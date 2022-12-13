Be careful. After reading this list of foodie haunts and restaurants on Bruny Island, you might not have the appetite for any other activity.

If Tasmanians are obsessed with their local produce you better bet that Bruny Islanders – who really, live on an island within an island – are even more so.

Located south of Hobart and reachable by ferry, Lunawanna-Allonah offers Tasmanians and mainlanders alike a chance to escape to a remote rugged landscape, wild in nature and stocked with gourmet produce sourced from the land.

Save the hiking boots for later in your Bruny Island adventure. First, you need to check out this list of the best Bruny Island restaurants, cafes and foodie experiences.

Bruny Island Restaurants

Get Shucked Bruny Island

Slurp down oysters, which have travelled just a few metres away from the ocean at Get Shucked farm and restaurant. These plump beauties are a must; a fresh and scrummy treat for those looking for a rather reasonably cheap plate of Tassie oysters. There is also a drive-through if you’d rather take them home.

Bruny Island Cheese Company

Beer and cheese come together in a match made in heaven at the Bruny Island Cheese Company’s cellar door.

As well as their local cheese tasting boards, they also serve up locally brewed beers with help from their pals at the Bruny Island Beer Co. brewery. Ales stouts, honey ales, IPAs, as well as gins, whiskies and wines, are all available at this dog-friendly cellar door and pub.

Bruny Island Premium Wines

On the outskirts of Lunawanna township, you will find Australia’s most southern vineyard, Bruny Island Premium Wines. Specialising in drops like pinot noir and chardonnay, they also have some adventurous cider combos like apple, apple and blackberry, and cherry with apple. Try some as part of a $5 tasting, or, have them paired with a long lunch overlooking the vineyard.

Bruny Island House of Whisky

Did you know Tassie is famous for its whisky? The world-famous drink is made with locally grown malted barley and is differentiated by its rich, ‘full palate’ taste. See what all the hype is about when you sip on a dram or two from the over 150 Tasmanian single malts on offer at the Bruny Island House of Whisky.

Bruny Island Cafes

Bruny Island Gateway Cafe

Make the last (or first) thing you do on Bruny Island a stop here. Located at the ferry terminal at Kettering, you can buy a coffee at the Gateway to have out on the deck, overlooking the marina, to watch the boats go by.

Lunawanna Store

Is an Australian road trip really ever complete without a banger of a pie? (We won’t even stoop to dignify that question with an answer.) On your way out to the Bruny Island Lighthouse, stop at the Lunawanna Store and grab a hot pocket of goodness in the form of plant-based pies like chickpea vindaloo, samosa and rendang mushroom.

Bruny Island Honey

Like your coffee sweet? Not only does Bruny Island Honey dollop out delectable treats flavoured with local bush and floral kinds of honey, but their cafe also serves coffee and other hot drinks. Even if you are only after a quick espresso, make sure you try a scoop of their famous honey ice cream!

Bruny Island local producers

Bruny Island Raspberry Farm

Spend a sunny afternoon with the kids picking raspberries and other fruits at Bruny Island Raspberry Farm. While this option isn’t available all year round (fruits gotta grow, y’know), you can stop by the cafe out of season for sweet treats like raspberry crepes.

Bruny Island Chocolate Company

Chocolate lovers should make for the Bruny Island Chocolate Company out on Adventure Bay Road. Tastings are limited, but you can snaffle some up to try out later when on the mainland.

Bruny Island Bread Fridge

Most days, the ‘Bruny Baker’ John Bullock comes out to deliver his freshly baked bread, ready to eat.

But where to get it? It’s more than a little unusual. Instead of your regular storefront this chewy, hot goodness is loaded into a retro fridge that can be found on Sheepwash Road. Just drop a few coins into the honesty box and help yourself.

Bruny Island food tours

Bruny Island Safari Tours

Can’t decide on the above? Go with the locals with Bruny Island Safari Tours, and hop on their Bruny Island Foods, Sightseeing and Lighthouse Tour. Get a lift from Hobart with your guides, before embarking by ferry to search for the white wallaby and climb the Cape Bruny Lighthouse, but also sample whiskey, salmon, oysters and cheese.

Bruny Island Traveller

Pennicotts Wilderness Journeys also run a food tour, Bruny Island Traveller, direct from Hobart. Simply meet up at their office in Hobart to travel on the SeaLink Bruny Island Ferry. Highlights include tastings at the Bruny Island Cheese & Beer Co., a visit to the Neck, lunch at Pennicotts restaurant and a last-minute drive-through at Get Shucked Oysters for all your oyster needs.