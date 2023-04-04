Saddle up that RV. It’s time for a caravan trip out west towards Broken Hill.

Want to make that epic journey to the outback town of Broken Hill? With a rich mining history, epic desert landscapes of red dust, eclectic art scene, the famed filming location of Mad Max 2 is perfect for a road trip.

And while you might not have a spruced-up Ford Falcon to tear up the tarmac with, a caravan is most likely more comfortable for getting there. Once you arrive, here are Broken Hill’s best caravan sites to pull up for the night.

(Not sure what to do once you get there? We’ve also lined up a guide on the best things to do in Broken Hill.)

Broken Hill Outback Resort

Overlooking the rugged Barrier Ranges, this family and dog-friendly park and resort has spots for caravanning and camping, with 80 powered and 20 unpowered sites to choose from. If you want a touch more comfort, there are also 24 cabins available.

While facilities here include an undercover camp kitchen (as well as an amenities block, laundry and dump point), you can also opt for dinner at the heritage-listed Mt Gipps Hotel on site.

Built in the 1860s, today the hotel serves up delectable pizzas all day, as well as pub grub favourites for lunches and dinners. The resort is 15 minutes drive from town.

Penrose Park Silverton

Camping at the edge of a dusty dry Umberumberka Cree, you will probably need to pinch yourself at this true Australian experience. Penrose Park Silverton can be found at the edge of the Mundi Mundi Plain, close to where the Mundi Mundi Bash happens each year. It is a quiet spot to enjoy the outback in peace, while still being a short walk from the town of Silverton, 20 minutes from Broken Hill.

Facilities include a shaded kids’ playground, a camp kitchen with barbeques, hot showers and laundry, as well as powered and unpowered sites, and ensuite cabins and cottage.

Broken Hill Racecourse Campground

Basic and affordable, the Broken Hill Racecourse Campground is particularly popular come festival time. But powered and unpowered sites (as well as stabling if you happen to have trotted here on four legs), are also available at other times of the year outside of the Mundi Mundi Bash. Facilities include basic showers and bathrooms and a grassed area. The campground is five minutes from town and is suitable for larger vehicles.

Starview Campsite

Another very affordable site, the Starview Campsite costs just $10 per adult (which doesn’t include the $6 entry fee to the park itself) and offers you the priceless chance to sleep in the Living Desert State Park, home to the famous sandstone sculptures.

The cheap-as-chips campsite is 12 kilometres out of Broken Hill.

Facilities include a woodchipped area for tents, 15 unpowered van sites, toilets and showers, as well as barbeques and picnic areas.

Come nightfall, settle back on the site’s ‘star-view seats’, or in your swag, to watch the night sky above.

Outback View Holiday Park

The Outback View Holiday Park (previously known as the Lake View Caravan Park) is a town-based campground for those who don’t want to stray too far from the action. Now under new ownership, this doggo-friendly accommodation is currently undergoing a bit of a face-lift.

In the meantime, they are still offering cabin accommodation, as well as powered and unpowered sites for campers and caravanners alike. Facilities include a camp kitchen, laundry and pool.

Broken Hill Tourist Park

The Broken Hill Tourist Park is a cosy, friendly option close to the centre of town. As well as sweet touches like a ‘cheese and biccies’ meet up for guests to meet other travellers, the park has some enviable hot and powerful showers. Facilities at the tourist park include an outdoor pool, barbecues, free internet, cabins, ensuite-powered sites and powered sites suitable for caravans. The Broken Hill Tourist Park is dog friendly.

