The best Craft Beer in Margaret River

Crashing surf, stunning beaches, rugged coastline, lush countryside, and sun-soaked days make the Margaret River region perfect for discerning beer lovers.

Here are the best places to find craft beer in Busselton, Margaret River Town, and everywhere in between.

1. Rocky Ridge Brewing Co

Starting in Busselton, at the top of the region, head to the Rocky Ridge Cellar Door on Marine Terrace – a block from the famous Busselton Jetty .

This tasting room features 25 taps of premium beer. Most taps pour creations by the crafty brewmasters at Rocky Ridge Brewing Co, but you’ll also find collaboration brews, too. They do a lot of limited editions, which keeps things exciting and fresh. Pull up a beanbag on the lawn, a perfect platform to watch the sun slip into the Indian Ocean. For late nights and karaoke fun, check out Darleen’s on Prince Street – another Rocky Ridge watering hole.

2. The Fire Station

Next stop in Busso – as it is affectionately known – is The Fire Station . Located in the beating heart of the CBD, this former working fire station is a beer and wine institution. You’ll find a range of tap beer from around the local region, Western Australia, and even further afield.

Kegs frequently change, here, so you’re bound to get a new selection weekly. Don’t miss happy hour from 5pm to 6pm Monday to Friday for $5 beer, wine, and chef-inspired bar snacks.

3. Cheeky Monkey Brewing Co

The talented folk at Cheeky Monkey Brewing Co ‘s production centre in Vasse, a 10-minute drive from Busselton, put some extra space to good use by opening an onsite bar. At the Monkey Bar, you can enjoy a West Coast IPA or a Cheeky Mid Ale in a warehouse brewery setting over pizza and good company. Travelling with the pooch? No worries, dogs are welcome too. Don’t miss their Wilyabrup brewpub where you can relax over beers while gazing at gardens and wide open spaces.

Email (required): Sign up to receive more great travel content - it's FREE!

4. Occy’s Food & Brews

As you continue your search for the best beer in Margaret River, stop into Occy’s Food and Brews in the tiny seaside town of Dunsborough.

Word of advice: Arrive at this gastropub hungry as the meals are massive. The beer here is made by Bill Annear, the owner, at his nearby property. Like many of the brewmasters in the Margaret River region, Bill likes to experiment, so expect something a little different from the 18 taps.

5. Eagle Bay Brewing

Do not leave the top end of the region without a visit to Eagle Bay Brewing . Overlooking rolling paddocks, this upscale brewery restaurant is the perfect setting for sipping in the sun. From the session-ready amber ale to the fruity pale ale, the beer here is a local favourite (the share-boards and pizza is always a hit, too).

6. Wild Hop Brewing Company

When the family-owned and operated Wild Hop Brewing Company opened its doors in February 2019, it’s fair to say the unique blends (Earl Grey tea lager, anyone?) and funky beer names (Yankee Stank IPA) became an overnight success. Brewers, Chalky and Boogie, make small batches, which means you’ll get new creations regularly. Pair your beer with the rotisserie chicken and beer-battered dill pickles – yum.

7. Caves Road Collective

This collaboration includes the artisans from Black Brewing Co , Ground to Cloud Wines, and Dunes Distilling Co, so you’re sure to cover all your booze bases here. Black Brewing’s Sour Summer is a hit on hot days. You’ll also find four-packs of Honest Ale for sale here. Partially owned by local surfer Taj Burrows, this beer even tastes like Margaret River – every batch includes a dash of seawater (only a surfer could come up with that). Enjoy $10 pints, live music on Sunday afternoons (December to April only) when kids eat free.

8. Bootleg Brewery

Loved for its expansive lawns overlooking a large reservoir, this country brewpub is ideal for families. Let the kids mingle at the playground as the adults partake in a little beer tasting. Five hand-crafted blends on tap range from a light Session Ale to a potent ale called Raging Bull.

9. The Beerfarm

Just like the name suggests, the Beerfarm brewery is located on a farm in the rural community of Metricup about halfway between Busselton and Margaret River. You’ll find the brand at pubs and bottle shops, but visiting the farm means you can sample the range, and have a spot of lunch, too (they farm beef cattle).

The IPA, Pale Ale and West Coast Lager are tasty mainstays, but being creative types, they test their curiosity with seasonal and holiday blends such as the spice-infused Hot Cross Stout and a zesty Marmalade Saison.

10. Cowaramup Brewing Company

Hidden away from the well-worn tourist track, this microbrewery is all about quality over quantity. You’ll find six core craft beer on tap: pilsner, summer ale, pale ale, IPA, porter and a German wheat beer. If you’re keen to learn how they make beer, you can do a brewery tour for $75, which includes tastings and food to match.

11. Colonial Brewing Co

Another brewery on a massive plot of land, this place is tucked amid farmland near Margaret River Town. Sure, you can find Colonial Brewing Co’s cans of Small Ale and IPA in the local booze shops, but you wouldn’t be able to down a pint then go hit some golf balls into a giant pond if you did that. And if you’re travelling with someone who doesn’t like craft beer (gasp), Colonial’s cider called Bertie is a tart and tasty alternative.

12. Settlers Tavern

Smack-bang in the heart of Margaret River townsite, this is the local pub for many residents. Home of the Margaret River Ale Company , you’ll find 16 taps pouring a mix of the best beer of the region and beyond. Keep an eye on the website for live entertainment and special events, which include concerts, stand-up comedy and an open mic night every Thursday evening.

13. Margaret River Brewhouse

About a 10-minute walk from the centre of Margaret River, or Margs to the locals, will bring you to this spacious, family-friendly brewery .

With a core group of eight craft beers on tap, the best way to sample them all is with a tasting flight. Look for one-off creations such as the Permission Gose or the Tartle, a delightful red sour. Kids can play on the nautical-themed playground or run amok around the trees.