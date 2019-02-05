The 10 best secret bars in Sydney

Ruby Boukabou

Not that long ago, central Sydney had a reputation for uninventive bars, lacking soul. But happily, things have changed. Today there are plenty of underground bars with flair, finesse… and that are fun to find.

Here’s a selection of secret Sydney establishments that take pride in their decor, staff and cocktail menus and are great places to let your hair down – once you’ve found the entrance!

Employees Only

How to get there

9a Barrack Street, Sydney

Look out for the red neon ‘Psychic’ sign and head down the opulent black and golden staircase to the tarot card reader. Then turn right…

Vibe

From the owners of the legendary New York bar of the same name, with the delicate touch of local Anna Fang, the attention to detail here is incredible : from the top-notch staff, to the ultra-swish interior design (Tim Leveson) to the fabulous drinks, snacks and dinner menu. There’s even lockers to recharge your devices. Settle in among the cool (but not snobbish) crowd, get pampered by the staff, visit the resident psychic and jump up for spontaneous boogies (live DJ on Friday nights). If you’re there until closing at 3am, a cup of chicken soup is served and a ‘family’ photo taken upstairs.

Signature cocktail

A Manhattan. Or for those with a sweet tooth, you can’t go past the Amelia – Wyborowa vodka and St. Germain elderflower liqueur shaken with fresh lemon and puréed blackberries. Divine!

More information: employeesonlysyd.com

Mjølner

How to get there

267 Cleveland Street, Redfern

Just over 10 minutes’ walk from Central Station, close to Elizabeth Street… Push through the hefty wooden door and head down the dark staircase…

Vibe

From Norwegian-born Sven Almenning and his Speakeasy Group (Eau de Vie, the Roosevelt), this Viking-inspired bar is like a decadent, secret cave. Mjølner is the hammer of Thor, the Norse god of thunder and the decorations include replica Viking swords and weapons, and if you look carefully a skeletal hand of a victim may pop out of a corner. Candles, wooden seating and brick walls merge classy contemporary with Nordic niche. And while there’s a restaurant, the speakeasy bar is a fine destination in itself.

Signature cocktail

Ask Alissa or one of the other expert bartenders to mix you up a Battle Axe V3 with chicory root and walnut-leaf infused bourbon, shiraz, pepper and maple reduction, bitters and beeswax!

There’s also over 400 whiskies. Peckish? Bar snacks include delicious cured salmon and an intense roast bone marrow.

More information: mjolner.com.au/sydney

Shady Pines

How to get there

4/256 Crown Street, Darlinghurst

A security guard is the only marker to the entrance on the Woolloomooloo side of Crown Street, behind Oxford Street.

Vibe

Welcome to the Wild West. At this saloon you can bump into all types of locals and internationals. Perch at the bar to chat with the delightful staff and other clientele, or grab a table with friends to celebrate the evening, chomping on an endless supply of peanuts under a moose head…

Signature cocktail

Freshly squeezed apple juice and whisky (or your spirit of preference).

More information: shadypinessaloon.com

Uncle Ming’s

LG, 49 York Street, Sydney

How to get there

Need to buy a new shirt? Or to seem like you are? Enter the stairwell at 55 York Street – as if you’re heading for the suit shop – and follow the scent of incense downstairs towards Uncle Ming’s…

Vibe

It’s a seductive scene of red lanterns, tea-light candles, low lighting and steam rising from fresh dumplings on tables in various corners. It’s date night meets suits and random nightlife adventurers. Find an intimate table or perch at the bar and chat with James and the creative cocktail crew. A visit to the toilet delightfully doubles as a Chinese/English lesson with a translation soundtrack.

Signature cocktail

Taketsuru’s Secret Garden seems appropriate – Taketsuru Japanese whisky, Bulleit Rye whisky, Grand Marnier, Cynar, fresh rosemary, cardamom and bitters.

