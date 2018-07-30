If you’re just about ready to venture off to an island that has permanently warm weather, don’t leave just yet. Although winter may have you fixed to the heater with an endless supply of hot chocolate, Port Stephens in winter is the unexpected destination that can cure the blues that have managed to creep in. Just over a two-hour drive north of Sydney, Port Stephens during the winter months offers a relaxing and revitalising getaway without the jostling crowds of summer. From scenic walks and nature hikes to delicious seafood, this charming coastal town knows how to impress. But what if you knew that winter was also a wonderful time of year to visit? Not only will you avoid the pesky crowds and stress of getting a reservation for brunch, wintertime also offers a peace and serenity like no other. What’s there to do in winter you ask? A whole heap of plenty… Whale watching Perhaps one of the most convincing reasons to visit Port Stephens in winter is the fact its home to some of the best whale watching on the eastern coast of Australia.

From May to early September, humpback and southern right whales migrate north past Port Stephens, giving those in-the-know a show to behold. Boat Harbour and Fingal Bay remain local favourite viewing spots where you’ll be able to see literally hundreds of them from the safety of dry land (for those of us who prefer more stable footing!). But if you want to get up close and personal with the gentle giants, there are whale watching tours that depart multiple times a day. Lunch at the Shoal Bay Country Club A visit to Port Stephens isn’t complete without dining at the charming Shoal Bay Country Club.

A favourite of locals and a must-visit for tourists, head down for brunch and try its warming Middle Eastern baked eggs, with fresh tomato and capsicum ragout, Spanish chorizo, herbs and toasted bread.