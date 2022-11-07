Enter below for your chance to WIN one of four Christmas gift packs…

Entries close at 11.59 pm on 22 December 2022.

We could just give you a gift guide to make your Christmas shopping easier, but because we’re so generous we’ve decided you deserve some love too.

We are giving you the chance to take home one of four curated gift packs filled with a mix of products featured below.

Simply fill out the relevant competition entry form under each pack you’d like the chance to win – enter just one or all four. Good luck!

1 x Luxo Living Janelle Bouclé Accent Chair ($579)

1 x Oscar Wylee Aleks Frames ($169)

1 x Australian Distilling Co. Shiraz Gin ($89)

1 x State Library Victoria Cultural Membership ($119)

1 x ManukaRx Pro-Aging Collection Trio ($123.95)

1 x Lük Beautifood The Luminous and Lovely Edit (Rose Gold) ($69)

3 x New Holland Publishers Books (($139.97)

1 x St. ALi x Young Henrys Coffee Gin ($65)

1 x Dometic Outdoor Pico FTC 1×1 ($799)

1 x Pirie Sparkling Vintage 2018 ($50)

1 x Ewe Care Sheep Milk Day Cream with Re-fillable Ceramic Vessel ($165)

1 x Enbacci Age Revitalising Face Defence Masks with Apple Stem Cells, 5 Pack ($85)

1 x Australian Distilling Co. Gin ($79)

1 x AJE ATHLETICA Classic Logo Cap ($65)

1 x THE UPSIDE x July Travel Case ($345)

1 x Victorinox Winter Magic pocketknife ($189)

1 x Millon Wines Impressionist Sensory Pack ($120)

1 x Thermos Lifefactory Classic Cap Bottle – Clear ($32.99)

1 x Thermos Vaccum Insulated Food Jar – Black ($46.99)

1 x Australian Distilling Co. Rhapsody Ruby Gin ($89)

1 x EMU Australia Mayberry Slippers ($69.95)

1 x We Are Feel Good Inc. Bundle ($67.85)

1 x Twelve South AirFly (2nd Gen) ($59.99)

1 x Saint Belford 2023 Curation Diary Planner ($59.95)

1 x Grampians Olive Co. Picnic Set ($57.50)

1 x 4 pack Mate Maker Hard Kombucha Mango Peach Smash ($25.99)

1 x 4 pack Mate Maker Hard Kombucha Citrus Mule ($25.99)

1 x GME MT610G GPS Personal Locator Beacon ($379)

1 x GME Premium Carry Case to suit the MT610G ($25)

1 x Navman MiVue 770 Safety Dashcam ($229)

1 x Kollab Picnic Mat Bird of Paradise ($109.95)

1 x ag COTSUBU True Wireless Earphones ($99.99)

1 x Tropicology Certified Organic Travel Pack ($99.95)

1 x Australian Distilling Co. Blood Orange Gin ($85)

1 x Tamar Ridge Reserve Pinot Noir 2020 ($65)

1 x ooGee Australia Flexibraid® Crush-Resistant Hat (From $88–$125)

Sophisticated | Camper | Organiser | Adventurer

1. Sophisticated traveller

Luxo Living Janelle Bouclé Accent Chair

Luxo Living’s Janelle Bouclé Accent Chair – Cream White is an indulgence that every homeowner deserves and an addition every living room will benefit from. This plush curvaceous piece will transform your living room into a modernistic and elegant space.

The cream-white colour is an especially perfect choice because it opens the floor for homeowners to pair and contrast striking colours with it. Imagine a dark accent wall and printed contrasting curtains to go with your bouclé armchair. We can already see the drama and tasteful flair you will give your home.

Oscar Wylee Makeup collection

Introducing the Makeup collection, Oscar Wylee’s new range of glasses inspired by the enhancing qualities and creative potential of makeup. From the flick of eyeliner to the glimpse of eye shadow on a closed lid, this collection will dress your face and emphasise the gaze.

We are giving away a pair of the Aleks frames in colour expresso. Enhance your natural features with Aleks. Its delicate, cat eye shape elongates and lifts the eye for a feminine and fresh look. Perfect for those with heart and square faces.

Australian Distilling Co. Shiraz Gin

Made from Australian Distilling Co.‘s award-winning gin steeped with premium shiraz grapes, Shiraz Gin has a nose of pepper, spices and blackcurrant with a sweet, complex and full-bodied palate overlayed with hints of raspberry. It is the perfect balance of gin-driven vibrancy and juicy shiraz influence.

State Library Victoria Cultural Membership

A Cultural membership at State Library Victoria is the ideal gift for literature and culture lovers, with priority access to tours, talks and experiences, all while supporting Australia’s oldest public library.

