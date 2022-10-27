Top Towns for 2022: Local tips to seeing the best of Daylesford

Discover the delights of Daylesford with local Jodi Flockhart, of Sault Restaurant. Have a look at the wonderful sights to see in Daylesford, which landed it at no.16 on your list of Top 50 Aussie towns.

Find the complete list of the Top 50 Aussie Towns here.

“I often describe Daylesford as the Byron Bay of Melbourne. It’s a gorgeous melting pot of artisans, delicious wholefood, coffee, restaurants and wineries,” says Jodi Flockhart, actor, presenter and co-owner of Sault Restaurant, a destination diner on a scenic estate carpeted by lavender and sunflower fields.

You’ll find Sault on the outskirts of this Victorian spa town famous for its epicurean delights, linger-worthy galleries and shops, all-seasons appeal and iconic Lake House hotel.

“My husband and I decided on a tree change 16 years ago and have never looked back,” she says. “We actually got married at Sault and then a chance meeting with the owners one night led to a conversation that would literally change the course of our lives for the better.”

The story behind Sault

The couple bought the restaurant with a vision of making Sault a bucket-list spot that would also house their ever-expanding kitchen garden, rotating flower fields and showcase the work of local artists such as Tahlia Stanton and James Robertson along with bespoke ceramics by Bridget Bodenham.

A family business with a sustainable ethos underpinning everything, even the kids – Max and Lilly, 10 and 12 – get involved, helping out with the flower fields in their summer holidays and creating projects to engage the littlest of customers.

“Our kids package up seeds from our kitchen garden and gift them to the kids who dine at Sault to share the importance of children knowing where their food comes from and the importance of nurturing the Earth,” says Jodi.

It’s a philosophy that percolates through town. On living in Daylesford, Jodi says, “I love the fresh clean air, the kindness of the people who live here, the gentle energy that is our town. I love forest walks with my children at sunset and seeing them catch yabbies in the rivers. It’s the most wonderful place to slow down in such a busy age that we live in. There is a feeling of calm and beauty that is the heartbeat of Daylesford.”

Where to eat and drink in Daylesford

Aside from a visit to Sault, Jodi recommends visitors stop for coffee at Cliffy’s Emporium, pick up wholefood goodies from Daylesford Health Foods for a picnic at Twin Bridges, take a walk by Lake Daylesford at sunset before sampling local drops at Winespeake Cellar + Deli.

Take home flowers or plants from Wombat Hill Nursery and Florist and check out eCasa for gorgeous gifts. Jodi’s top local’s tip? “Tipperary Springs is gorgeous and Mt Franklin for Insta moments and peaceful walks.” Follow @flockhartjodi and @sault_daylesford for more inspiration.