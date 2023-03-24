Planning a trip to Broken Hill? There’s a stay to match all types of travellers that roll on into this town.

The outback town has attracted dreamers, miners and artists for decades. When it comes to Broken Hill, you better believe you’re going to want more than a night. From a desert church to a farm stay out at the station, we’ve put together the best Broken Hill accommodation below. And if you’d rather set up in the great outdoors, we’ve also rounded up the best Broken Hill caravan sites and camping spots.

Unusual Broken Hill stays

Broken Hill Outback Church Stay, Broken Hill

A luxury stay in a converted church that’s over a century old might not be what you pictured for your stay in the outback town of Broken Hill, but you won’t in any way regret making that booking.

The Broken Hill Outback Church Stay is a charming mix of the old and new, with its Romanesque church fittings and the antique altar, paired with the ensuite limestone spa bathroom. Book this property or the associated Presbytery and Cottage properties.

Eldee Station

An eco-credentialled sheep and cattle farm just 25 kilometres from Broken Hill, Eldee Station is an award-winning farm stay out on the vast expanse of the Mundi Mundi Plains.

It’s a desert accommodation with a more remote location that makes it ideal for those wanting to check out the magnificent Milky Way in the night sky, far from any city lights. Pick from their guest suites or their camping ground (swag hire available), before embarking on a 4WD adventure to the back of beyond.

Palace Hotel Broken Hill

Pack those heels for a stay at The Palace Hotel: famous for its starring role in The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Make like characters Bernadette, Adam and Tick and book in for a night among the fabulously kitsch Aussie landscape murals of The Palace.

Next, sashay on down for its Wednesday karaoke night or for a night on the town during the three-day Broken Heel Festival – a celebration of all things Priscilla.

Best self-contained Broken Hill stays

Emaroo Cottages

Emaroo Cottages are right in the centre of town and make for a pet-friendly accommodation choice. There are four cottages to choose from, with barbecues, a fully-equipped kitchen and laundry. Run by a local family, the accommodation options include a renovated miner’s cottage.

Worker’s Cottage, Fowlers Gap

Want more rustic than renovated? Get a taste of the lonely nature of mining life with a romantic stay at Worker’s Cottage, a Broken Hill Airbnb.

The trip out will take about half an hour, but believe us, it’s worth it. Arrive at an open-plan rustic cottage, perfect for couples looking to get away from it all among the red dirt.

By day, embark on a nearby gorge hike, and by night, sit back with a glass of wine to look at the light show above.

Broken Hill Outback Resort

Overlooking the rugged Barrier Ranges, this family and dog-friendly park and resort doesn’t just have spots for caravanning and camping but also has 24 self-contained cabins to choose from. Options include cabins with deck barbecues and double spa baths, as well as kitchenettes and interconnection rooms. If you don’t fancy cooking, the heritage-listed Mt Gipps Hotel is on the property and serves up pub food.

Best Broken Hill motels

Sturt Motel Broken Hill

If ever a town were built for road-tripping, Broken Hill would take the top prize. For an affordable night in a cosy bed, the Sturt Motel is a pet-friendly pick. Options range from double to superior rooms that sleep three, and continental breakfast is available. A massive bonus in the Broken Hill weather? Its alluring swimming pool, a dive in which is the best way to wind down after a hot, bothersome drive.

Red Earth Motel Broken Hill

If you’d rather choose a motel with apartment accommodation, look no further than the Red Earth Motel. With its mix of studios and multi-roomed apartments, Red Earth is a great choice for families or those travelling out west as a larger group. Each apartment has a full kitchen, with the three-bedroom even coming with laundry facilities. Each guest can make use of the Red Earth pool, covered barbecue and 24-hour reception service.

Best Broken Hill hotels

The Imperial Fine Accommodation

Pick something a little bit special with a stay at this historical and heritage-renovated hotel. Lean into the old-world feel of The Imperial. Once you’ve checked in, challenge your travel companions to a game of billiards in the old front bar. Or (and we wouldn’t blame you if this was the case) go straight to their walled courtyard. There you will find a saltwater, solar-heated pool, as well as the shade of apricot trees under which you can settle with a good book.

The Astra Broken Hill

Dating back to the 1890s, The Astra has retained its heritage features and charms despite the passage of time (and the addition of an al fresco cocktail bar, and scrummy dessert bar). Book into one of its eight suites – or its historical two-bedroom cottage – to spend a night or two in this beautiful old building.

ibis Styles Broken Hill

While this is an affordable hotel that remains a favourite among business travellers and road trippers alike, it might be the ibis Styles’ S-Que Restaurant that first draws your attention. This hotel restaurant is one of the most popular places to eat in town. The S-Que serves up a wide range of dishes, including New Zealand oysters, scotch fillet steak and paella. Rooms at the ibis range from standard double to family.

For more insider tips, check out our ultimate guide to Broken Hill for the best things to do, restaurants and caravan parks in town.