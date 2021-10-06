There’s a plethora of different camping and glamping options on Phillip Island – here we explore some of the Bass Coast isle’s best.

Family favourite Phillip Island has long lured holidaymakers to its shores with the promise of sea, sand, surf and (sometimes) sun. Plan your escape to the Bass Coast isle with this selection of the best camping and glamping spots, most of which are pet-friendly outside of peak season to boot.

The Sheltered Glamping Co

You won’t be left wanting with a stay at one of The Sheltered Glamping Co’s souped up tents. The eco-conscious operator’s canvas bell tents come equipped with queen-sized beds, lighting, a heater, speakers, USB ports, power points, a kettle and a range of teas and coffee, plus access to a private outdoor heated shower and composting toilet, and a communal day tent filled with games.

Or you can opt for its super spacious, fully furnished safari tent, known as Emperor, which is also home to a wood-fired hot tub that sits under the stars, an indoor wood-burning fireplace, a four-poster queen-sized bed and a king-sized bed nook; it also has access to a fully equipped kitchen and Weber barbecue. Pitched on a tranquil and remote pocket of the island, you’ll find wallabies and echidnas roaming freely in these parts.

Phone number: +61 412 222 632

NRMA Phillip Island Holiday Park

Not only is this NRMA holiday park situated just metres from the sea – with three of its unpowered camping sites located right on the waterfront – but it’s also only a 15-minute walk from the thick of the action in Cowes. The pet- and family-friendly park is known to keep its facilities immaculately clean, and it has a few to offer: from a kid’s playground to a communal pizza oven, a barbecue area, a recreation room with arcade games and a TV, and even a herb garden for guests to help themselves to.

Address: 164 Church St, Cowes, Vic, 3922

Phone number: +61 3 5952 2211

BIG4 Ingenia Holidays Phillip Island

Located at the far western edge of the isle, just minutes from the bridge that connects Phillip Island with the mainland, and adjacent to the sprawling bushland of the Phillip Island Coastal Reserve, this Ingenia Holidays park is great for those who want to get away from it all. There’s also direct access to one of Phillip Island’s many beaches. If you’re craving a bit more civilisation, the shops, cafes and restaurants of Newhaven lie just 500 metres away; or you can even embark upon a walk across the bridge itself, to spend the morning or evening exploring the bigger town of San Remo.

In terms of facilities, you’ll find all the usual suspects here: an adventure playground, a basketball ring, a games room, a TV and recreation room, a modern camp kitchen and undercover electric barbecues. But over and above that, the BIG4 Ingenia Holidays Phillip Island also provides a seasonal outdoor cinema, a jumping pillow, and pedal cars for hire.

Address: 24 Old Bridge Dr, Newhaven, Vic, 3925

Phone number: +61 3 5956 7227

Amaroo Park Phillip Island

The holiday park located perhaps the closest to Cowes, just two blocks from the main street, Amaroo is in a prime position for those who like to be slap-bang in the centre of things. Unlike many of the other holiday parks on the island, this one boasts its own solar-heated saltwater outdoor pool, surrounded by chairs and loungers. A quiet site, with fewer facilities catering directly to kids than other parks, Amaroo is arguably aimed more at couples and friends, or those with older children rather than little ones.

Address: 97 Church St, Cowes, Vic, 3922

Phone number: +61 3 5952 2548

Anchor Belle

Located just on the edge of Cowes, and only 100 metres from the beach, family-owned and operated Anchor Belle ticks a lot of boxes and proves a big hit with kids: there’s an all-weather indoor heated swimming pool that’s perfect for Victoria’s unpredictable climate, plus a jumping cushion, a multi-purpose ball court, a playground, a recreation room, and a games room. Adults, meanwhile, will love the gas pizza oven, the park’s two hectares of greenery and bushland, the shady grassed sites, the accommodating and amiable staff, the clean facilities, and the good water pressure in the showers.

Address: 272 Church St, Cowes, Vic, 3922

Phone number: +61 3 5952 2258

