The best boutique stays on the Central Coast

Soak up some seriously serene Central Coast bliss with our top pick of boutique hotels.

From Terrigal, Avoca, Copacabana and Macmasters Beach to Bateau Bay, The Entrance, Ettalong, Umina, Patonga and Killcare – you’ll need more than a few days to explore the vast beauty of the Central Coast.

As more cotton on to the unique offering of the region, holidaymakers must be organised well in advance if they plan to travel during the high season – which, let’s be honest, is most of the time these days. We’ve done the work for you and scoped out some of the town’s most eligible accommodation options.

The small village and beach of Killcare is situated on the Bouddi Peninsula, marking the start of the Central Coast. You’ll find Bells at Killcare housed atop its cliff sides, with dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean.

The luxury five-star cottages, suites and villas provide much by way of Hampton’s design and opulence. Washed back blues, bleached linens, driftwood walls and wide striped awnings will remind you of summer’s past. Ralph Lauren furnishings are scattered throughout, perfect for sitting among lush native landscape to a soundtrack of the local kookaburras.

And while the rooms at Bells make it worthy of a stay, the accolades of the restaurant make it a day-trip dining destination all on its own. Renowned chef Sean Connolly (The Morrison, Balcony Bar and Restaurant, Sean’s Kitchen, The Bon Pavilion) showcases his love affair with Italian cuisine at Wild Flower Bar and Dining. Seafood from local waterways is served up in a bistro style space, surrounded by Kate Swinton wallpaper and screen-print cushions.

Totally secluded on the sands of Toowoon Bay, relaxation is at the top of the to-do list at Kim’s Beachside Retreat.

Each of the 34 adults-only bungalows and villas are fully equipped, perched metres from the beach and shaded by ancient Norfolk Island pines. There is a forest filled with palms and tropical greenery, plus a stunning symphony of Whip birds, Lorikeets and Honey Eaters singing a morning chorus.

Choose between views of beach or garden and indulge in the clean, luxurious amenities of your room. There are heated Jacuzzi’s, indoor spa baths or private swimming pools on offer, as well as a smart cocktail bar, a prime beachfront location, great food and on site massages.

It’s one of NSW’s most luxurious stays and certainly worth every penny. Also housed within the beauty of Bouddi National Park, Pretty Beach House has been living up to its name since opening in 2015. A string of awards and accolades followed its inception, including being named in the Conde Nast Gold List and Hot Hotels of the World.

Rustic in charm and build, PBH blends effortlessly within its coastal bush surrounds. It is constructed from decommissioned railway timber pylons, handcrafted in 1883, locally sourced mud bricks, artisan-cut sandstone, with the inclusion of brass and copper features throughout.

An off-grid blacksmith from the Blue Mountains made the bar, and original artworks by Arthur Boyd, Sidney Nolan and John Olsen don the walls. For furnishings, earthy tones are scattered throughout, as well bedding made from hand-loomed luxurious Italian Busatti linen.

Bouddi National Park is the land of the Darkinjung tribe, and home to around 100 ancient indigenous artworks, three of which are located on the hotel property.

The historical artworks are between 8000 and 10,000 years old and are proudly shown and explained to guests every evening during a special Welcome to Country smoking ceremony led by a local Aboriginal elder around the outdoor fire.

Open the French doors, step out onto a private garden and enjoy the fresh country air at Escala Luxury Suites.

Located among the rolling hinterland hills of the Central Coast, this is the perfect getaway for those who appreciate a little inland beauty. The two self-contained suites are surrounded by a breathtaking valley, packed to the rafters with bird life and native fauna.

A private driveway lined with Murraya hedges leads to your front door. Inside you’d be forgiven for thinking you had stepped into a French postcard. Provincially upholstered dining tables match the floor-to-ceiling curtains, and a king bed accommodates a maximum of two people.

Both suites are identical and have an ensuite bathroom with bathrobes, slippers, hair dryer and Roberto Cavalli amenities. The open room interior includes a kitchenette, dining and lounge area, an air conditioning system, Wi-Fi, Netflix and an iPod-docking station.

Privacy is the priority here. Guests have access to the whole property, which boasts a private outdoor swimming pool, heated spa, expansive garden, sunbeds and a parking space.

The local pub at the cute coastal hideaway of Patonga has a new lease of life. Guests are now invited to drink downstairs and sleep upstairs at the Boathouse Hotel and neighbouring cottage.

Former owners Andrew Goldsmith and Pip Robb opened in sleepy Patonga at the end of 2018 and added rooms the following year, complete with the blue-white and driftwood aesthetic. The wooden ferry can bring you here from its Palm Beach sister, transporting the famed nautical vibes with it.

The offering includes three apartments above the hotel, idyllic for couples, families and groups. There are kitchenettes and balconies, as well as white-shuttered windows and low swing seats with views towards the pier. White-tiled bathrooms are stocked with L’Occitane products.

Next door, the similarly-decorated Patonga Cottage accommodates up to 10 guests. Bi-fold doors open to a large timber deck, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and swimming pool. Downstairs, the Boathouse serves as the ‘hotel’ restaurant, bar and kiosk. And on Mondays and Tuesdays, when the restaurant is closed for dinner, staff can arrange wine and cold seafood platter to be sent to your room.

Macmasters Beach House is a sophisticated coastal retreat within the Contemporary Hotels portfolio. It was designed to mimic all the charm and nostalgia of a 1950’s holiday home set-up, and has delightfully nailed it.

Located just 20 steps from the beautiful Macmasters Beach, the house has been designed to ergonomically integrate with a striking coastal banksia tree in the front garden. Inside, the double story home features interiors by Arent & Pyke. The building is split into two pavilions, and four bedrooms sleep up to eight people.

Timber tones are balanced with clean-line furniture and a generous kitchen with muted green cabinetry. A north-easterly terrace allows sea breezes to flow throughout the home, allowing you to soak up that fresh Central Coast air.