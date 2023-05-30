There’s no shortage of things to do in Australia this month. If anyone knows that it’s us, so here is what’s happening in your state this June.

As the days cool down, you may be looking for things to do that’ll warm you up, body and soul. If so, June is your lucky month – there’s plenty of things to do across the country.

To help plan your calendar, we’ve collated a guide of the best goings-on for the month of June.

NSW | VIC | QLD | TAS | WA | SA | NT | ACT

NSW

ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL

ORANGE

9–11 JUNE

Just a four-hour drive from Sydney, you’ll find Orange, one of regional NSW’s most picturesque cities for a weekend away. This June, the historic region will host some of Australia’s best jazz artists for your listening pleasure at the aptly named Orange Winter Jazz Festival.

The 2023 program is jam-packed with exciting artists and things to do. The exciting line-up includes Kenyan singer-songwriter Lisa Oduor-Noah, Harry James Angus, Bungarribee and Katie Thorne, among plenty of other amazing musicians and bands. Visitors can also meander through market stalls, discover historic sites, taste boutique food and brews or explore the surrounding wine trails and quaint villages.

WINTER OPENING WEEKEND

THREDBO

10–11 JUNE

Ski, snowboard and party in style at the 2023 Winter Opening Weekend at Thredbo Resort this June. All weekend long, Thredbo will be celebrating the return of the winter season with live music, dining experiences, Gondola rides and kids activities both on and off the mountain.

Heineken has also teamed up with Thredbo to turn the Alpine Bar into a party venue for everyone to enjoy. Pop duo Kinder will grace the stage with a banger set for a killer night of groovy beats and dance-floor anthems. Enjoy some great tunes after a big day of riding the mountain, then watch fireworks light up the snowflake-dotted sky.

HENRY LAWSON FESTIVAL OF ARTS

GRENFELL

11–13 JUNE

Held over the June long weekend, the Henry Lawson Festival of Arts commemorates Australian writer and poet Henry Lawson in Grenfell, the regional town in which he was born. The festival aims to promote aspiring artistic endeavours whilst showcasing the Grenfell region’s heritage and tourist attractions.

Those attending can expect vibrant street parties, fashion parades, market stalls and live performances as well as a woodchop, car show, poetry reading and the iconic Henry Lawson Festival Street Parade. Grenfell and NSW’s Central West region also offer country-style accommodation, stunning wineries, family-friendly attractions and jaw-dropping scenery.

SYDNEY FILM FESTIVAL

SYDNEY

7–18 JUNE

In 2023, the 70th Sydney Film Festival will present 239 films from more than 60 countries, including 37 world premieres and 123 Australian premieres, bringing together hundreds of international and local stories. The festival will unfold across various iconic Sydney venues including the State Theatre, the Art Galley of New South Wales and the historic Hayden Orpheum in Cremorne.

Films entered span 40 genres, ranging from gender and sexuality to thrillers and political documentaries. Between screenings, head to the festival hub at Sydney Town Hall for a bite to eat and drink at the bar, plus filmmaker talks, panels and themed parties.

BULAGUY BAGARAYGAN

MUDGEE

4 JUNE

Lowe Family Wine Co.’s renowned restaurant The Zin House has paired up with the National Indigenous Culinary Institute (NICI) to bring you Bulaguy Bagaraygan or Saltbush Gathering this June. The ticketed long al fresco lunch will celebrate Wiradjuri land and culture at Tinja Farm in Mudgee to mark the end of National Reconciliation Week. It will be led by Indigenous guest chefs and NICI alumni Luke and Sam Bourke in collaboration with The Zin House team.

The menu will showcase Tinja-grown produce, paired with a selection of Lowe Wines and non-alcoholic beverages made from native ingredients grown onsite. During lunch, guests will learn about the bush regeneration work at Tinja Farm and visit Wiradjuri tree art created on the property by Wiradjuri artist Emmett McLeod. Tickets are priced at $250 per guest ($225 for non-drinking guests), with all proceeds donated to NICI.

