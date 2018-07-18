Photographer Tracy Ryan finds the best spots to snap Litchfield National Park. The thundering waterfalls, rainforests, pandanus-lined pools, fields of termite mounds and great walking tracks make Litchfield National Park a photographer’s dream. It is 100 km south-west of Darwin, near the town of Batchelor, and is generally accessible all year (on sealed roads). In the dry season it is also possible to get to the park from the north via Cox Peninsula Road (unsealed). The park used to be a secret, with Kakadu taking all the limelight, yet nowadays it’s becoming a ‘must do’, an easy day trip from Darwin. I love Litchfield because there are so many easily accessible photo opportunities. Here are my top 5:

1. Magnetic Termite Mounds There are two areas of magnetic termite mounds in Litchfield National Park. The first is not too far from the its entrance on the sealed road. This area has a car park and a great information area with a boardwalk leading out into a field, which has a mixture of ‘cathedral’ and ‘magnetic’ termite mounds. But my favourites lies at the far north of the park (on unsealed road), near Finniss River, which can only be accessed in the dry season. About 100 magnetic termite mounds are scattered all over the landscape, reminding me of a magnificent ancient sacred site or a graveyard, with the huge mounds resembling headstones. The mounds are aligned north-south which acts as a temperature regulator in this tropical climate, so to capture their immensity and beauty it is best to get there early morning or late afternoon to make use of the light reflecting off the mounds. Tip: If possible take a panorama or even a 360-degree shot of these beauties. 2. Wangi Falls Wangi Falls is located about 55km from the sealed entrance and is the most popular waterfall in the park, sporting an impressive 70-metre drop, picnic areas and a kiosk. It is easily accessible and has a deep plunge pool, which can be wonderful for a swim (however, it’s not always open to swimmers because of wet season high water flow and potential for crocodiles to access the pool from a nearby river). There is a great walk that takes you from the base up and over the top of the falls and back down the other side – not for the feint hearted; it takes about an hour and there are some rocks to climb over. The best time to photograph these magnificent falls is from about midday to mid afternoon, when the light shines directly on top of the falls. A viewing platform is in just the ‘right’ spot for capturing the falls from the perfect angle.

Tips: Experiment with slowing your shutter speed right down, by setting the dial on S and taking it down to 1/10 or my favourite with my camera 1/6. This can give you the ‘milky’ effect.