After being separated from family and friends for months during these challenging times, many Australians have their hearts set on travelling to a certain place with the intention of creating special memories with loved ones.

While recent events may have forced us to press pause during the pandemic, it has not curbed the great Australian obsession with travel. With international borders now closed, it is the perfect time to check off your Australian travel bucket list and explore those Aussie destinations you have always dreamed of visiting.

With more than 55 properties across Australia, Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites knows a thing or two about Australian travel. Oaks is now offering up to 30 per cent* off stays and a flexible booking policy across all properties with its Together Again with Oaks campaign helping family and friends be together once again. Oaks also understand that safety is at the forefront of travellers’ minds and launched its SureStay program on July 1 to reassure guests that a hospital-grade standard of sanitation is guaranteed in all of its hotels and food-and-beverage venues.

Here are Oaks’ Top 5 Australian Travel Bucket List Destinations you simply must visit:

Aussie travel bucket list experiences don’t come much better than traversing Broome’s Cable Beach atop a camel, as the sun sets beyond the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean.

The town of Broome has a rich and colourful history and welcomes visitors with a laid-back approach. Its warm temperatures tick the box of a tropical holiday, while its proximity to the Kimberly region offers visitors a vast array of experiences in one of the world’s last wilderness frontiers.

Oaks Cable Beach Resort and Oaks Broome Hotel are conveniently located for those wanting to explore the best of Broome, and offer premium on-site facilities including resort-style pools. Their self-contained hotel and residential-style accommodation make them ideal options for families, groups of friends or couples who are after the luxury of space.

Just two hours’ north of Sydney, the Hunter Valley is Australia’s oldest wine region, with its viticultural history dating back to the 1800s. With more than 150 cellar doors to visit, you will never run out of places to explore on a weekend in the Hunter Valley.

Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort is superbly located in Pokolbin, among some of the most premium wine producers, making it the perfect base for wine tasting and gourmet galivanting. Self-contained villa accommodation offers plenty of space to be together with family and friends. To make your stay extra special, soar above the vineyards in the Oaks’ hot-air balloon at sunrise, topped off with a Champagne breakfast at touchdown.

Golf lovers could spend all weekend at the Cypress Lakes Golf & Country Club, which overlooks the expansive Brokenback Mountain Range and surrounding vineyards.

If sunshine is what you’re after, Tropical North Queensland delivers beautiful balmy weather all-year round. The only place in the world where two World Heritage List sites meet, Port Douglas is your gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and Daintree Rainforest.

The relaxed village vibe and coastal restaurant and bar scenes in Port Douglas are renowned for sending holidaymakers into complete relaxation mode.

Located just moments from iconic Four Mile Beach, Oaks Port Douglas Resort is the ideal location for exploring Port Douglas. Guests are invited to enjoy self-contained apartment accommodation, a lagoon-style pool featuring its own swim-up bar, the onsite spa, and resort restaurants.

Family holidays on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast are what children’s dreams are made of.

Oaks Sunshine Coast Oasis Resort has recently opened a new waterpark complete with water slides, fountains and interactive activities that will keep the kids entertained all day long. If that’s not enough, kids can enjoy the tropical lagoon pool, triple galaxy climbing frame, kangaroo jumping pillow, floodlit tennis court, 18-hole mini golf course and beach volleyball court and spa. Spacious, self-contained apartments and villas cater to families and groups of all sizes.

Parents and kids will also love a day out at Australia Zoo, SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast Aquarium, one of the Sunshine Coast’s many pristine beaches or the magnificent rural hinterland.

South Australia’s Glenelg is the perfect blend of a coastal calm and metropolitan vibrancy. With its stunning sunsets, buzzing vibe, seafront restaurant and cafe scene and sprawling picnic areas and playgrounds, it’s not hard to see why this is Adelaide’s most popular city beach.

When staying at Oaks Glenelg Plaza Pier Suites, you couldn’t stay closer to the beach if you tried. Families, friends, and couples can make the most of sensational ocean views from their private balconies and spacious self-contained studio and apartment accommodation. The property’s excellent location invites you to step out on to the beach for a stroll and a bite to eat or jump in the car for a 20-minute drive into the heart of Adelaide.