BON FROMAGE

SYDNEY

1–3 JUNE

Cheese lovers, run don’t walk to the Overseas Passenger Terminal in The Rocks this June for the ultimate cheese-fest. Literally translating from French to “good cheese”, Bon Fromage is sure to live up to its name. Savour delectable French cheeses and discover new favourites while soaking up breathtaking views across Sydney Harbour during Vivid Sydney 2023, which also has so much on offer.

Position yourself near the centre of the room, as at the heart of the festival lies an enormous cheese table. Overflowing with over one tonne of the finest French cheese, guests can indulge in creamy Camembert, tangy Fourme d’Ambert, nutty Comté and many more irresistible varieties. There will also be giveaways, live entertainment, demonstrations, workshops and market stalls offering cheesy treats.

HUNTER VALLEY WINE & BEER FESTIVAL

LOVEDALE

24 JUNE

Sip, savour and snag over 50 premium wines, beers and spirits at the regional Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival this June, complemented by food, entertainment and plenty of family-friendly activities. The festival commemorates regional craft beer breweries and some of the best Hunter Valley wineries by inviting locals and visitors alike to sample.

Exhibitors include Adventure Brewing Co, Hawkesbury Brewing Co, Pepper Tree Wines, Mount Eyre Vineyards and Gundog Estate. But those attending can expect more than just delicious wine and craft beer. The day will also feature food stalls, distilleries, cider brewers, live music acts and kids’ activities.

MOAMA LIGHTS

MOAMA

30 JUNE – 23 JULY

Set across the Horseshoe Lagoon in the charming town of Moama, this award-winning sound and light trail shares stories from across the region through installations, projections and leading moving-light technology. The 2023 Moama Lights event has been created and produced by design studio Mandylights. Guiding visitors through a new experience, it celebrates the history and natural beauty of Echuca Moama through a sea of colour, movement and sound.

The third instalment of Moama Lights will also feature an outdoor ice-skating rink, the American Hotel beer garden, food trucks and kids’ entertainment. Those keen to take to the ice can do so from Saturday 24th June in Kerrabee Soundshell, just a stone’s throw away from Moama Lights. Tickets are on sale now.

CRONULLA JAZZ & BLUES FESTIVAL

SYDNEY

1–4 JUNE

This June, you’re invited to rock out at the Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival, back for its third year in one of Sydney’s most easy, breezy suburbs. For four seaside days, over 100 free performances and special ticketed events will take place across 12 stages. There will also be a record fair, film festival and kids activities, plus plenty of local food trucks and retail stalls.

This year’s line-up features Ray Beadle, Alex Lloyd, The Jive Bombers and Mojo Webb, among many other talented jazz and blues artists. Bring a picnic rug and catch live music throughout the day at Dunningham Park, Cronulla Park and Gunnamatta Park, then wander through the Mall for more live action, great food and shopping.

GOOD FOOD & WINE SHOW

SYDNEY

23–25 JUNE

Sip and sample more than 500 wines from the Barossa, McLaren Vale, Margaret River and Clare Valley at this year’s Good Food & Wine Show. Visitors to the ICC event will enjoy some of Australia’s best bites and top drops at the annual food and wine festival, which includes specialty masterclasses, workshops, tutored tastings of wine and cheese and demonstrations by celebrity chefs.

The Good Food Village will also include top chefs such as Miguel Maestro, Magi Maehashi (of RecipeTin Eats), Justine Schofield and Manu Feildel cooking on stage. This year’s Good Food & Wine Show features more than 250 artisan stalls and more than 600 wines sourced from Australia’s top regions.

VIC

WINTER NIGHT MARKET

MELBOURNE

WEDNESDAYS, 7 JUNE – 30 AUGUST

The Winter Night Market will bring together Melbourne’s best street food traders, brewers, distillers, artisans and entertainment for the perfect midweek winter experience. Attendees can wander the market’s iconic open-air sheds and laneways to enjoy street food like spicy dumplings and steaming pasta while sipping on hot gin toddies, spiced cider and mulled wine.

Each week will see a rotating line-up of talent from Melbourne and beyond play live music on the main stage, while roving performers keep visitors entertained. Discover stalls selling locally made jewellery, art, skincare, books and homewares before settling in beside one of many roaring open fires. With free entry, the only prerequisites are to come hungry and ready for a good time.

