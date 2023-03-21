This year’s Vivid is set to shine brighter than ever when it blankets the city in colour from 26 May to 17 June.

The Sydney CBD will be twinkling during Vivid 2023, staged over 23 nights and themed as Vivid Sydney, Naturally. Sydney’s favourite glow-up will fuse art, innovation and technology in collaboration with some of the most boundary-pushing artists, thinkers, musicians and culinary experts of our time.

This year’s festival is firmly plugged into the zeitgeist, connecting the NSW state capital with light artists, music makers, deep thinkers and creatives. This year’s program is jam-packed with excitement, with a particular spotlight on Light, Music, Ideas and Food. From Sydney restaurants and bars hosting neon nights to the coolest and craziest installations, here is our guide to the best of Vivid 2023.

1. Explore Vivid House

Where: The Cutaway, 1 Merriman St, Barangaroo NSW 2000

Discover four awe-inspiring artworks through an immersive 360-degree experience at Vivid House this year. Hosted at The Cutaway in Barangaroo, Vivid House offers visitors a hyper-real journey amongst Ama, Australian Oceans, Infinity and Invincible Corals.

Embark on a seven-minute meditative journey across Sydney’s hidden coves with Ama, set to local producer Phondupe’s debut album Onykia. Or dive deep underwater with award-winning photographer Craig Parry with his remarkable Australian Oceans.

Infinity invites you to escape Sydney’s winter in on a 360-degree adventure across a hyper-real world inspired by Australia’s many natural wonders. Finally, Invincible Corals is inspired by a dive through the famed shipwreck USAT Liberty, in which the artist has created digital corals that can self-generate and grow upon any surface they’re projected onto; in this case, Vivid House.

2. Have a boogie at Tumbalong Nights

Where: Tumbalong Park, 11 Harbour St, Sydney NSW 2000

Hosted in Darling Harbour’s Tumbalong Park, the aptly named Tumbalong Nights is the place to be for free and eclectic contemporary music. Unfolding across 12 nights, artists from Africa to Arnhem Land as well as Sydney’s finest acts will take to the stage for your entertainment. There will also be DJs from Sunday to Wednesday, with beloved Australian children’s acts every Saturday.

The line-up is brimming with talent. Beloved Melbourne DJ and producer Sunshine is set to wow crowds with her 12-piece Disco Faith Choir. Triple J will also be there, celebrating 15 years of their Unearthed High competition with many of its previous winners and finalists. Other stellar acts include Nice Biscuit, Carla Wehbe, Kaiit and Pink Matter.

3. Embark on a Vivid Light Cruise

Where: Circular Quay, Sydney NSW 2000

One of the best ways to admire the canvas of the city during Vivid is on a family-friendly Vivid Light on Sydney Harbour cruise. Check out the key Vivid precincts of Barangaroo, The Rocks, Luna Park and Circular Quay from the water with one of many participating operators.

On board a Captain Cook Vivid cruise, guests can book a range of dinners, including the Vivid Gold Penfolds Dinner, Vivid Special Dinner, Vivid Starlight Dinner and Vivid Sunset Dinner. Each option is unique in its own right, from a six-course degustation to a two-course, two-hour cruise.

There’s also the option to reserve lounge seating on the Ocean Deck of Vivid Sydney’s Premium Cocktail Cruise. Experience the lights from a new angle whilst enjoying your choice of cocktail, shared Charcuterie Board, house beverage and live music. Guests can choose between a 5 pm and 7 pm departure.

4. Indulge in a Vivid Sydney Dinner

Where: Ivy Ballroom, 320 George St, Sydney NSW 2000

Treat yourself to a Vivid Sydney Dinner, where light, music, ideas and cuisine come together into a very special feast for the senses. Leading the culinary experience will be renowned Merivale Executive Chef Ben Greeno, accompanied by powerhouse chef and author Danielle Alvarez.

This year, the menu celebrates a shared love of NSW’s fresh seasonal produce, paired with premium wines. In true Vivid fashion, the Ivy Ballroom will be decked out in world-class immersive lighting inspired by nature. Enjoy your feast with host Eddie Perfect, who will be joined by alt-pop singer Montaigne, African fusion artist Julian Belbachir and many more.

5. Head underground to the Vivid Sydney Supper Club

Where: Mary’s Underground, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000

One of the trademarks of Vivid is its program of bright ideas. The event invites guests to delve deeper into discussions on Human Nature, Nourishing Health and Ethical Travel. While that’s all well and good, Vivid is also about letting loose.

Enter the Vivid Sydney Supper Club, a late-night costume change for Mary’s Underground in Circular Quay. Drag extraordinaire and beloved star of stage and screen Trevor Ashley will transform the space into an intimate cabaret lounge every Friday and Saturday night.

Expect appearances from David Campbell, Paulini, Tim Draxl and Beccy Cole among others. Each show is unique in its own right, jumping from jazz and soul to acoustic alt-rock, ultra-glam drag, burlesque and comedy.

