest precincts to snap your own memories.

Cheers to the past

Part of the recent $250-million transformation of Hyatt Regency Sydney, saw new life injected into one of Sydney’s oldest surviving pubs, the Dundee Arms. The pub has been a prominent part of Sydney’s maritime history since 1860, and once again sets the perfect scene for a beer, whisky sour or signature potato wedges.

Cocktail Goals

The view from Zephyr Sky Bar, atop the hotel, will take your breath away – with equally impressive food and drink options

to match its waterside location. This is the spot to enjoy an afternoon aperitivo or evening cocktail as the sun sets. Don’t miss the Signature G&T, inspired by the fruits and spices of the Mediterranean, combined with Zephyr’s zesty and aromatic Tailored Gin for a next-level cocktail experience.

A Darling View

There’s no better way to take in the hotel’s panoramic views of Darling Harbour than ensconced in the rich velvets, polished timber and sleek curves of its nautical-inspired Regency Club lounge. With unrivalled levels of personalised service and attention to detail, Regency Club adds a perfect touch to your next weekend retreat. Wake to daily breakfast before exploring the city, and come home to the lights of Darling Harbour, evening canapés and drinks.

Eat Local

Erase any preconceived notion of a hotel ‘buffet’ and replace it with the unique dining experience offered by Chef de Cuisine Shariq Hassan and his team at Sailmaker Restaurant. The experience is truly local, with 90 per cent of ingredients sourced from New South Wales – working closely with fisherman and farmers to serve seasonal seafood and grill dishes that are simple and refined, with bursts of flavour and fresh produce. Choose from the Lunch Table, Seafood Table or a la carte.

On Your Doorstep

Nestled in Sydney’s CBD, adjacent to Darling Harbour and walking distance to the newly developed Barangaroo, this hotel puts you in the heart of Sydney’s hottest hood. The ideal base for those wanting to explore nearby theatres, galleries, shopping precincts and more, make the most of being away at Hyatt Regency Sydney.

To find out more or book your own city stay, visit sydney.regency.hyatt.com