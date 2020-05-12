9 of the best beaches in and around Brisbane

Brisbane is blessed with a stunningly sunny climate, boasting some of the warmest year-round temperatures of any Australian capital city.

When the mercury rises, you have a wealth of options. You can cool down at one of the weird and wacky swimming spots, take to the streets, or alternatively, head to beach.

If the latter piques your interest, choose from our selection of the best beaches in and around Brisbane…

A nice little strip of patrolled sand, you’ll find Suttons Beach a glacial, 40-minute drive from Brisbane CBD.

With sweeping views overlooking Moreton Island, the small waves are ideal for children, and those after a gentle paddle. The north end is also fringed by a shady strip of park, featuring a playground and outdoor showers.

At the south end, the beach is flanked by a scenic path that heads around to Woody Point via the Gayundah wreck. At the northern end, take a stroll to Redcliffe town centre via Settlement Cove.

Email (required): Sign up to receive more great travel content - it's FREE!

Bribie Island is the smallest, and often the most-forgotten of the three major sand islands sheltering Moreton Bay. It’s also the only one you can drive to, with an overwater bridge that links it to the mainland. The journey takes about 90 minutes from the CBD.

The relatively untouched spot offers exquisite coastal scenery, low-key bush camping spots, popular boating and fishing areas in the famous Pumicestone Passage, as well as excellent birdwatching opportunities and spring wildflowers.

North Stradbroke Island is packed with picturesque swimming spots along its shores – and one of the best is Cylinder Beach.

Situated between the Cylinder and Home Beach Headlands, this cove is the perfect low-key option for families and sunbathers. You’ll find smaller, accessible waves and greater protection from obtrusive winds.

The spot is expertly patrolled and one of the most consistently beautiful options on the island.

Speaking of North Straddie, it would be remiss not to mention the great Main Beach attraction that calls this island home.

This popular surf beach stretches for 38km along the eastern side, and is a popular option for strong swimmers and surfers – thanks to stronger breaks than the opposing Cylinder Beach. This spot is also protected from the northerly winds by a large headland.

A short walk from Main Beach is the Oceanic Gelato Bar, a local institution worthy of a stop.

The protected and treasured Tangalooma Beach is nature’s theme park, where amazing natural encounters are just part of the everyday experience.

Spend your day snorkelling the famous Tangalooma shipwrecks, filled with flashes of silver and pops of colour between 15 sunken ships and coral outcrops.

The beach is 8km long, with much of its sand backed by 100-metre-high dunes, which can be explored by quad bike or sandboard if you’re in the mood…

6. Bulwer Beach, Moreton Island

If you’re looking for more on Moreton, Bulwer Beach is the place to go.

Unlike North Stradbroke, with its paved roads and seaside towns, Moreton Island remains largely untamed; it’s 98 per cent national park and a majority of the island is still only reachable by 4WD.

In Bulwer, the beach offers calm, crystal clear blue waters, white sandy beach, safe swimming and excellent fishing opportunities.

7. Shorncliffe Beach, Shorncliffe

Just 25 minutes from the city centre is Shorncliffe Beach – a sleepy seaside village with a flat, safe stretch of beach that’s ready and waiting to be explored.

Head in the early morning and you’re guaranteed a stunning sunrise, filled with colourful, expansive skies as far as the eye can see. In the daytime, do some stand-up paddle boarding, or let the kids frolic in one of the surrounding play areas.

Shaded on a sandy bank of the Brisbane River, you’ll find Colmslie Beach at the end of a foliage-clad parkland.

The parkland comes complete with flying foxes, slides, picnic spots and bike tracks which are all fit for a day of exploring before you cool-off in the water. It’s also a completely off-leash area, meaning well-trained dogs can enjoy the reserve too.

Situated on the transformed site of Brisbane’s World Expo 88 is South Bank Parklands. The Parklands were officially opened to the public in 1992 and house a mixture of rainforest, water features, grassed areas and the iconic Streets beach.

As Australia’s only inner-city, man-made beach, a trip here is a bucket list item all on its own. Lay your towel down next to the sparkling blue lagoon and be fanned by the surrounds of sub-tropical plants, as well as that iconic Queensland sun.

Alongside Streets lives two other aquatic spaces, – the Boat Pool and Aquativity, the latter being an interactive water-play park for kids.

The beach is free to use and patrolled by qualified lifeguards all year round.