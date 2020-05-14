10 of the best markets in Sydney

Visiting a local market is the backbone of any Sydneysiders weekend calendar. So I guess it’s lucky that we’re blessed with so many.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on flowers, food, vintage clothing or perhaps you just want to surround yourself with good ol’ fashioned community spirit, there is a Sydney market with your name on it. Find yours below.

When: Every Sunday, 9am – 3pm

Address: 142 Addison Road, Addison Road Centre, Marrickville

A trip to the Marrickville markets is somewhat of a rite of passage in Sydney’s inner-west.

Every Sunday, the Addison Road Community Centre plays host to vintage clothes, books, rugs, healing crystals, acai bowls, artisan bread and pretty much everything in between. Spend your time roaming among things you didn’t know you needed, with plenty of stalls around for your perusing pleasure.

Email (required): Sign up to receive more great travel content - it's FREE!

Once you’re done, head to Reverse Garbage next door. The old warehouse is what would result if Antiques Roadshow had a baby with Extreme Hoarders. A sight to behold.

When: Every Saturday from 10am

Address: 395 Oxford St, Paddington

A little further east – on Oxford Street to be exact – lives Paddington Market.

Once the birthplace of iconic Australian clothing label Zimmermann, you’ll find plenty more than fashion at this bustling market help inside the uniting church.

There are over 150 unique stalls filled with jewellery, accessories, food, flowers, soaps and much more – plus, its a beautiful setting that comes alive with community.

When: Monday-Saturday, 5am-11am

Address: 250-318 Parramatta Rd, Flemington

Before dawn breaks, Sydney’s keenest Flora-lovers start descending on Australia’s biggest flower market.

Spanning across more than 5200 square metres (and 200 stalls), the Sydney Flower Market is the primary, wholesale market for flower growers, sellers, florists and shop owners. It’s also open to the public, making it a worthy visual delight for those willing to set their alarm early.

If you’re not a retailer, Saturday is the least-chaotic time to visit, with a lot more space to casually stroll at your leisure. Just be sure to bring cash with you, and a bucket with some water for easy transportation.

When: Every second Sunday, 9am-1pm

Address: 18 Flour Mill Way, Summer Hill

Housed in the 100-year-old Mungo Scott building – once a functioning flour mill – this place is the sustainable alternative to your other community farmers markets.

Here, emphasis is placed on environmentalism, meaning the market is completely plastic free. Vendors pivot to provide biodegradable packing, with incentives for those who bring their own reusable bags and coffee cups.

In the market you’ll find old favourites like Hartley Harvest and Brickfields Bakery, alongside local vendors selling homewares and flowers.

When: Every Saturday, 10am – 4pm

Address: Glebe Point Rd &, Derby Pl, Glebe

One of Sydney’s most well-known vintage markets, Glebe is where you’ll find the city’s cool crowd come Saturday morning.

Walls are lined with teenagers and young adults trying to snag a bargain, with the majority of sellers hocking pre-loved gems from a couple of clothes racks and boxes to rummage through.

Don’t let the lassez-faire-ness of it all turn you off though, Glebe is one of the best, and lively places on the list.

When: 2nd Sunday and 4th Saturday of every month

Address: Burton St, Milsons Point

First held in January 1976, the Kirribilli markets are one of Sydney’s oldest and most-loved institutions.

Housed in a location that can only be described as iconic, browse over 220 stalls under the towering watch of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and waterfront. You’ll find fashion, accessories, homewares, gifts, plants and gourmet food – and all money raised from the stallholders fee goes to fund the programs of the Kirribilli Centre.

When: Saturday 9am – 1pm and Sunday 10am – 4pm

Address: Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach

The Bondi markets aren’t just filled with locals. You’ll find that loyal visitors from all over Sydney (and the world) make the trip to Bondi Beach Primary School on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can find pretty much anything here, depending on which day you come.

Saturday calls for fresh produce, food, flowers, smoothies and other edible delights. On Sunday, there’s a mix of both permanent stallholders and one-off renters hocking their new and vintage wares.

When: Every Friday from 4pm

Address: Dixon Street, Haymarket

Every Friday, when the sun goes down, Dixon Street transforms into an open-air Asian mecca, delivering all the flavourful street food, dessert and gifts that your heart may desire.

Transport yourself (and your taste buds) to the depths of your Chinatown favourites – har gow mango pancakes from East Ocean, eggplant dumplings from Chinese Noodle House, fluffy roti canai from Mamak – but make sure you save some stomach space to experiment.

When: 4th Sunday of the month

Address: 6 Beach Rd, Palm Beach

Away from the surf, there really is no better way to discover the true community essence of Palm Beach than by visiting their market.

On the fourth Sunday of each month, more than 70 local stallholders gather at Governor Phillip Park to sell a variety of jewellery, fashions, arts, crafts, homewares and books.

There’s local live music to serve as your shopping soundtrack, as well as opportunities for kids to play on the new adventure playground.

When: 10am – 5pm Saturday and Sunday

Address: George St, The Rocks

Come Saturday and Sunday, The Rocks’ historical, cobblestone laneways come alive with emerging design talent eager to sell their wares. It’s the perfect place to find innovative fashion, homewares and artworks while getting lost in Sydney’s convict past.

While beautiful on sunny, Sydney days, rain certainly does not spoil the day as most stalls are undercover. So for a genuinely enjoyable lazy day of wandering and eating, these markets set a very high standard.