The ultimate Port Stephens accommodation guide

There’s accommodation to suit all kinds of travellers in Port Stephens – no matter your budget, needs or style.

You can afford to be picky about where to rest your head when you’re planning a stay in Port Stephens. The seaside city just 2.5 hours from Sydney has a plethora of places to entice visitors to pull off the asphalt and stay and play. Whether you want to camp among bushland, stay in a beachfront Airbnb, pamper yourself in a luxury hotel, or find a pet-friendly stay to take your dog along, here are some of the best accommodations in Port Stephens by town.

Anna Bay | One Mile | Nelson Bay | Shoal Bay & Fingal Bay | Salamander Bay & Corlette | Karuah, Tea Gardens & Hawks Nest

Anna Bay

The Retreat Port Stephens

Best for: families, bush setting, pet-friendly

Wake to beautiful birdsong in your bush hideaway beside the sand dunes, which is also home to echidnas, kangaroos, lorikeets, rosellas and resident possums. The Retreat Port Stephens has covered BBQs, a saltwater swimming pool, kids playground and campfires as well as bus and boat parking. There is a range of different bedding configurations including cabins, bungalows, duplexes, The Lodge and The Ranch. Fido can also join you in one of the designated fenced-off options.

Talm Beach House

Best for: groups, luxury, beachfront

The name ‘Talm’ is an Afrikaans words that means ‘to linger’. Hipsters will love to do just that at this stunning hideaway that riffs on the Hamptons and overlooks the ocean. There’s a surf break right out front and rock pools to explore when you’re not kicking back in the stylishly curated space which has indoor-outdoor areas, cosy blankets, comfy chairs as well as luxury amenities, a gas fireplace and coffee machine.

Samurai Beach Bungalows – Port Stephens YHA

Best for: groups, budget, bush setting

Large families or groups of friends on a budget will find a lot to love at the Samurai Beach Bungalows – Port Stephens YHA as they can book out the entire property, which sleeps up to 32 people and has free wi-fi, BBQ facilities, a swimming pool and campfire. There are also private rooms available at the rustic YHA set amid rainforest and bikes for hire that are great for ducking down to the local clothing-optional beach, Samurai. If you’re lucky you might spot one of the resident koalas.

Thou Walla Sunset Retreat

Best for: couples, glamping, boating

Enjoy a lazy dinner on the deck of your glamping tent at Thou Walla Sunset Retreat as the sky becomes a swirl of dusty pink. The environment surrounding Soldier’s Point is spectacular: get barefoot on the beach, fish off the nearby jetty, or escape to Point Restaurant. The retreat is also perfectly placed for adventures into Port Stephens.

One Mile

Wanderers Retreat

Best for: couples, bushland, privacy

The fairy tale treehouses at Wanderers Retreat are buried deep in the wilderness. There are also cosy self-contained eco cottages, a Bush Spa Cottage as well as the luxurious Beach Spa House. Wake to the music of the birds amid the old-growth melaleucas, which is a habitat for koalas. The luxury accommodation, which includes a two-person hot tub, is within walking distance of One Mile Beach and the Tomaree National Park – ideal for those in search of an itinerary with an abundance of nature experiences.

Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary

Best for: families, nature, eco-friendly, glamping

You will be enveloped by nature during a stay at Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary, which is fringed by gum trees that draw in crowds keen on spotting koalas in the wild and learning about koala conservation. Set amid eight hectares of stunning bushland, fringed by Worimi Conservation Lands and a stretch of One Mile Beach, the accommodation includes glamping-style safari tents, deluxe studio rooms and one-bedroom deluxe suites.

Nelson Bay

Bannisters Port Stephens

Best for: couples, luxury, pet-friendly

Bannisters Port Stephens has taken the bones of an old hotel and transformed it, channelling a sun-bleached stripped-back nautical palette that befits the brand.

Although it doesn’t have actual beach frontage, Bannisters Port Stephens makes up for that with its water views and quick access to bush and bay. Rick Stein’s magic touch is evident on the menu at his namesake restaurant and there is a kind of village vibe around the infinity pool that makes it feel like a secret hang. If your pooch also enjoys the finer things in life, book one of the pet-friendly rooms and bring them along.

Amarna Luxury Beach Resort

Best for: groups, luxury, beachfront

There are just 11 contemporary apartments located at the five-star Amarna Luxury Beach Resort, where you can spot the resident dolphins of Dutchmans Beach from the comfort of your private balcony.

The position of the resort is as high-end as the designer-style retreat, designed to enjoy with your nearest and dearest. Book an in-room massage, take a plunge in your private pool and enjoy staring out at a huge slab of sea.

