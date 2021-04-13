WIN: one of three stays in a Small Luxury Hotel of the World

Stay Simple, Seek Simplicity Giveaway

What do you miss most about travelling? Share with us one of your travelling simple pleasures and the best ones will win a stay at any Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s member hotels so you can create a new holiday memory when we are able to travel again.

The three best entries will win a 3-night stay at any SLH hotel around the world – where your simple pleasures can become reality, with our compliments.

Enter below for your chance to win!

Giveaway ends May 9th and winners will be announced by mid-May. Terms and conditions apply.