HARVEST OPEN DAY

GRAMPIANS OLIVE CO.

11 JUNE

Honour the harvest of liquid gold this June long weekend at the home of the historic Toscana Olive Plantation, Grampians Olive Co. This year, the company celebrates 80 years since its establishment, so expect grand festivities like all-you-can-eat wood-fired pizza paired with local wines, a behind-the-scenes tour and a cold pressing demonstration.

Treat yourself to the breathtaking views of the olive grove’s 28,000 olive trees and the surrounding Grampians National Park in Victoria. Chat with the experts about their process, olive pruning and curing, or about how to care for your olive trees at home. And enjoy the rare and delightful opportunity that is Harvest Open Day at Grampians Olive Co.

RISING

MELBOURNE

7–18 JUNE

During the first week of winter, artists, fruit bats and other creatures of the night pulse through Melbourne in the name of Rising. A surge of music, food, art and culture will come together under moonlight, and this year, you’re invited to reflect and reckon with Australian identity. This year’s immersive program is exploding with dance, music and theatre, as well as visual, performance and exhibition art from Australia and around the world.

Rising also has a key focus on accessibility, with assisted access, assisted listening, audio description, Auslan translation, captioning, wheelchair access and quiet spaces all available. Built by and for Melbourne, this has got to be one of Australia’s most exciting winter festivals.

LOOKING GLASS EXHIBITION

MILDURA

10 JUNE – 6 AUGUST

This June, an exhibition of works themed on the monumental elements of earth, water, fire and air by Aboriginal artists Judy Watson and Yhonnie Scarce is set to open at Mildura Art Centre. The exhibition has been organised by Ikon (Birmingham, UK) and TarraWarra Museum of Art, with curator Hetti Perkins and toured by NETS.

Perkins has said the artists are concerned essentially with Australia’s ‘secret war’ – a battle fought on many fronts, from colonial massacres and Stolen Generations through to the British atomic bomb tests at Maralinga. Looking Glass: Judy Watson and Yhonnie Scarce represents both a love song and a lament for Country; a fantastical alchemy of elemental materiality through paintings, video and sculptural works.

THE WIZARD OF OZ

MELBOURNE

29 JUNE – 9 JULY

Grab your ruby-coloured shoes and head to the 783-seat National Theatre in St Kilda for a limited-season production of The Wizard of Oz by acclaimed new musical theatre company, Theatrical. Based on the beloved 1939 movie and the classic L. Frank Baum tale of the same name, the crowd-favourite musical is being staged in Australia for the first time in six years.

A full orchestra will accompany a skilful cast of over 30 performers, filling the Theatre with one of the most celebrated stories of all time. The nostalgic musical includes songs from the original film, such as Follow The Yellow Brick Road, Munchkinland and the iconic Over The Rainbow. It’ll also explore themes of belonging, friendship and what it means to be home. Tickets are on sale now.

ROAM RUTHERGLEN WINERY WALKABOUT

RUTHERGLEN

10–11 JUNE

Australia’s longest-running wine festival will return with a reimagined format this June long weekend. Celebrating its 50th birthday in 2023, Roam Rutherglen Winery Walkabout will showcase the region’s creative winemakers, progressive varietals and picturesque locations.

This year’s program will feature premium tastings, live entertainment and unique sensory cellar door experiences from 15 of the region’s wineries, including Cofield Wines, Jones Winery & Vineyards and Pfeiffer Wines. There will also be exciting new program features, like two-tiered ticket packages and a continuous hop-on, hop-off bus loop.

QLD

MONET IN PARIS

BRISBANE

7 JUNE – 6 AUGUST

Monet in Paris at Le Grand Palais welcomes you on a spellbinding journey through the vibrant world of French Impressionism. Daring, intriguing and uplifting, this exhibition invites you to leave the world behind as you step inside this fascinating period of modern art. Breathtaking paintings are projected on an enormous scale, illuminating the brushstrokes of Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, Cézanne, Degas and more. In a rich, dynamic display of light, colour, sound and fragrance, Impressionist masterpieces will come to life. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketek.

