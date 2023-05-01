No matter how much of Australia you explore, there’s always more to discover – from hidden gems to new experiences in iconic destinations.

With so much of Australia to explore, sometimes it helps to get top tips from travel experts – so we checked in with MTA Travel Advisors. From the rainforest canopy to the nation’s Red Centre, these luxury destinations will change how you see Australia.

1. Daintree Rainforest

Where to stay

Overlooking the Mossman River in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Daintree Rainforest, Silky Oaks Lodge offers an intimate and luxurious resort experience. The lodge features 40 individual treehouse-style suites suspended in the rainforest canopy.

What to do

Explore with an Indigenous guide, search for the magnificent cassowary, snorkel on the Great Barrier Reef or indulge in a spa treatment. “For a mind, body and soul treat, Healing Waters Spa at Silky Oaks Lodge can’t be overlooked,” says MTA Travel Advisor Katrina Casey. “You’ll get the most soothing face and body treatments, with stunning views overlooking the rainforest.”

Make the most of your trip

MTA Travel guests receive an exclusive $65 spa treatment voucher to use on treatments and massages during their stay. They also receive a $65 Treehouse Restaurant dining voucher. Packages are from $1300 per night with a minimum two-night stay, and include daily breakfast and dinner matched with wine.

2. Palm Cove

Where to stay

Fancy an adults-only escape? Head to The Reef House at Palm Cove, located on the beachfront in Tropical North Queensland. This iconic, open-air hotel with breezy walk-through pavilions was one of the first to be built in the area in the 1950s, and today it offers 67 rooms surrounded by a thick green tropical canopy in the heart of Palm Cove Village.

What to do

The Reef House has strong culinary credentials: along with its a la carte dining experience under the stars, the hotel is famous for its rum punch, served every afternoon in the lounge. The interactive cocktail classes are also popular. “Don’t miss the cocktail-making class with the bartender,” says MTA Travel Advisor Tara Fenning. “It’s so much fun, and the cocktails are delicious!”

Make the most of your trip

Book MTA Travel’s Relaxation Escape package and receive an additional night free. MTA’s six-night package starts from $1772 per person and includes daily breakfast overlooking the Coral Sea, a bottle of champagne, and a three-course candlelit dinner – not to mention gin-infused welcome drinks.

3. Barossa Valley

Where to stay

Look out over the rolling vineyards of the Barossa Valley from your private courtyard at The Louise, a luxury hotel featuring villa-style suites. Fresh from a million-dollar renovation, the property includes a walk-in wine cellar, a lap pool by the vines and open fireplaces in the rooms.

What to do

The Barossa offers some of the best art, food and wine experiences in the country, including JamFactory arts centre and an Italian cooking school. According to MTA Travel Advisor Deanna Napier, “A private tour is the best way to see the Barossa Valley, and to visit a range of well-known and boutique wineries.”

Make the most of your trip

Rooms at The Louise start from $1150 per night, for a minimum two-night stay, and include daily breakfast, dinners at Appellation restaurant with matched wine, and an in-suite bar and snacks. Guests who book with MTA Travel have special access to the Yalumba Unlocked experience for two guests (valued at $150), and a hosted gin-tasting flight at Seppeltsfield Road Distillers.

4. Adelaide Hills

Where to stay

With stunning views from the side of Mt Lofty over Piccadilly Valley, the spacious suites at Sequoia Lodge feature sunken lounges, stone-clad gas fireplaces and oversized bathtubs – and a special ‘moon window’ for stargazing in bed, too. There’s also underfloor heating and access to a hot pool fed by an underground spring.

What to do

Head up to Mt Lofty for a view over Adelaide to the ocean, keeping an eye out for koalas regularly seen in the surrounding trees. Visit the charming village of Hahndorf, pick your own fresh strawberries at a local farm, or head out for a private wine tasting in the hills.

Make the most of your trip

A Sequoia Escape package – including daily breakfast, a Mount Lofty Estate cellar experience, curated minibar and South Australian cheese and wine discovery masterclass – costs from $1899 per night for two guests. Book with MTA Travel for a complimentary three-course dinner in Sequoia Lounge for two guests.

5. Uluru-Kata Tjuta

Where to stay

Wake up to the sunrise over Uluru and Kata Tjuta at Longitude 131°, the luxury wilderness camp in Australia’s Central Desert. The 16 tents offer floor-to-ceiling views out to the desert, and are decorated with Indigenous art.

What to do

From walking around the base of Ulu r u to seeing Bruce Munro’s Field of Light or dining under the stars, the Red Centre is full of adventure. MTA Travel Advisor Sarah Fenton says, “There are some unique experiences in the area that can’t be missed, including the dot painting workshop. Learn about the painting styles and create your own artwork to take home as a memento.”

Make the most of your trip

At Longitude 131°, accommodation in a luxury tent, all meals and beverages, an in-room bar, guided experiences and airport transfers start from $4200 per night (minimum two-night stay). Book with an MTA Travel Advisor and receive a $150 voucher for a Body Rituals or Signature Ceremonies treatment at Spa Kinara.

