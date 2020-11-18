Australian Traveller’s co-founder Quentin Long will be hosting two free virtual travel events in December 2020 and you are invited. in partnership with The Travel Corporation’s (TTC) Family of Brands.

The Travel Inspiration Series, in partnership with The Travel Corporate (TTC), will be held on December 2 and 3.

These special 30minute online events will include:

expert tips on the Northern Territory, Tasmania and New Zealand,

advice on how to take the worry out of your next adventure and put detailed plans in place to ensure your next great trip is a success

exclusive special offers from our partner brands at AAT Kings, Inspiring Journeys and Insight Vacations only available at the event

While our holidays might look a bit different in 2020 and beyond, organising an itinerary doesn’t have to be stressful. In fact, it can be incredibly exciting and inspiring if you turn to our experts who have done the research, distilled the information for you and made it easy to plan ahead. The experts presenting as part of the series know all the right places to eat, icons to prioritise, hotels you can trust and hidden gems and attractions that are often overlooked.

As well as easing your worries about venturing back into the big, wide world again, the free virtual Travel Inspiration Series will cover all those lesser-known gems and insider experiences that remind us why we love to travel.

This virtual event series kicks off with some backyard travel inspiration in Australia and New Zealand, and two fun 45-minute immersive journeys to the most magnificent close-to-home destinations.

Join Quentin Long as he introduces experts from the road and TTC’s Travel Directors, who will share their favourite locations as well as stories of the local characters from these astounding destinations.

Join the Travel Inspiration Series for a virtual exploration…

Wednesday December 2 @ 11am or 7pm

Characterised by its fiery red dirt, abundant native wildlife in the vast wetlands and mesmerising rock formations, a visit to the Northern Territory will provide you with a truly authentic outback experience. Lovers of the outdoors will be in their element, with incredible scenery and natural wonders at every turn. Your trip may entail hikes to the top of Kings Canyon for unforgettable views over Watarrka National Park, a boat journey down Katherine Gorge, a stroll through the gigantic Standley Chasm, or a walk around the base of Uluṟu, Australia’s most iconic and sacred natural wonder.

These awe-inspiring locations have so much more to offer than a simple photograph in front of an iconic attraction (although we all love a good selfie). It’s when you meet the people and see it through a local lens that makes this place special to your heart. From interactions with the oldest surviving culture in the world, to exclusive access to the Red Centre and Field of Light installation, your journey to the Northern Territory is guaranteed to be full of excitement, moments of awe and contentment – knowing you didn’t miss a thing.

Tasmania is an intimate escape where the sense of community is as rich as the wildlife. It’s one of those special places where you can swim in the ocean and climb a mountain on the same day. The major cities, Hobart and Launceston, are picture-perfect while the scenery is vast and unspoilt. The wild island is embraced by rugged coastline, offering up an abundance of fresh produce that will have you coming back for more.

Expect action-packed days when you explore Tasmania full of flavour. But don’t just hit the highlights; immerse yourself in the region’s history and culture. The experts presenting as part of the series will inspire you to get under the skin of iconic Tasmanian destinations such as Wineglass Bay and start packing your bags to enjoy the food, wine and whiskey culture in Australia’s southernmost state. Whether you want action and adventure or slow-paced leisure time, you’ll find what you need on a luxury journey of Australia’s island cousin. Let the waters of the Tasman Sea soothe your soul, the dramatic scenery steal your heart, and the culinary scene tease your taste buds – you’re about to learn why Tasmania is the envy of the world.

To discover these icons and uncover our hidden gems, join us Wednesday 2 December, 11am or 7pm.

Thursday 3 December, 11am or 7pm

To discover magnificent New Zealand is to discover an unspoiled piece of paradise. Step into this world and be awed by volcanic fields, crystal-clear fjord lands and pristine lakes. From the Māori heritage of the north to Marlborough Sounds in the south, we invite you to explore further and discover untamed regional landscapes, snow-packed rocky peaks, thundering waterfalls, and soaring forests that will leave you wanting more.

Delve behind the scenes in The Land of the Long White Cloud to learn about conservation efforts for New Zealand’s precious national bird and take in a bird’s-eye view of the Redwood Forests. You will also learn about the best of the South Island’s wines on vineyards situated in the shadow of the spectacular Te Mata Peak, enjoy a virtual country-style morning tea discovering the ‘Taste of Waikato’ and your own New Zealand hand-churned butter all without leaving your sofa.

With more than 100 years’ experience in showcasing these mesmerising locations, The Travel Corporation has collected a wealth of unmatched knowledge and passion that allows us to create an unforgettable travel experience. Join our experts to learn more about these world-class destinations.

Join our experts to learn more >