Halifax Holiday Park

Best for: families, caravan and camping, pet-friendly

There are plenty of things to do around this park, located amid the blue-water paradise of Halifax Holiday Park. Don’t forget to pack your bucket and spade, as the park is only minutes from Nelson Bay and Shoal Bay. With two beaches on your doorstep, Halifax makes for a great hideaway: peg out your tent on a powered site or Astro-turfed site, pull into a concrete slab with your motorhome or kick back on the deck of a beachside villa. You can also bring your dog along to join in the fun.

The Bay

Best for: groups, luxury, pet-friendly

Any fantasies you had of a sea change can be met in the short term with a stay at The Bay. This new gathering spot in Port Stephens is designed to accommodate large groups of friends or extended families (and their furry friends too). The property is sandwiched between Nelson Bay and Shoal Bay and the ‘backyard’ is breathtaking. Inside, it’s all white walls, clean lines and earthy textures and it can sleep 13 comfortably.

Shoal Bay & Fingal Bay

Salt at Shoal Bay

Best for: groups, luxury, beachfront

Spend the morning exploring Stockton Beach Sand Dunes and learning about the area’s rich Indigenous heritage before returning to your digs at Salt at Shoal Bay. Life is sweet at this property, as the beachfront location means you can sidestep the crowds and plant your parasol on the sand whenever the mood strikes. Choose between Salt One, on the upper level, Salt Two at ground level and Salt Three, the cottage – all luxurious and supremely comfortable.

Shoal Bay Holiday Park

Best for: families, pet-friendly, caravan and camping

This picturesque park is located opposite one of the most beautiful beaches on Australia’s East Coast. Located just minutes from the powder-soft sands of Shoal Bay, which is a family-friendly spot to swim, the park is located within close proximity to the heart of cosmopolitan Shoal Bay. Embrace your stripped-back existence in a tent or caravan or stay in an accessible safari tent or villa. Pets are also allowed.

Ramada Resort by Wyndham Shoal Bay

Best for: groups, families, beachfront

Shoal Bay is a little piece of paradise on the NSW coast. And this Ramada Resort, which fully capitalises on the beachfront location, offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom condo-style self-contained suites that sleep between two and six guests. While a lot of young families come to unwind here, the accommodation also draws multi-generational groups and couples. The resort has a lap pool and resort-style pool with a wading section for little ones, and is close to beaches and Tomaree Headland.

Fingal Bay Holiday Park

Best for: families, pet-friendly, caravan and camping

This popular holiday park has a huge resort pool, giant chessboard, children’s playground and camp kitchen making it an attractive spot for families who want to stay and play in Nelson’s Bay. Accommodation at the park includes powered tent sites, powered van sites, drive-through sites and motorhome sites. The park has cabins to suit a range of budgets, is pet-friendly and has recently upgraded its amenities block.

Salamander Bay & Corlette

Oaks Port Stephens Pacific Blue Resort

Best for: families, groups, affordable

The Oaks Port Stephens Pacific Blue Resort has one of the largest pools in Australia, which is one of many reasons it nails the brief for a fab and affordable family or group getaway. Hatch a plan to take advantage of the action stations: there’s a Japanese steam room, a heated spa, an onsite gymnasium and a tennis court. Book a budget-friendly family room or go all out with a swim-out two-bedroom suite.

The Anchorage Port Stephens

Best for: couples, luxury, water views

Wake up to a view of bobbing boats at this breezy resort, which offers absolute waterfront accommodation on the shores of Port Stephens. There is a mass of choice when it comes to rooms, but couples love the Captain’s Suite, which has fabulous views and a private terrace. Snaffle a sunset slot at the Wild Herring, one of the best places to eat and drink in Port Stephens, and dine in style overlooking the marina.

Karuah, Tea Gardens & Hawks Nest

Big4 Karuah Jetty Holiday Park

Best for: families, caravan and camping, pet-friendly, boating

The Big4 Karuah Jetty Holiday Park on the shores of the peaceful Karuah River has been recently reopened after a major upgrade and includes a private jetty perfect for fishos in the family. The pet-friendly park also has a swimming pool, tennis court, jumping pillow, splash play area, a volleyball court and campfires to warm up around over winter. Make a beeline for a family bungalow or pitch your tent on a powered site.

Gumbeachy, Tea Gardens

Best for: groups, pet-friendly, privacy

Dawn beach runs along Nelson Bay give way to lazy walks around Myall Lake and the magical surrounds of Tea Garden at Gumbeachy, a pet-friendly laidback Airbnb. Gumbeachy says what it does on the tin: it’s about beach and bush, which means it works its magic for a break with everything at your fingertips. It’s a deliciously quiet spot that is also perfectly placed for adventures around Port Stephens.