Most activities are on hold as we all bunker down at home to do our bit to stop the spread of COVID-19, but there are new ways to stay social and connected at this time.

We can’t bring you our regular monthly wraps of what’s on around Australia, but we do have some good news for you…

Necessity has always been the mother of invention and the arts and events businesses are putting their creativity to good use and bringing you a whole host of virtual events you can join from home.

We will be updating this page as new virtual events are announced, so keep it bookmarked and check back regularly.

Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have launched a virtual concert series with live performances by various artists streaming via Instagram.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin kicked off the first of the Together At Home virtual concert gigs on March 16 to encourage people to stay at home and slow the spread of the virus and bring a sense of unity at a time when many of us are feeling isolated and uncertain about the future. A number of other artists have joined the movement, including John Legend, Vance Joy, Hozier, One Republic and more.

The series has also been organised to ask viewers to take action by calling for more funding to the WHO and supporting its historic COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Learn more about how to combat coronavirus here.

How do I attend? Visit The Global Citizen website for upcoming performances, follow the #TogetherAtHome on Instagram and stream each gig on Instagram Live.

When: You can find the series on YouTube if you’ve missed them on Instagram Live.

Known for their pop-up warehouse plant sales around Australia, The Jungle Collective is determined to fill your home with plants during this coronavirus-inforced staycation with their first ever Jungle Pop-up Virtual Sale.

How do I attend? Visit Eventbrite from 12 noon Monday 23rd March to secure a ticket for early bird access to the virtual event between 8-9am on Saturday. The store will be open to non-ticket holders from 9am. Your new plant-babies will be delivered the following weekend on the 4th and 5th of April.

Where: For Brisbane, Adelaide & Newcastle-based plant lovers. Access the virtual pop-up shop online at the Jungle Collective here.

When: 8 am for ticket-holders and 9am for all non-ticket holders.

The Melbourne Digital Concert Hall has been established by Melbourne musicians to support the industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

They have announced that tickets are available to purchase for a full program of concerts to be streamed from Friday the 27th of March at 7pm.

Currently, the lineup of talent includes Arcadia Winds, Stefan Cassomenos, Tristan Lee, Latitude 37, Zoe Knighton, Elyane Laussade, Songmakers Australia and Kristian Chong. All revenue from the ticket sales will go direct to the artists who have had many recitals cancelled due to the closing of concert halls.

How do I attend? Purchase a ticket for $20 to your preferred concert on the Melbourne Digital Concert Hall website and follow the instructions to stream your concert online at the set time and date (don’t miss the start time as the concert is only streamed once).

When? The first concert streams Friday the 27th of March at 7pm with more concert dates available on their website. Further concerts and music festivals will be added each weekend throughout the coming months.

This year’s Biennale of Sydney has closed its public exhibitions from Tuesday 25 March until further notice, but they will be moving to a digital program which will be available on Google Arts & Culture platform (date to be announced soon).

The virtual Biennale will bring the exhibition and programs to life through live content, virtual walk-throughs, podcasts, interactive Q&As, curated tours and artist takeovers.

This year’s exhibition, titled NIRIN and meaning ‘edge’ in Wiradjuri, is an artist- and First Nations-led biennale showcasing more than 700 artworks by 101 artists and collectives.

How do I attend? Download the Google Arts & Culture app for Android or iPhone and check back here or on their website for updates on when the exhibition is live.

When? Dates for the virtual exhibition will be announced in the coming weeks – check back for updates!

The 2020 Melbourne Cinémathèque program has been cancelled but Virtual Cinémathèque has launched in its place. The Melbourne Cinémathèque Committee and ACMI’s Film Department have chosen a double bill of new and old films that will have either a director, performer or theme in common, available to stream for free each Wednesday night.

How do I attend? Every Tuesday the details for the weekly Virtual Cinémathèque will be released via ACMI’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or Melbourne Cinémathèque’s Facebook and Twitter. The stream will be available on SBS On Demand, Metastream – which allows you to invite your friends to watch along from their individual homes with you – and other streaming platforms (check social for details).

When? Weekly sessions from Wednesday, March 25.

The Healesville wine producer, Innocent Bystander, has launched a virtual Live Tasting Bar for all isolated wine lovers. Innocent Bystander’s very own sommelier, Margaret, will take wine lovers through the ins and outs of a specific varietal and provide face to face tasting notes, side by side comparisons with other regions, food pairings and just general demystification of the wide world of wine.

How do I attend? Login to Facebook and go to the Innocent Bystander Facebook page to watch the live video. You can also order their wine from their online shop so you can taste along with Margaret.

When? Find their schedule for the Live Tasting Bar below, and visit their Facebook Page to show your interest in the event:

Friday 27th March at 5:00pm – Perusing Pinot Noir

Friday 3rd April at 5:00pm – The Greatness of Pinot Gris

Friday 10th April at 5:00pm – Talking Tempranillo

Friday 17th April at 5:00pm – Sipping Syrah

Friday 24th April at 5:00pm – Gabbin bout’ Gamay

Friday 1st May at 5:00pm – Chatting Chardonnay

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will be livestreaming their performances while the concert hall remains closed. Expect a full program of concerts featuring works from the classical music greats. You can also make a donation on their website to keep the music going or if you’ve already purchased a ticket to a cancelled concert, also consider donating the ticket price instead of requesting a refund.

How do I attend? Visit the MSO YouTube channel

When? Enjoy free MSO live streams over coming days and weeks by visiting their YouTube channel .

You can’t go to the Sydney Royal Easter Show this year and technically this isn’t a virtual event but you can get a little taste of the show by ordering the showbags direct to your door.

Chicane Showbags are in the process of moving most of their range online for purchase.

Currently, reality TV fiends and soapie lovers can order a My Kitchen Rules or Home & Away showbag. Traditionalists can stick to the time-honoured Bertie Beetles showbag, sugar addicts have their pick of Kit Kats, Wonkas, Nestle, Allens and more, and a wide range of sport, entertainment and pop culture bags to choose from.

Sure, it’s not even nearly the same as attending in person, but at least you get to hang on to some of the magic during these unprecedented times.

Where can I order? Visit the Showbag Shop to place your order.

Are you livestreaming an event or performance? Let us know by emailing kcarlin@australiantraveller.com