EAT LOCAL MONTH

SCENIC RIM

1–30 JUNE

Eat Local Month has something for foodies of all ages. From free and low-cost activities for children and families, including farm tours and cooking classes to exclusive dining experiences hosted by some of Queensland’s finest chefs. This festival of food and farming takes place at various locations around the Scenic Rim region, which is just one hour’s drive from Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Choose from a wonderful variety of events, each sure to tantalise your tastebuds. Why not try a coffee brewing class at Tamborine Mountain Coffee Plantation? Or learn how to grow your own herbal remedies with Towri Sheep Cheeses? Maybe you’d rather the Sunset Soiree at Copperhead Restaurant or Lunch by the Green at Boonah Golf Club? Whatever your pick, you’re sure to leave feeling sanguine and sated.

LUMINOUS LANTERN PARADE

BRISBANE

9 JUNE

Hey Brisbane, let’s get lit! Multicultural Australia’s LUMINOUS Lantern Parade is back for 2023. The spectacular lantern procession will begin at Flowstate, South Bank and wind its way on a symbolic walk down the promenade taking in the sites of the city skyline. The parade ends at the South Bank Piazza for a vibrant world music concert, with the lanterns bathed in luminous light symbolising hope for many people across the world. LUMINOUS is all about capturing the imagination of Queenslanders with its spectacular use of light, symbolising hope and creating a welcoming environment for new Queenslanders.

SNOWFLAKES IN STANTHORPE

STANTHORPE

30 JUNE – 2 JULY

This winter, it’s snowing in the Sunshine State. Snowflakes in Stanthorpe is a winter wonderland backdropped by eucalyptus trees, where snow falls from an unclouded sky and beanies are paired with thongs. Alongside snow, attendees can look forward to free and ticketed events including street stalls, entertainment, an ice-skating rink, fashion parade and petting zoo – fun for the whole family! So don’t worry about packing a suitcase and paying thousands of dollars for flights, simply head up to Stanthorpe to see snow this winter.

COOLY ROCKS ON

GOLD COAST

7–11 JUNE

Celebrate the motor cars, music, fashion and lifestyle of the yesteryear at Cooly Rocks On event in Coolangatta, which sits right on the NSW/Queensland border of the Gold Coast. There’s a lot for attendees to get excited about; think a pin-up pageant, Elvis tribute contest (with the winner heading straight to Elvis Week in Memphis), Moonlight Swing Dance, stalls with vintage goods, live rock music and over 900 incredible cars on display.

This year’s rockin’ line-up features Cherry Divine, DJ Jukebox Jimmy, Jake & The Cadillacs, Shadoogie and many more! Whether you’re keen to swing your hips on the dance floor, dress up like a ’60s icon, find retro goodies at the market or ogle at vintage cars, you won’t want to miss Cooly Rocks On.

COOPER VINTAGE ALE DINNER

BRISBANE

22 JUNE

Beer enthusiasts will love the 2023 Cooper Vintage Ale Dinner at the iconic Pig ‘N’ Whistle pub in Brisbane this June. Why pair dinner with one drink when you can pair it with four? Take the ultimate culinary journey with Pig ‘N’ Whistle and Dr Tim Cooper, managing director and chief brewer at Coopers Brewery. as they combine the art of beer tasting with fine cuisine.

Each meal of the four-course dinner will be meticulously crafted and expertly paired with a beverage to complement, hand selected by Dr Cooper. The beer connoisseur will then guide your tastebuds through the complex flavour profiles of each drink and share his vast knowledge and passion for the art of beer-making. Tickets are on sale now.

TAS

DARK MOFO

HOBART

8–22 JUNE

Dark Mofo delves into centuries-old rituals to explore the links between ancient and contemporary mythology, humans and nature, religious and secular traditions, darkness and light, as well as birth, death and renewal. Based around the southern hemisphere’s winter solstice, the Hobart festival celebrates the dark through large-scale public art, music, fire, food, light and noise.

This year, signature events include the Winter Feast, a live performance of Florentina Holzinger’s A Divine Comedy and Southern gothic songstress, Ethel Cain. Make it an annual pilgrimage for the Nude Solstice Swim, with more than 1000 people dropping their clothes and inhibitions to welcome back the light after the longest, coldest night across the nation.