Thoughtful and enriching, a Cultural membership at the State Library ticks every box for a feel-good Christmas gift.

ManukaRx Pro-Aging Collection Trio

Sustainable, conscious and restorative New Zealand skincare brand, ManukaRx, is set to revolutionise our skincare regimes with their science-backed formulations that harness the powerhouse potency of triketone-rich mānuka oil that is proven to have the most profound youthfully restorative impact on skin.

The key ingredients, rich with anti-aging, anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant properties, as well as vitamins A and C, work effortlessly to boost collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, naturally. The Pro-Aging Trio includes magic in a bottle skin oil, a lightweight day cream and a rich night cream.

Lük Beautifood The Luminous and Lovely Edit (Rose Gold)

Glow for the gods with this lovingly curated selection of radiance-boosting skin and lip essentials by Lük Beautifood. Gift-ready in a luxe, click-closure presentation box, the perfectly matched shade range includes the multipurpose Rose Gold Luminizer Drops for an ethereal all-over face and body glow, the shimmering Nude Sugar Lip Nourish, and the high-pigment, demi-matte Lychee Sorbet Lipstick Crayon. Housed in limited edition festive packaging, the premium presentation box can be re-used to store treasured keepsakes.

New Holland Publishers

New Holland Publishers has released three new nature, adventure, and travel titles that explore Australia at its best. The Best Walks & Trails in NSW, A Guide to Australian Rocks, Fossils and Landscapes, and Living offshore reefs of Australian Marine Parks. Why not give the gift of travel inspiration this Christmas?

St. ALi x Young Henrys Coffee Gin

A well-balanced love letter to both coffee and gin, the new release blends together hand-selected Peruvian coffee carefully roasted by ST ALi. laced with an incredibly delicate and pure essence of coffee, The gin also incorporates a fusion of cascara (dried coffee cherries) from Aida Batlle in El Salvador, and piney juniper, topped off with an earthy Angelica root and fruity Tasmanian Enigma hop, resulting in a surprisingly elevated flavour profile.

2. The camper

Dometic Outdoor Pico FTC

The Dometic Outdoor Pico FTC is the ideal all-in-one inflatable swag for solo campers. The patented AirFrame technology in Dometic Outdoor inflatable awnings and camping tents is a highly innovative system that has revolutionised the camping and outdoor industry.

Plus, the convenient carry bag includes backpack straps for easy transport on foot over short and longer distance. You don’t want to miss out on this!

Pirie Sparkling Vintage 2018

The newest release from Pirie’s multi-award-winning sparkling vintage range. This richly flavoured cuvée is made from 52 per cent chardonnay and 48 per cent pinot noir and boasts complexity from spending more than three years on lees.

The wine shows bright, golden colours with some lovely lemon biscuit and granny smith apple flavours. The palate is powerful before the cool-climate Tasmanian acidity kicks in to leave the perfect balance. Ultimately, this sparkling wine celebrates the place in which it is produced – Northern Tasmania, on the banks of the Tamar River, where producers are creating sparkling wine that is rivalling champagne.

Ewe Care Sheep Milk Day Cream with Re-fillable Ceramic Vessel

Ewe Care Sheep Milk Day Cream is a gentle, topical sheep milk moisturiser that hydrates and nourishes skin for a soft, radiant and healthy-looking glow. Enriched with locally-sourced Tasmanian botanicals such as Cape Grim Water, Fucoidan Kelp Extract, Coastal Tea Tree Oil, and Tasmanian Mountain Pepperberry, this multitasking day cream soothes irritated skin, protects from environmental aggressors, and combats acne-causing bacteria for a clear and balanced complexion.

Beautifully presented in biodegradable. home-compostable packaging, this sustainably conscious kit includes a handcrafted, reusable ceramic vessel.

Enbacci Age Revitalising Face Defence Masks (5 pack)

Harvesting stem cells from the Uttwiler Spätlauber genus of Swiss orchid apples, the Age Revitalising Face Defence Mask is rich in vitamins A. B, and C, including minerals such as potassium and copper, to help minimise the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, photodamage and skin fatigue.

Boosted with concentrations of Leucojum Aestivum Bulb Extract, an ingredient that mimics the muscle-relaxing effects of botulinum, this age-preventative sheet mask evens out expression lines for a revitalised, more youthful-looking complexion. Containing the equivalent of one bottle of serum per mask, the antioxidant-rich treatment protects skin from oxidative stress and combats free radical assault.

Australian Distilling Co. Gin

The Australian Distilling Co. flagship gin puts a uniquely Australian stamp on the London dry gin style, with a juniper-forward palate that is perfectly offset by coriander, cardamom and nutmeg. Produced in small batches in copper pot stills, Australian Gin is quite literally the spirit of Australia.

