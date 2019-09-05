The best distillery experiences around Australia

Daniel Down

From single malt whisky to hand-beaten moonshine, Australia is stepping things up in the distillery game.

With distilleries to make the Scots jealous, we have a spirits industry to be proud of.

If you’re the kind of traveller that likes to get your hands dirty, then you’ve come to the right place. Here are the best places to learn the process and try a tipple or two.

After over a hundred years of distillery prohibition, in 1994 Sullivans Cove became only the second distillery in Tasmania.

It went on to win ‘best single malt whisky’ at the World Whiskies Awards and you can try a dram at its Cambridge base, taking a tour among the copper stills before purchasing a bottle of the double cask-flavoured single malt.

Address: 1/10 Lamb Pl, Cambridge TAS

In keeping with its homage to american prohibition-era bootleg liquor, this small south Melbourne distillery is more discreet than others on this page, producing its moonshine (clear, unaged whisky) from hand-beaten copper stills housed in an unassuming warehouse.

With a small bar serving the hooch between the barrels; leave with a gift-wrapped box of liquor.

Address: 8 George St, South Melbourne

Purveyor of Western Australia’s renowned Limeburners single malt whisky and Giniversity gins, this distillery is worth a visit for its perfect setting among native peppermint trees in the heart of the Margaret River region.

Take your passion for spirits and native botanical infusions further by enrolling in the Giniversity for a day to learn the art of distilling.

Address: 1 Maxwell Street Cnr Carters and, Maxwell St, Margaret River

It’s rare to find a spirits producer that has set up shop in the midst of a flourishing ’burb, but Archie Rose, which made its name distilling a fine dry gin, has delivered a top-notch distillery experience in the heart of sydney’s rosebery. Mix botanicals to create your own tailored gin or simply enjoy a G&T at the bar.

Address: 85 Dunning Ave, Rosebery

Part modern, casual eatery, part experience centre, Ellie Beer’s industrial space serves as an all-day activity for those who find themselves with a couple of hours to spare in the Barossa.

At the region’s first Gin School, visitors have the opportunity to create a bottle of their very own Craft Gin. Utilising some of the most popular botanicals, learn about the techniques employed to craft spirits and gain some hands on experience during the session. By the time you’re finished selecting, measuring and recording your recipe (with guidance from the team if required), you’ll be ready to lift the lid on the still.

Once bottled, you’ll have your own personal Gin recipe, hand crafted and bottled by you!

Address: Pheasant Farm Rd, Nuriootpa

This famous distillery was founded in 1888 as a way to make use of excess molasses from the plantations; take a tour to see its massive molasses well that holds five million litres of the stuff, a museum on the history of rum going back to the First Fleet and the Barrel Room where you’ll mix your own blend.

Address: Hills St, Bundaberg East