BAY OF FIRES WINTER ARTS FESTIVAL

ST HELENS

9–12 JUNE

The three-day Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival will be a showcase of all the best and most unique artworks via a number of diverse mediums. This year, the event program is jam-packed with activities for all ages to enjoy, including a Smoking Ceremony, Arts Trail, Film Festival and the Dawn Dash & Splash. There will also be dancing, fine art exhibitions, gardening and artisan markets. The fun-filled festival in the gorgeous Bay of Fires on Tassie’s east coast is a celebration of the imaginative and is sure to bring out your creative side.

HALLIDAY BARNBOUGLE CUP

BRIDPORT

2–4 JUNE

Calling all golf lovers – this June, the 2023 Halliday Barnbougle Cup is back for another year of good golf, great wine and spectacular views across the Bass Strait. Designed by modern golf architect Tom Doak and Australia ex-European tour pro Mike Clayton, Barnbougle is one of Australia’s premier golf destinations.

You’re invited to conquer the links by day in a Stableford golf competition. By night, indulge in exceptional wines as Dave Brookes from Halliday guides you through a food and wine masterclass. The event includes golf at both courses, accommodation, a four-course dining experience with matched wines and plenty of prizes to give away over the weekend.

WA

TRUFFLE KERFUFFLE

MANJIMUP

23–25 JUNE

Come together to celebrate one of the world’s most luxurious ingredients, the not-so-humble black truffle. Manjimup in Western Australia is the largest producer of truffles in the Southern Hemisphere, so you’ll experience the delectable fungus on the fertile land in which it is produced.

This year, Truffle Kerfuffle commemorates the truffle in a variety of ways, from intimate masterclasses with famed chefs to truffle-laden feasts for all. There will also be a Festival Village brimming with all kinds of truffle and produce experiences, including live music, workshops and tastings at stalls.

DENMARK FESTIVAL OF VOICE

DENMARK

2–4 JUNE

The Denmark Festival of Voice is a celebration of the power and beauty of the human voice in all its forms. The annual festival is held over the June WA Day long weekend in Denmark. It fills every corner of this charming town in heritage and contemporary venues, all within a gentle stroll of each other.

The festival is known to be an immersive exploration of diversity, celebrating voices from near and far. Music is only part of the program, with storytelling, spoken word, poetry and experimental performance also featuring throughout the line-up. Attendees can expect to see Soukouss Internationale, Tohu, Sweet Water, Sabrina Ives and Della Rae Morrison, among other talents.

ALBANY CLASSIC

ALBANY

3–4 JUNE

Experience the spectacle of 150 vintage and classic cars competing on a temporary street circuit at the Albany Classic ‘Around the Houses’ this June. This leading historic motorsport event presents a wide variety of cars from vintage wire wheels, post-vintage and classics as well as open-wheel racers and big cube muscle cars. Alongside the action in Albany, this family festival features bands, children’s entertainment, competitions, food and other stalls along with displays of vintage cars and street machines.

PINJARRA FESTIVAL

PINJARRA

3–4 JUNE

Gather your friends and head to Pinjarra for the 2023 Pinjarra Festival presented by Fuel to Go & Play. The Murray Shire’s largest free community event is set to entertain the whole family with an exciting line-up of acts, activities and attractions. Think live music, over 100 market stalls, vintage car and machinery displays, a wine-tasting shed, wood-turning demonstrations and food trucks at the iconic Edenvale Heritage Precinct.

BROOKS ROTTNEST RUNNING FESTIVAL

ROTTNEST ISLAND

11 JUNE

If you love running, this is the event for you. The Brooks Rottnest Running Festival is a community-minded event conducted by the West Australian Marathon Club Inc. with the proceeds being donated to Royal Flying Doctor Service. Taking place on the stunning Rottnest Island off the coast of WA, this sporting event includes the 42.2-kilometre Rottnest Marathon plus a 21.1-kilometre, 10-kilometre and five-kilometre fun run. To compete, online registration is essential.

The 300-metre Simmos Quokka Dash is also back for its third year. It’s available for children eight and below, or young ones who cannot compete in the five-kilometre race. There will also be an entertainment precinct to enjoy and a pre-race pasta night!

