This rugged and remote island off the coast of Tasmania offers the perfect getaway for campers seeking a more wild side of life.

There’s no ifs or buts about it. One of the best ways to experience the wilderness of Lunawanna-Allonah, also known as Bruny Island, is by sleeping under the many southern stars. From free camping to glamping, here are some of the top camping spots to pick from there.

Rather appreciate the great outdoors by daylight only? We’ve also lined up our other best Bruny Island accommodation picks here.

Camping at Cloudy Bay

Home to the Bruny Island Surf Classic, Cloudy Bay is your one-stop shop for surfing while on Bruny Island. Catch a wave off the northern end, or, if you prefer a more sedate swim, head to its southern end. There are two cheap camping spots to choose from here (although pets aren’t allowed at either).

The Pines on Cloudy Bay Road

The Pines on Cloudy Bay Road is the smaller option, closer to the surf. It’s also a free site, unlike The Cloudy Corner. Facilities include a pit toilet, firepits and non-treated tank water. Don’t forget to bring firewood for the firepit!

The Cloudy Corner

Alternatively, Cloudy Corner is a larger site you can stay at. But take note, that you will need a 4WD to get to this beach view camp; driving along the beach at low tide to set up. You can’t book – or even pay – ahead, so come early and drop$10 for one or two campers in the deposit box on site.

Jetty Beach

Camp in the shade of the trees near the beach of Great Taylor’s Bay, down in South Bruny, not far from the Bruny Island Lighthouse. Sheltered and peaceful, families can snorkel and swim to their heart’s content here.

Pit toilets, wood barbeques, and campfire areas are all available at the Jetty beach campground. Like The Cloudy Corner, you’ll need to pay a small fee of $10 per one or two adult campers (although you can use a card, here).

The Neck

Set up camp behind the sheltered sand dunes of The Neck Reserve. This low-cost camping site is situated on perhaps one of Bruny Island’s most photogenic sites; the narrow ‘neck’ isthmus that stretches between the north and south island.

The site is unpowered, and you’ll have to cart in your own firewood and fresh water. But it’s well worth it for the views, beachside location, and the chance to see the little (also known as ‘fairy’) penguins, toddling back home to shore at the end of the day.

Captain Cook Caravan Park

Got your puppy with you? The Captain Cook Caravan Park at Adventure Bay costs a little more than the above sites, but unlike them, it is dog-friendly and has a few more facilities.

This Bruny Island caravan park has unpowered and powered sites, accessible cabins, villas and more available to book. There is also a laundry (a must for after those muddy Bruny Island hikes), camp kitchen, playgrounds and cart hire for the kids.

Camping at Bruny Island

Another privately owned option where dogs are welcomed is the ‘Camping at Bruny Island’ site. Also located at Cloudy Bay near the beach, the campsites here are a mix of open spaces for caravans and tents, as well as ready-to-go glamping sites with welcome amenities like a Weber BBQ, hot pizza stone and fridge.

Other amenities for the campsite more widely, includes camp showers and flush toilets, but campers still need to bring their own firewood and drinking water. Booking is essential and prices are from approximately $65.