AJE ATHLETICA

Protect yourself from the sizzling Aussie heat with this slick AJE ATHLETICA Classic Logo Cap. Made from lightweight cotton canvas, this cap has good ventilation and is completely adjustable. A wardrobe staple that is a trusty Christmas gift.

3. The organiser

THE UPSIDE x July

July’s signature carry on case merged with THE UPSIDE’S classic sporty aesthetic is the best way to be organised for your holiday travels! THE UPSIDE x July travel case is designed to hold the maximum amount that is allowed inside the cabin with you.

Not only that, but it also has a built-in USB Power Bank that will change how you travel forever. Never worry about your phone dying again!

Victorinox Winter Magic Special Edition 2022

The annual Victorinox Winter Magic edition is dressed in a Nordic winter design that reminds you of a cosy Norwegian sweater with the added warmth of the richly grained wooden scales.

The extraordinary look and charm of this knife are not the only eye-catchers; the 12 practical functions are also set to boost its popularity and make this pocket knife the perfect everyday companion.

Mary Grace Linen and Room Mists

Bring the scent of home anywhere your journey takes you with the Elegance Linen and Room Mist Collection by award-winning Aussie lifestyle brand, Mary Grace. Containing the entire collection of naturally formulated scents, including French Pear, La Vie En Rose, Lemongrass, Marshmallow and Musk, Oud Jasmine, Sex on the Beach, and Vanilla Praline, these potent, multipurpose, Australian-made mists are travel-friendly and can be used on bed linen or clothing, and as a fragrant room spray for an instant burst of freshness.

Millon Wines Impressionist Sensory Pack

The Millon Wines Impressionist Sensory Pack is a tasting experience inspired by wanderlust that re-imagines wine tasting and stimulates the five senses.

It includes four award-winning wines that paint a picture of Eden Valley, a virtual reality headset that transports you to their scenic vineyards, a bespoke cheese pairing tea towel that guides your tasting experience with pairing recommendations, specialised wine varietal guides to assist with your wine knowledge, tasting notes and access to Spotify playlists for each of the wines, curated to reflect the styles and characteristics of the wine varietals.

Thermos Bottle and Jar

There’s no better way to be organised on your travels than with your own water and hot drinks in tow. Thanks to Thermos, your Christmas travels will be easier than ever.

You’ll win a 475ml Lifefactory Classic Cap Bottle and a 470ml Stainless King Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Food Jar in this incredible prize pack.

Australian Distilling Co. Rhapsody Ruby Gin

Australian Distilling Co. Rhapsody Ruby Gin is a delicious gin that achieves a delicate balance between florals and berries through the infusion of T BARs’ Serendipi-T fruit tea blend with our classic dry gin. As well as imparting flavour, the blend leaves the spirit stained with a sense-heightening berry colour.

EMU Australia Mayberry Slippers

Iconic in design and comfort, EMU Australia’s Mayberry is the original fluffy crossover slipper made from natural Australian sheepskin.

The slipper encloses your feet in year-round luxury and leaves you feeling like you’re walking on clouds. Feeling firm at first, the slippers mould to your feet over time for the perfect fit.

We Are Feel Good Inc. Bundle

We Are Feel Good Inc products are Australian-made and owned, tested to hold up in the toughest of climates. This pack features a bottle of the Signature Sunscreen, a Kakadu Plum Sunscreen and a Kakadu Plum Body Milk that will keep your skin protected and nourished, even on your summer holiday.

Twelve South AirFly

Those sleek new wireless headphones that you purchased may look great, but you can’t deny that it can sometimes be challenging when faced with wired ports. Instead of shaking your fist at the sky, meet AirFly (2nd Gen) – the newest, easiest, and most affordable way to use your wireless headphones in places that only have a headphone jack including flights, the gym, and older vehicles.

The AirFly (2nd Gen) is the latest addition to the popular AirFly family, loaded with features that make this tiny transmitter one of the most essential gadgets for your travel inventory.

Saint Belford Diary

The ultimate inclusion for our organised traveller. The gorgeous Saint Belford 2023 Curation Diary Planner is an “all-in-one” lifestyle planner that seamlessly blends day-to-day tasks with self-care, mindfulness, habits, gratitude and goals.

With everything in one place, you can prioritise your wellbeing, form lasting habits, stay on track with your most important intentions and celebrate your progress along the way. You’ll get to choose whichever stunning colour you like.