BROOME FRINGE FESTIVAL

BROOME

2–11 JUNE

The 2023 Broome Fringe Festival will be celebrating the grassroots creative community across the stunning beach resort town. The festivities kick off the busy dry season in Broome, when easterly winds and clear blue skies signify the arrival of Barrgana season in the Yawuru calendar. Broome Fringe Festival will host a diverse range of exhibitions and performances, plus an open studio art trail, film festival, music night, pop-up fashion market and Indigenous fashion runway.

SA

ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL

ADELAIDE

9–24 JUNE

Now in its 23rd year, The Adelaide Cabaret Festival is the biggest cabaret festival globally and a major event in the Australian arts calendar. The festival has garnered a reputation for highlighting outstanding local, national and international artists through an eclectic program of classic and contemporary performances. This year’s program is no different, with over 340 artists showcasing 91 performances, with 13 world premieres and 20 Adelaide premieres.

Curated by an all-star line-up of nine previous Artistic Directors, The Cabaret Collective – Julia Holt, David and Lisa Campbell, Kate Ceberano, Eddie Perfect, Ali McGregor, Julia Zemiro, Alan Cumming and Tina Arena – each bring their own flair to the program. The event is produced and presented by the Adelaide Festival Centre, which celebrates its 50th year in 2023, so it’s sure to be a big one.

WINTER WHALE FEST

VICTOR HARBOR

26 MAY – 25 JUNE

Celebrate the arrival of Southern Right Whales into the waters off the Fleurieu Peninsula at the 2023 Winter Whale Fest. This magnificent creature can grow anywhere between 14 and 18 metres and have a lifespan of up to 100 years, so witnessing them in the wild is a rare and beautiful sight you won’t want to miss.

The month-long festival not only celebrates the arrival of the Southern Right Whales, but has been crafted to engage and educate visitors about whale conservation, the marine environment and the local culture and community. With more than 25 events, the Winter Whale Fest is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of the marine world firsthand and participate in a range of educational and cultural experiences.

ADELAIDE GIN FESTIVAL

ADELAIDE

16–18 JUNE

Join 55 distillers as they showcase over 250 gins for your sampling and purchasing pleasure at the Adelaide Gin Festival. Grab your tote bag at the door of the Adelaide Convention Centre and make your way around to some of the best distillers in the state. On tap will be classic, contemporary, mature-aged and flavoured gins, plus get experimental with new and extraordinary flavours. Find a new favourite? Purchase it and pop it into that handy tote bag of yours. There will also be tasty food trucks on site to feed grumbling bellies. Tickets are on sale now and selling out fast!

THE SOUK

ADELAIDE

18 JUNE

This June, take a trip to the souks of the Middle East, Northern Africa and Western Asia at this curated market experience in Adelaide. Traditionally, souks were on trade routes found in the Middle East, Africa and even in parts of Asia. They acted as marketplaces for merchants to stop, rest, sell their wares, trade and meet old friends.

Organised by the Australian Refugee Association as part of its Refugee Week celebrations, The Souk will be very different from your average Aussie market. You’ll hear music you may not have heard before, see vibrant colours, textures and patterns and be delighted by roving cultural entertainers, performers and buskers. Wander a wide variety of merchants selling fresh produce, spices, oils, plants and flowers, street food, artisan produce and handicraft products like jewellery, textiles, gifts and paintings.

ILLUMINATE ADELAIDE

ADELAIDE

28 JUNE – 30 JULY

Each June, Illuminate Adelaide brings together some of the best in art, music, technology and invention from around the world and sets it loose across the city. Known as one of South Australia’s premier winter events, the festival is an invitation for you to shake off the winter blues and rekindle a sense of wonder.

This year, both free and ticketed events across Adelaide welcome people from all walks of life to view works by local, national and international artists. The program is vivid and vibrant, including immersive digital installations like Mirror Mirror, night-time garden trails like Resonate and live music shows like performances from Yolngu rock pioneers, Yothu Yindi.

