Facebook Instagram Twitter

WIN a luxurious weekend getaway to Daylesford and the Macedon Ranges

March 20, 2023

Time 4 mins Read

Hotel Bellinzona Suite in Daylesford Hotel Bellinzona Suite in Daylesford

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

Comments (7)
  • Avatar Catherine Barker says:
    . 20 Mar 2023 at 10:00 pm

    What a fantastic price to win. I’ve been lucky enough to purchase a beautiful bottle of Gindu gin at Queen Victoria Markets, to visit their distillery would be amazing, and experiencing everything else would be fantastic.

    Reply
  • Avatar Simone Rouse says:
    . 21 Mar 2023 at 9:17 pm

    Absolutely divine. All of it. I’m already dreaming…

    Reply
  • Avatar Cveta Petreski says:
    . 22 Mar 2023 at 6:34 am

    What an absolutely amazing getaway this would be! Greatful for the opportunity to apply for this prize in one of the most beautiful destinations in Victoria.

    Reply
  • Avatar Robyn Whitehead says:
    . 22 Mar 2023 at 7:15 am

    Would love to enjoy the great hospitality offered by these amazing businesses

    Reply
  • Avatar Paula Simpson says:
    . 22 Mar 2023 at 8:12 am

    What a great prize

    Reply
  • Avatar Sarah Roberts says:
    . 22 Mar 2023 at 8:20 am

    So much to delight in … resistance is futile!

    Reply
  • Avatar Scott Philpotts says:
    . 22 Mar 2023 at 8:24 am

    This would be amazing as it’s my wife’s 50th birthday this year and we’ve both been wanting to stay In beautiful Daylesford.

    Reply

© Australian Traveller Media 2023. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo