We’ve rounded up the best hotels, resorts and Airbnbs in Coffs Harbour.

From an absolute beachfront home that should be on the top of your travel bucket list to a resort with wraparound views of the Great Dividing Range and Pacific Ocean, to a rustic cabin with an Aussie bent, here are some of the coolest places to stay in and around Coffs Harbour.

Luxury Beach Houses

Sapphire Seas Beach House

Make sure your hair is perfectly coiffed during your stay at Sapphire Seas Beach House so you can snap some stellar selfies while swanning about poolside. The four-bedroom home, which sleeps up to eight guests, sits metres away from Sapphire Beach, which is one of the loveliest spots on the Coffs Coast. Bags the main bedroom and book a long stay at the luxury beach house which has a wet-edge swimming pool and heated spa.

Barellen Beach House

Barellen Beach House is a proper grown-up space that looks like it could have been airlifted in from The Hamptons. The waterfront hangout, which sleeps 10, spills directly onto Safety Beach and is awash with nautical vibes from giant seashells and fixtures such as life buoys and porthole wall mirrors mounted on the walls. Barellen means ‘the meeting of the waters’ in the local Indigenous language which the owners say is a metaphor for the home, as a favoured rendezvous point for family and friends.

Diggers Beach Cottage

You’ll have the entire house to yourself and possibly the beach too if you set off early enough from Diggers Beach Cottage , located on prime real estate near delightful Diggers Beach. This original home has had a revamp but kept all of its unique charm and character. Rifle through the selection of books and board games, kick back in the landscaped courtyard or stroll down to Aanuka Beach Resort for an expertly made cappuccino. Sleeps six.

Hernani Wilderness Hut

You’ll have to drive through Dorrigo National Park to get to Hernani Wilderness Hut , which rests lightly on the earth from its position on a remote escarpment in the New England tableland. This off-the-grid eco escape, which sleeps nine people, is well worth the 1.5-hour drive west of Coffs Harbour. Expect old-school country comforts such as a slow-combustion fireplace and colourful crochet blankets your Nanna would covet. There are just three properties located on this organic farm in Bellingen.

ArtHOUSE

Although art and creativity define a stay at Arthouse Absolute Beachfront Accommodation , it’s the view that takes centre stage at the boutique beach house on Emerald Beach. The ArtHOUSE, which comprises three self-contained apartments that have been sandwiched together, is specifically designed for couples but can accommodate up to four people. The apartments all have an easterly aspect overlooking Emerald Beach but ArtHOUSE 3 has the most exceptional views.

Resorts

Opal Cove Resort

Coffs Harbour is known as the city where the mountains meet the sea and most of the rooms at the Opal Cove Resort offers views of both. Whether you’re interested in a summer stay or a winter escape, the resort is located close to Korora Bay, and is in a great sun-splashed position to explore year-round. Enjoy a plunge in the pool or walk across the manicured lawns for a swim in the turquoise sea. Spa Elements is one of the city’s best: indulge in a massage followed by dinner at Horizons brasserie.

Pacific Bay Resort

Pacific Bay Resort has earned its reputation for being one of Coffs Harbour’s premier resorts. And, as the sister hotel to Jonah’s Restaurant & Boutique Hotel and nearby Bonville Golf Resort – where you can stay and play – it’s in good company. The hotel rooms range from single bedrooms to apartments and luxury penthouse suites, while the two-bedroom apartments are perfect for families. If the sun is shining, dine on local seafood on the outdoor terrace at Bayside Bar & Grill adjacent to the lagoon.

Pacific Towers Beach Resort

This absolute beachfront hotel is decked out in rather subdued colours so as to let those stunning sea and sky views act as the artwork. Settle down into your self-contained apartment boasting endless ocean views where you can, if you’re lucky, see whales passing by during the migration season. Enjoy a spot of tennis, do laps in the 20-metre pool, and soak in the heated spa at Pacific Towers Beach Resort , where you can join a local fishing charter from the Coffs harbour International Marina nearby.

BreakFree Aanuka Beach Resort

This tropical-style resort positioned near to the sunny Coffs Coast is a great place for a gallivant. Opt for one of the Paradise Spa Bure rooms at BreakFree Aanuka Beach Resort , which has a Balinese beach hut-style feel, and provides easy access to the Macauleys Headland Walking Track. It’s a sweet set-up for families, with a tennis court, waterslide, outdoor rock pool, children’s pool, play area, and putt-putt golf. Sip a cocktail at Casay on the Beach overlooking Diggers Beach at dusk.

Hotels

The Pier Hotel

Book one of the beautifully updated queen, single or twin-share rooms at The Pier Hotel to be within walking distance of the harbour, beautiful beaches, marina and shared walking and cycling paths in Coffs Harbour. Weary travellers have been resting their heads at the pub since 1905 and although you can no longer tether your horse to a hitching rail, you can get secure alarmed parking for your motorcycle.

Ibis Budget

Although the Ibis Budget Hotel sits a little bit back from Coffs Harbour’s beautiful beaches, that is by design as it is aimed squarely at budget travellers who want the convenience of being close to the city centre. The 70-room hotel has a mix of standard queen rooms and rooms that have one queen and a single overhead bed. The resort, which is just a short drive from Coffs Harbour Airport, also features a swimming pool and wi-fi of course.

Quality Hotel City Centre

The Quality Hotel City Centre is smack bang in the centre of Coffs Harbour, making it well suited for urbanites who want to be within walking distance of the best places to eat and drink in Coffs Harbour. The rooms on offer in this low-key, four-star hotel include a family studio room, a king suite with spa, standard queen and standard queen with single. Marinara Restaurant is open for breakfast and dinner and guests have use of the pool and gym. Those on a budget should also check out the great campgrounds of the region.

For more great travel tips and itineraries read our Ultimate guide to Coffs Harbour holidays and visit Coffscoast.com.au.