NT

NT ORCHID SPECTACULAR

DARWIN

17–18 JUNE

Soak up the relaxed atmosphere of the Northern Territory’s most well-known orchid festival, the NT Orchid Spectacular. The annual show of blooms showcases native flora from all around the region. A day at the Orchid Spectacular will be filled with street food and bargain stalls, raffles, tips from orchid specialists, potting demonstrations and floral art and photographic sessions. There is also the orchid competition, which includes over 60 classes to be judged, including a floral art section and a photographic competition. Tickets will be on sale on the day at the entrance of Litchfield Orchid Club in Darwin.

NT WRITERS FESTIVAL

ALICE SPRINGS

1–4 JUNE

For four days in Alice Springs/Mparntwe, the NT Writers Festival will bring talks, readings and immersive events celebrating story, language, ideas and culture shaped by place to live audiences. This year, join a brilliant line-up of writers and thinkers as they explore the theme of mwantye-le awaye, listen deeply. In Larrakia, balarr means ‘to light up’ or ‘to become light’. The 2023 program is jam-packed with unforgettable events delivered by incredible talents, including Gabrielle Wang, Anita Heiss, Samantha Campbell, Thomas Mayo and Billy-Ray Belcourt among others.

BETR DARWIN TRIPLE CROWN

DARWIN

16–18 JUNE

There’s something for the whole family at the Betr Darwin Triple Crown with a host of delicious food choices, motorsports and plenty of fun activities for the kids. The 2023 program promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with Supercars, Australian Superbikes, Nitro Up North, Porsche, S5000 and more. Paired with the Northern Territory’s incredible weather and tourism experiences, the Betr Darwin Triple Crown is a must-do on the Top End’s events calendar.

ALICE SPRINGS BEANIE FESTIVAL

ALICE SPRINGS

23–26 JUNE

Come the colder months, beanies are a closet essential. But in Central Australia, handmade beanie hats are so much more. The small wardrobe staple is celebrated as a distinctive regional art form each winter at the Alice Springs Beanie Festival. The community-based event emerged over 20 years ago as a ‘beanie party’ organised to sell hats crocheted by Aboriginal women in remote communities and, though much larger in scale today, retains this raison d’être.

As well as choosing from over 7000 unique beanies on sale, visitors can expect a teashop, food stalls, live music, textile workshops, Indigenous beanie-making lessons and the National Beanie Competition and Exhibition. It’s also a great opportunity to explore the spectacular Alice Springs region and all it has to offer.

ACT

CHRISTMAS IN JULY

CANBERRA

29 JUNE – 2 JULY

Ever wondered what it might be like to experience the festive season cocooned in clothes rather than on the beach? Head to Canberra this winter for a state-wide favourite, Christmas in July. Over four days in the country’s capital, visitors are invited to revel in the cold and cool of a white Christmas inspired by the famous annual Christkindelsmärik (Christmas market) in Strasbourg, France.

Gather with friends and family at Parkes Place Lawns to explore 80 exhibitors at the food, wine and artisan markets. Party in the wine garden with live music, boozy hot chocolate, craft beers, Christmas carols, street art and mulled wine. Hide away in a private igloo and indulge in a Raclette melted cheese feast. Or wander Snow Lane to roast marshmallows over an open fire surrounded by real Christmas trees and not-so-real snow.

INTERNATIONAL GIN FESTIVAL

CANBERRA

30 JUNE – 1 JULY

The inaugural International Gin Festival Canberra, hosted by the Australian Gin Distillers Association, will bring together lovers of gin this June in the Aussie capital. The two-day festival will feature 40 companies with 120 different gins, giving gin enthusiasts the chance to extend their knowledge and discover new brands and flavours from Australia and around the world.

Delve into the world of gin with unique, informative and entertaining masterclasses exploring the flavours and stories behind Japanese, French and German gins. With limited spots available, don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your gin experience by securing your place at one of these exclusive masterclasses. It seems gin is the drink of June!

THE VEGAN MARKET

CANBERRA

24–25 JUNE

The Vegan Market is not your average market. It’s a vegan festival inviting both the plant-based and vegan-curious can shop from local plant-based businesses. There will be a wide variety of sustainable brands to explore, including food and retail stores selling everything from vegan cacao and psychic readings to sustainable fashion and vegan ice cream. The Vegan Market will be held at the Budawang Pavilion, EPIC on the outskirts of the city, with tickets starting at around $6.