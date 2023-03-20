March 20, 2023
Entries close at 11.59 pm on 1 May 2023
One of the best-loved and most popular regional destinations in Australia, Daylesford and the Macedon Ranges is famed for its charming villages, stunning natural attractions, amazing wellness experiences, acclaimed restaurants, cool-climate wineries, craft brewers, art trails and much more.
From Daylesford to Hepburn Springs, Trentham to Woodend, Mount Macedon to Kyneton, with many villages in between, there is a huge amount to do – all packed into a small region. The best bit, the region is only an hour or so from Melbourne.
Daylesford Macedon Tourism and Australian Traveller have joined forces to offer the ultimate weekend getaway. Enjoy a luxurious two-night stay at Hepburn Springs based at Hotel Bellinzona, feel your worries slip away when you choose your ideal relaxation experience at the Japanese wellness retreat Shizuka Ryokan.
Breathe in the fresh air as you tee off at Hepburn Springs Golf Club and take part in a bespoke artisan cheese experience at Castlemaine-based Long Paddock Cheese. Sip on award-winning gins at Gindu and explore Chin Chin Farm before discovering DV Cider.
Enjoy a two-night stay for two at the luxurious Hotel Bellinzona in Hepburn Springs, including breakfast both mornings and dinner one night from their onsite restaurant, The Virgin Kitchen. From the turn of the 20th century to the present day, Hotel Bellinzona is luxury and regional splendour blended beautifully together.
Each room features a king bed and is beautifully curated with eye-catching art adorning the walls. You can also take advantage of their indoor heated swimming pool, spa and sauna and wander through the beautiful garden which surrounds the property.
Value: $800
Set amid four acres of bushland, Shizuka Ryokan is Australia’s first fully authentic Japanese-style guesthouse. A quiet, minimalist space, Shizuka features traditional elements such as tatami mats, yukata robes, bonsai, shoji screens, futon beds, Japanese architecture, and a Zen rock garden.
Take your choice of a number of authentic Japanese experiences, such as the Geisha Facial, a shiatsu massage, Japanese bathing or a traditional omakase banquet.
Value: $500
Experience the award-winning cheese at Long Paddock Cheese, with a bespoke artisan cheese experience. Tour their state-of-the-art Fromagerie and The Cheese School before enjoying a personalised tutored tasting of artisan cheeses and fresh dairy products.
Value: $370
Enjoy the ultimate regional experience with a collaboration between DV Cider and neighbouring Chin Chin Farm.
Join a tour of Chin Chin Farm, where you’ll learn about unique farming techniques and biodiversity, you might even get to cuddle their resident lamb. Then it’s off to DV Cider House for a soul-warming lunch at their Cellar Door featuring an artisan grazing table and a full cider tasting. Sip on flavours such as Pulp Friction and Fully St’Oaked as you enjoy live tunes, happening every weekend.
Value: $800
Tee off for a round of golf on the undulating 18-hole course, surrounded by a peaceful bushland setting at Hepburn Springs Golf Club. With no crowds, apart from some local kangaroos, you will be able to swing easy on manicured couch fairways and grassy greens. This fun day out includes a cart for your comfort.
Value: $250
Sip on award-winning gin at a one-on-one ‘meet the distiller’ gin tasting session with one of Australia’s most exciting new gin labels – Gindu. Your tasting session is followed by lunch at the charming Newham General Store, all a stone’s throw from the iconic Hanging Rock. Plus, you get to take home your favourite bottle of Gindu.
Value: $250
$2,970