6. Stroll the Light Walk

Where: throughout the CBD

If you’ve only got a night, one of the best ways to squeeze in the most light and art installations is the Light Walk. This year, Vivid will feature its longest continuous Light Walk, stretching eight kilometres from The Sydney Opera House to Central Station. Along the way, 11 locations will be illuminated by a mesmerising kaleidoscope of light artworks.

The Light Walk will encompass 26 incredible installations from a variety of talented artists. It’ll take you around the Opera House, which will be lit up in its own right; through the many artworks in Circular Quay and The Rocks; across the Harbour Bridge and back to Wharf One. You’ll also traverse Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, Darling Quarter and The Goods Line.

7. Dine at the Vivid Fire Kitchen

Where: The Cutaway, 1 Merriman St, Barangaroo NSW 2000

Across three weeks, the Vivid Fire Kitchen will serve up a selection of Sydney’s hottest dining concepts, curated drinks and entertainment. Think street food, acclaimed restaurants and innovative dining concepts. Each are very different but all have one thing in common – they’re absolutely delicious.

Celebrate the natural diversity and insatiable spirit of Sydney through an array of flavours and ingredients. Join the world’s best pitmasters and Sydney’s favourite chefs for a mouth-watering feast. Grab a spot by the fire and watch pitmasters take to the coals. Get your hands on exclusive dishes or head to a live fire demo to discover tips and tricks of the trade.

8. Learn from The Last Ocean

Where: Stargazer Lawn, 27 Hickson Rd, Barangaroo NSW 2000

Skillfully crafted out of reclaimed ocean plastic, The Last Ocean light installation was created by American artist Jen Lewin. The huge tessellating ‘ice sheet’ takes its name from photographer John Weller’s organisation. The Last Ocean works to protect one of the most unique ecosystems on Earth, Antarctica’s Ross Sea.

The installation allows the public to step onto the continent’s icy wonderland without harming it. During the day, the artwork rotates between blue and white. At night, movements cause it to splash up and shift the ice’s shape and colour under foot. The Last Ocean is an ode to what we risk losing if we don’t limit our impact on this Earth.

9. Delve deeper with Queeries

Where: Vivid Ideas Exchange, 400 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Immerse yourself in a night of literature, stand-up comedy and performance from eight exciting LGBTQIA+ writers, comedians and artists at Queeries. Guests can enjoy a mixture of memoirs, fiction, poetry and more, hosted by art critic Jared Richards. The line-up includes Montaigne, Michael Sun, Bastian Fox Phelan, Freya Daly-Sadgrove, Fiona Kelly McGregor, Gen Fricker and Vonne Patiag.

First held in 2021, Queeries offers up a safe space for LGBTIQ+ writers and readers to meet and share work, bypassing the need to explain who they are. It’s also a rare opportunity to see leading creatives try something new. Tickets for this event are on sale now.

10. Wander Carriageworks Night Market

Where: Carriageworks, 245 Wilson Street, Eveleigh NSW 2015

A long-time favourite amongst Vivid-goers, the Carriageworks Night Market is back for another year. Held on 16 June for one night only, the marketspace will host over 50 leading restaurants, bars and producers from Sydney. There will also be performances, music and live demonstrations to match the vibe.

This year, the Night Market will be curated by arguably one of Australia’s leading sustainability chefs, Matt Stone. Now the Co-Executive Chef of Oakridge Estate with his partner Jo, he embraces the philosophy of preparing fresh, sustainable and locally sourced wholefoods. Subsequently, the Market will focus on nature, native ingredients and locally sourced produce.

11. Shine a light on Wild Nights at Taronga

Head to Taronga Zoo during this year’s Vivid and discover an all-new line-up of captivating installations and lanterns. The artwork is inspired by Australia’s rare wildlife in line with the theme Vivid Sydney, Naturally. Running for 18 unforgettable nights, Wild Nights at Taronga is inspired by the ancient and present wisdom of the oldest continuing culture on the planet.

With a strong focus on caring for Country, Wild Lights will showcase a variety of captivating light sculptures and lanterns that shine a light on some of Australia’s most iconic species. Think the emu, possum, echidna, dingo, platypus, kangaroo and koala, plus the landscapes they call home. Created by Aboriginal artist Nathan Peckham of YURANA CREATIVE, this is a must for your Vivid itinerary.

12. Witness drones light up the sky

Vivid Sydney’s drone shows are currently the biggest in the Southern Hemisphere to date. This year, Written in the Stars unravels an awe-inspiring journey through the natural world above us. It’ll explore our entire solar system, with plenty of surprise stops and visitors along the way.

Written in the Stars will feature more than 1,000 drones over six shows above Circular Quay. The concept for the drone show is the brainchild of Gill Minervini, in collaboration with the Australian Traffic Network. Note that shows are subject to weather conditions.