More information: www.unclemings.com.au

Stitch

How to get there

61 York Street, Sydney

Just up from Uncle Ming’s is a seamstress shopfront. Head past the sewing machines and downstairs for a stitch in time!

Vibe

A classy cocktail bar meets American diner. There’s tables, booths with old newspaper clippings as wallpaper, candles and also a private room. Good to either get cosy in a corner or banter at the bar (possibly with the Uncle Ming’s bar staff after their knock off).

Signature cocktail

Try its tasty version of the rum Manhattan – the Smoke Signal. Flor de Cana 7 rum, sweet vermouth, toasted pecans Pedro Ximenez and dashes of mezcal and hellfire bitters.

More information: Stitch Bar Sydney CBD

Door Knock

How to get there

B2, 70 Pitt Street, Sydney

Walk down the stairs at number 70 and along the long, dark corridor. At the end you’ll find a door. Knock three times on the brass pineapple…

Vibe

It’s cosy and cute without being in any way claustrophobic. Rather like being in a chic holiday house of a friend with fireplace, rugs, couches and lamps.

Signature cocktail

Its mojitos are pretty tasty, and there’s also a good selection of natural wines.

More information: www.doorknock.com.au

Palmer & Co

How to get there

Abercrombie Lane, Sydney

Follow the small black and white P & Co sign with an arrow down the laneway to the door with an old fashion lamp lit up outside…

Vibe

You may try to pop in for ‘one drink’ but you’ll probably end up partying till late. Meet lawyers, locals and internationals. There’s often live swing bands and dancers – watch as you sip and schmooze or join them on the dance floor.

Signature cocktail

For something sweet and smooth try the Bloomsday – Absolut Elyx vodka, sake, elderflower, cucumber, grapefruit, lemon sherbet and egg whites. Or Champagne may be in order.

More information: merivale.com/venues/palmerandco

The Doss House

How to get there

77/79 George Street, the Rocks

There’s a sign out the front but it looks like it’s for a clothing boutique. Walk through the building and out the back then turn right and head down the outdoor stairs.

Vibe

At this sexy old-world whisky and cocktail bar from Irish expats Colm O’Neill and Eoin Daniels, suits and tourists coolly collide. There’s leather couches, candles, old books to browse and a Chinese opium room (sans opium) inspired by the history of the 1844 building. On Sundays it hosts live Irish music jams from 6pm for a whole different vibe.

Signature cocktail

My Name Is Earl is a tasty refreshing original with Earl Grey-infused gin, peach aperitif, orange marmalade, fresh lemon, basil and egg white. This is also an appropriate place to brood over a Japanese whisky then confide your secrets to a stranger…

More information: thedosshouse.com.au

Swinging Cat

How to get there

44 King Street, Sydney

At ankle height, the windows go either unnoticed or seem to reveal a tiny venue not worth investigating. However head towards the Subway fast food joint and turn left down the stairs.

Vibe

Inspired by New Orleans’ French Quarter, this find of a bar is decked out with wooden floors, low couches, cushions and some greenery. Blues music provides a nice backing for inspired conversations with dates or friends. All it misses for a total transportation is a live dixieland or blues band.

Signature cocktail

How about a refreshing Rue Royale? Vodka, passionfruit, salted caramel, vanilla, apple and lemon.

More information: www.theswingingcat.com

Old Mate’s Place

How to get there

Level 4/199 Clarence Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Take the lift to the fourth floor. Smile at the security guy and say ‘Old Mate’ : he’ll open the door…

Vibe

A beautiful large room with dramatically high ceilings, old books and memorabilia, hanging plants, chandeliers and candles is likely to be in full swing. If you’re early, head up to the small rooftop to grab a table to enjoy the city skyline, or just dive into the crowd. On a quieter hour of the night, get cosy on a couch and browse the bookshelf.

Signature cocktail

Ooh there are many – and the cocktail list is ever evolving – but a rum and coconut could be in order here.

More information: www.oldmates.sydney