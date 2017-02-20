A cool, monochrome colour scheme and fashion-conscious flourishes make The Lodging in Fremantle a draw for design-savvy travellers, as Fleur Bainger finds out. The Lodging is a space that wears its personality clearly and elegantly from the get-go, as if channelling a strong, particular and professional woman. There’s nothing girly in its raven black and ghost white palette. A few splashes of pale salmon pink soften the 19th-century dame via velvet cushions and ceramics. Large portraits of Elvis, Sophia Loren and Faye Dunaway add a curated touch.

Owner Jane Peebles describes it as neither a B&B nor a hotel, and it’s true that it’s a tough two-storey to pigeonhole. With a communal lounge, dining room and kitchen, plus four glam suites, the Fremantle terrace has the conveniences of a compact home with the style of a fashionista-friendly boutique hotel. She calls it a luxury guesthouse, and I’d say that’s bang on. Its stairwell is like that of a Parisian apartment, one of the few imperfections in its otherwise flawless complexion: steep and narrow, it’s a challenge to lug my wheelie case up to Suite 02.

My room is dominated by a modern four-poster bed, its frame forming an angular cube.