Grampians Olive Co. Picnic Set

Grampians Olive Co. is home to the historic ‘Toscana’ Olive Plantation which produces Australia’s most exquisite, sustainable and certified organic olive oils. Family-owned and operated, it is one of the country’s oldest olive groves and is the Grampians’ leading olive producer.

True to the philosophy of quality over quantity, Grampians Olive Co. undertakes every process from tree to bottle with great care. The Grampians Olive Co. range includes award-winning premium organic first cold pressed extra virgin olive oils, agrumato and infused olive oils, olives, honey, artisan vinegar, skincare, hampers and gifts.

Their delightful picnic gift set contains a selection of six 100ml infused olive oils, organic olive oils or vinegar. We will include a selection of the most popular products in this prize.

Mate Maker Hard Kombucha

Mate Maker’s Hard Kombucha is the perfect summer beverage for this Christmas. The Mango Peach Smash is light and bright capturing the golden hour in a can. The tropical collision of mangoes and peaches with a citrusy splash of lemon anchors a smooth and balanced finish, ripe for kicking back over a drink with mates in a summer setting.

The Citrus Mule flavour is spinning the tried and true Moscow mule on its head. This classic nod to bright citrus from real limes and cold-pressed orange peel throws in a subtle spicy kick of ginger to become the ultimate booch cocktail and enlivened crowd favourite.

4. The adventurer

GME Personal Locator Beacon and Case

GME’s latest GPS Personal Locator Beacon, the MT610G, is all Australian-made and has been designed to provide the outdoor adventurer with a GPS PLB solution that is compact, easy to use, and affordable. So don’t worry if you’re out hiking alone, this is your safety backbone. Plus, we’ve thrown in a protective case for it too.

Navman Dashcam

Always feel confident and in control on the road with the Navman MiVue 770 Safety, a small but perfectly formed dash cam. Safety alerts including speed and red-light cameras, school zones and accident black spots can be updated free every month. The footage is crisply captured in Full HD 1080P and tagged with all the details you (and your insurer) may need about location, speed and direction of impact.

Kollab Picnic Mat Bird of Paradise

Kollab’s best-selling picnic mat is big, water-resistant and easy to fold. The picnic mats are designed with an adjustable strap so that they don’t need to be folded in any specific way – just fold or roll it up however you please and adjust the strap to suit. The water-resistant fabric makes it the perfect partner for the beach or park and the squishy foam lining makes it soft and comfortable to sit or lay on.

ag COTSUBU True Wireless Earphones

Weighing in at only 3.5g on each side, “COTSUBU” is the smallest and lightest earphones in the series. The earphones are completely wireless and support touch operation making them very easy to use. Its tiny body fits comfortably in any ear canal.

Tropicology Organic Travel Pack

Your perfect travel companion, the Certified Organic Travel Pack features four of Tropicology’s vitamin, mineral, and antioxidant-rich organic avocado oil products: the Avocado Face Wash, the Avocado Face Moisturiser, the Pure Avocado Face Oil and the Avocado Body Moisturiser.

Australian Distilling Co. Blood Orange Gin

Cultivated and prized for millennia, blood orange makes a star appearance in the Australian Distilling Co. Blood Orange Gin. A citrus-forward gin that combines a sweet, citrusy, but also bitter and complex aroma, with the uplifting accents of orange and lemon myrtle. The perfect aperitivo to whet your appetite.

Tamar Ridge Reserve Pinot Noir 2020

Tamar Ridge is Australia’s pinot noir specialist with its Reserve Pinot Noir only made in the best years from exceptional vintages. This complex wine showcases just how good pinot noir from the Tamar Valley can be with the fruit taken from select blocks allowing richness, length and structure.

This premium Pinot Noir features concentrated red fruits, mid-palate complexity and a long persistent finish. Strong aromas of raspberry and blueberry dominate against a background layer of cinnamon and some savoury characters that will develop over time. The wine is drinking well now and with careful cellaring will develop more complex and savoury characters over time in the bottle (cellar 8-10 years).

ooGee Australia Flexibraid® Crush-Resistant Hat

Helping Aussies combat harmful UV rays and look good while doing it, Australian headwear brand, ooGee, have launched a stylish, crush-resistant range of hats made from a proprietary textile innovation called Flexibraid®.

The first of its kind in the Australian market, Flexibraid® technology interlaces extruded fibres and yarns into one single, continuous braid, and combines unique flexible filaments that maintain the shape of each hat regardless of wear time, storage conditions and the environment. Approved by the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA), ooGee’s range of lightweight and breathable designs are scientifically proven to provide UPF50+ sun protection and are fitted with the brand’s discreet internal ‘ComfyFit’ headband for a secure and custom fit.

What are you waiting for? Fill out our entry form under each pack to get a chance of bringing home gifts just in time for the holidays!