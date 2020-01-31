On starfari in Australia’s first Dark Sky Park

Dark Sky Park Dark Sky Park

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Destination NSW

31 January 2020

Last updated . 05 February 2020

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

DEALS

RACV Noosa Resort deal

Save up to 35% plus free buffet breakfast

5 star RACV Noosa Resort – serene location, close to beaches, cafes, restaurants. Perfect for couples, friends or family getaway. On-site pools, day spa, gym, restaurant.

  • Stay 2 nights, save 20%
  • Stay 7 nights or more, save 35%
  • See website for T&Cs
View More >
Tourism NT Walking Holidays Deal

Save $200 on NT Walking Holidays

SAVE $200 on selected Northern Territory walks PLUS receive a $150 Paddy Pallin gear voucher.

  • Larapinta Trek, Jatbula Trail & more
  • From 3 days to 14 days long
  • Guided or self-guided options
View More >
RFDS VR

Bombing of Darwin Harbour

Relive the drama of the Bombing of Darwin Harbour that rocked Australia in 1942.

  • See, experience and learn
  • Award winning facility
  • Modern and exciting technology
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2020. All rights reserved.