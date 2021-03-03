WIN a $3,000 Outback Queensland Holiday Package

Are the wide open spaces, vibrant country towns and stunning natural wonders of Outback Queensland beckoning you?

There’s never been a better time to hit the road and explore the timeless landscapes, see the sun drop below the horizon and bathe under the light of a canopy of stars.

Find a warm welcome from locals in every town, be amazed by the annual camel racing event and come face to face with Australia’s oldest dinosaur. It’s a road trip that is less about any one destination and more about the journey shared with family, friends and the characters you meet along the way.

Apollo and Outback Queensland Tourism Association are helping make your dream road trip a reality by giving you the chance to WIN an Outback Queensland Holiday Package valued at $3000. The prize includes an Apollo motorhome holiday (in a motorhome, campervan or 4WD) with a $500 fuel voucher, attraction vouchers and accommodation.

Here is what you could win:

Prize includes an Apollo motorhome holiday (daily rental of a motorhome, campervan or 4WD to the value of $2,000) and an ‘Outback Queensland Holiday Package’ including attraction vouchers, accommodation and a $500 fuel voucher from OQTA.

Total RRP over $3000

No transfer, substitution or cash equivalent for the prize allowed.

The promoter does not provide travel insurance for the winners and is not liable for any injury, or property loss or damage during the travel period.

The promoter recommends the winner purchase travel insurance.

T&C’s apply – Australian Traveller T&C’s Apollo Motorhome Holidays T&C’s

Competition closes for entries at midnight on 26 March 2021. Winner will be drawn 30 March 2021.

Enter below for your chance to WIN!