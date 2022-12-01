Imagine a holiday spending days poolside, peacefully reclining with cocktail in hand, or discovering a port at your own pace before returning to be pampered in a spacious spa.

Come nightfall, an intimate table for two awaits, where you can savour exemplary cuisine before enjoying a Broadway-style live stage production. And the next day, a brand new adventure awaits.

Enter Norwegian Spirit, the last of the major ships to return to Australian waters, arriving in Sydney Harbour on 21 December 2022.

She’s the crowning glory in Australia’s great cruise comeback, marking the return of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) after an almost three-year absence from the region. Deliberately designed to be different, with an impressive bow-to-stern US$100 million refurbishment, NCL is taking cruising to the next level.

What’s on board the Norwegian Spirit?

The revitalised Norwegian Spirit is quite unlike any other ship sailing in our waters. Appealing to the adult cruiser while epitomising the Australian laid-back lifestyle, the ship has recently undergone the most extensive makeover in NCL’s 55-year history.

There are 14 brand new venues, including Spice H20, an adults-only pool and lounge area by day that transforms into a cocktail lounge and open-air nightclub at night.

Dining choices are vast – in fact, there are more dining options than cruise nights, including culinary theatrics at Teppanyaki, fine French fare at Le Bistro, and contemporary Italian at the all-new Onda by Scarpetta.

After dinner, take in a spectacular show; highlights of NCL’s award-winning entertainment line-up include Blazing Boots, a full-scale production showcasing the best of country and rock’n’roll, and Elements, a visual feast of acrobatics and dance.

Dedicate a day or more to recharge in the newly doubled-in-size Mandara Spa, which now features a thermal suite that includes a steam room, sauna and shower experience, as well as luxuriously warm heated-tile loungers that are positioned to enjoy endless ocean vistas.

In the thermal suite, herbal steam and sauna grottos cleanse the body with gentle heat, and you can also choose from an extensive spa menu, with over 50 specialty treatments offered by well-trained massage therapists. It’s no surprise that Mandara Spa was voted World’s Best Cruise Spa by World Spa Awards.

At the end of the day, stretch out in style in your spacious suite, or take in the view from your private perch in a balcony stateroom featuring floor-to-ceiling glass doors. All staterooms have been completely reimagined and feature a fresh colour palette in modern blues, greys and wood finishes.

The best NCL deals

Astute cruisers know to look for value deals in their fare upfront so there’ll be no nasty surprises when the final bill arrives, and NCL has fantastic new offers designed to allow Australian cruisers to sail with more included.

The Free At Sea bonus offers – including a beverage package covering spirits, cocktails, wines, draft beer, juice and soft drink, a wi-fi package, a US$50 shore excursions credit, and a dining package to savour meals at any specialty dining venue – mean all the pricing guesswork is taken out for you.

Step onboard knowing all you need to do is sit back and relax; there’s never been a better way to explore the wonders of our own backyard than aboard the reimagined Norwegian Spirit.

Norwegian Spirit’s incredible itineraries

For her debut season Down Under, Norwegian Spirit will sail a selection of open-jaw sailings between dual homeports of Sydney and Auckland between December 2022 and March 2023, exploring ports of exquisite natural beauty alongside cosmopolitan cities.

Visit 10 ports in 12 days, taking in the NSW south coast town of Eden, all that Melbourne has to offer, and the bounty of Burnie in Tasmania, before sailing across to marvel at the dramatic glaciers and cliffs of New Zealand’s Fiordland National Park.

Among Fiordland’s spectacular landscapes on the South Island you can experience the awe of Dusky Sound’s natural beauty on a kayak or boat tour. Cruisers can then discover the French heritage buildings of Akaroa, the many cultural delights of Wellington, the Art Deco architecture of Napier, and the bubbling geysers and mud baths of Tauranga, before disembarking in Auckland.

In March 2023, Norwegian Spirit will be sailing to Tahiti from Sydney, with highlights including the opportunity to dive into the turquoise waters of American Samoa, Fiji, the Isle of Pines and Mystery Island.

Experience some of the world’s most incredible beaches and islands on the 15-day adventure, where soft sand, calm waters and cooling breezes through the palms await.

There are also incredible cultural experiences on offer, including the opportunity to visit markets and villages.

The journey ends in the idyllic waters of French Polynesia, stopping in at Raiatea and Moorea before disembarking in Papeete, Tahiti.

Learn more and book your Norwegian Spirit cruise at ncl.com.au.