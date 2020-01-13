Best boutique shopping on the Central Coast

Megan Arkinsall

The NSW’s Central Coast is known for its beautiful beaches and laidback lifestyle.

But what may surprise a lot of people is the shopping, which is both sophisticated and fun. From premium fashion to vintage finds to gorgeous homewares, we round up 12 of the best stores to browse while on the Central Coast.

1. La Bohème, Terrigal

The romantic, flowing pieces from La Bohème make for the perfect coastal wardrobe. This luxe store is located in an inconspicuous spot on the Scenic Highway between Terrigal and Avoca – so keep your eyes peeled and be sure to pull over for a browse.

La Boheme’s collection is all about relaxed styles, pastel colours and exotic prints from premium brands including La Bohème Girls, Free People, Bec & Bridge and Kinga Csilla. It’s also the only store on the Coast where you can buy pieces from Spell & The Gypsy Collective and luxe active wear brand PE Nation, so you can keep active while looking stylish.

Address: 1/271 Scenic Hwy, Terrigal

For more than 10 years, Montaze has been one of the Coast’s most iconic fashion stores and over the years it has evolved into a beautiful cavern of homewares, interior decorating and gifts, too. There is a focus on premium Australian labels such as Camilla and Auguste the Label, as well as candles by Glasshouse Fragrances, coastal-inspired homewares by Amalfi and handcrafted jewellery by Krystle Knight and Temple of the Sun. There’s also a beautiful range of gifts for young children, coffee table books, leather handbags and more.

Address: Shop 8, Fountain Plaza, 148 The Entrance Road, Erina

Add serious design cred to your home with a unique piece from Drift Home and Living sourced from around the world. Think African beaded wall hangings, macramé pendant lights, jute placemats and coasters, whitewashed mirrors imported from India, Turkish cotton bath towels and more. There’s also a range of locally made clothing and jewellery, leather handbags and gorgeous coffee table books to peruse.

Address: 1/15-17 Forresters Beach Rd, Forresters Beach

Cool and casual with a hint of fun… if this describes your style then be sure to stop by Bull & China, a women’s fashion boutique located at Erina Heights. Here you’ll find affordable everyday staples from labels such as Elm Lifestyle, Betty Basics, Refuge Denim and Little Lies. There’s also fashionable travel kicks from Rollie Nation Shoes and Australian-owned Human Premium Shoes, and a selection of gorgeous accessories to peruse while you’re there.

Address: Shop 4/372 The Entrance Rd, Erina Heights

5. Blackbird, Bateau Bay

Located at Bateau Bay Road shops, Blackbird is somewhat of a hidden gem that you should definitely seek out if in the area. Browsing the Australian and locally made products, you will find everything from leather clutches to vintage-style jewellery, vibrant print dresses to classic Levi jeans, toxin-free sunscreen, organic loose-leaf tea, natural rattan light pendants and lush indoor plants. You can even purchase local Bateau Bay honey here, straight from the hive.

Address: 101A Bateau Bay Rd, Bateau Bay

Opened early 2019, this new addition to the Central Coast is the bricks and mortar store to magazine The Flowerseekers, a quarterly created for florists, growers and everyday people who simply love beautiful blooms. Owner Sonya Gardiner wanted a space to physically showcase the concept behind the magazine, not only to sell flowers (plants, vases, books, candles, soaps and local honey), but also ­to host workshops such as floral arrangement, embroidery, photography and styling.

Address: Shop 3/82 Ocean View Drive, Wamberal

Cool, classic and chic – that’s what you can expect from Antigua Collective at Terrigal, a premium women’s fashion store that opened early 2019 across from the beach. This beautiful boho-luxe store offers customers a personalised, but relaxed shopping experience. Here you’ll find pieces of a mostly neutral palette, with easy-wear cuts and great quality fabrics from labels such as Apéro, eb&ive, Le Specs and Bird & Kite, as well as its very own Antigua Collective, Antigua Jewellery and Antigua Home.

Address: 96 Terrigal Esplanade, Terrigal

Housed in a quirky A-frame building on the main strip of Long Jetty, Shadow Bang is a gorgeously curated fashion and herbal good dispensary store. Here, you’ll find an array of wellness products such as essential oils and organic tea, handmade leather shoes and artisan-designed jewellery. There is a focus on small business brands, many of which make their small-batch products with an ethical focus, so you can feel good about your purchase in more ways than one.

Address: 310B The Entrance Rd, Long Jetty

The exotic and organic range of homewares and furniture found at family-owned store Jachavela include products that have been ethically sourced from Indonesia, made by local artisans and procured from quality Australian brands. Local artist Joy Rodier’s ceramics and art can be found in store, as well as bespoke LeeLoo Bird jewellery, and Beach Road Naturals, a Sydney-based bath and body company. They also offer an interior design service and specialise in custom orders for a boutique, personalised shopping experience.

Address: 233 Ocean View Rd, Ettalong

10. Bohemian Traders, Erina Heights

Homegrown label Bohemian Traders has become a favourite with Central Coast fashionistas. Specialising in relaxed and effortless fashion, the store is known for its ‘classic European cuts designed for the modern bohemian’. The range includes pretty dresses, light linen pieces, beautiful blouses, timeless swimwear, and a range of denim designed to flatter women of all shapes and sizes. There’s also a mens’ and kids’ collection, so the whole family can get the look.

Address: Shop 2A, 490 Central Coast Highway, Erina Heights

Located at Ettalong Markets, Tiki La La is a hip bolt-hole of all things vintage. Be transported back in time as you discover must-have retro fashions (think cut-off denim jeans and faded, printed tees), which hangs beside exquisite 1970s’ cane furniture while classic vinyl records play in the background. Trust us: you never knew you needed a 1920s’ gilt brass drinks trolley or a 1970s’ embossed leather handbag until you laid eyes on it in this quirky store.

Address: Shop 1/189 Ocean View Road, Ettalong

12. Piccolo Pear, East Gosford

If you’re looking for a unique gift for someone special, Piccolo Pear is a delightful emporium of flowers, premium stationery, handmade ceramics, quirky kids’ products, classic collectables and one-off vintage finds. The thoughtful curation of well-designed, quality wares found in this whimsical store is a joy to browse, and the lingering scent of fresh flowers adds to the beauty of it all.

Address: 57 Victoria Street, East Gosford