Brisbane’s culinary renaissance is in full swing and there is a plethora of restaurants that are simply to dine for.

Australia’s dining landscape is vast and diverse, and luckily for the Queensland capital, some of the best restaurants in the country can be found in Brisbane.

The city’s dining scene is a true sight to behold, helmed by a new wave of dining delights. Here is the ultimate guide to Brisbane’s 30 best restaurants.

Brisbane CBD | Fortitude Valley | New Farm & Teneriffe | Newstead & Bowen Hills | Woolloongabba | South Brisbane

Brisbane CBD

1. Greca

BEST FOR: Greek, waterfront views

Greca is Brisbane’s favourite Greek restaurant which sits in an old warehouse at Howard Smith Wharves.

It serves as an old white taverna, boasting a menu that revolves around the charcoal and wood fire grills.

Encounter plenty of seafood and meats, alongside other traditional Greek dishes that you’ll have lots of fun trying to pronounce – taramasalata, spanakorizo, saganaki. The saganaki is to-die-for and is actually one of the must-eat dishes in Brisbane.

Discover Greca on the Brisbane app here.

Address: Howard Smith Wharf Precinct, 3/5 Boundary St, Brisbane City

2. Three Blue Ducks

BEST FOR: organic, authentic food

Three Blue Ducks first opened in Bronte, NSW and has since expanded to Rosebery, Byron Bay, Nimbo, Melbourne, and of course, Brisbane.

Being all about implementing ethical and sustainable business practices and creating interesting food that is packed with flavour, Three Blue Ducks is authenticity in a nutshell.

Explore Three Blue Ducks on the Brisbane app.

Address: W Brisbane, Level 3/81 N Quay, Brisbane City

3. Donna Chang

BEST FOR: Cantonese

Located in a heritage-listed former bank, Donna Chang gives a nod to Sichuan flavours and authentic Cantonese cuisine.

The pink dining room is lit with chandeliers and full of marble tables and pink booths for big groups – or just loosening your belt.

Serving fresh rock lobsters, Chinese roasted duck, and cumin-spiced lamb dim sums, you’ll get a bit of everything here. See it on the Brisbane app.

Address: Shop 3/171 George St, Brisbane City

4. NOTA

BEST FOR: sharing

Since opening in 2019, NOTA has reinvigorated the lunch palette of Paddington diners.

With its uncomplicated, yet luxurious approach to European plates, make sure you try the Fraser Isle Spanner crab pasta with chilli and garlic, and the mango bavarois to finish it off.

All this is served in a historic building filled with brass features, exposed brick and cosy brown trimmings. Read more on the app.

Address: 224 Given Terrace, Paddington

5. Melrose

BEST FOR: Indonesian-Thai fusion

Melrose brings contemporary Asian cuisine and mixes it with a cocktail bar to offer an alternative dining experience.

The menu is perfect for sharing and has a strong focus on Thai flavours. Our favourites are the soft-shell crab bao buns, cured kingfish with mint, ginger, lime and chilli, crispy Borrowdale pork belly and Panang duck curry. Thank us later.

Address: Shop 5/6 37 Oxford St, Bulimba

Fortitude Valley

6. honto

BEST FOR: Japanese

Tucked through a secret door behind The Wickham, hôntô is turning heads like nobody’s business.

The dark, moody hôntô is undoubtedly the black sheep of the family, but dimly lit tables hide none of the splendour escaping this contemporary Japanese kitchen.

Find love at first bite over fresh, raw tuna inside savoury drumstick cones, lobster katsu sandos and grilled baby snapper with chicken dashi butter and kale furikake.

See the hidden gem on the Brisbane app.

Address: Alden St, Fortitude Valley

7. sAme sAme

BEST FOR: good vibes

sAme sAme is another beautifully designed venue from the team behind hôntô – and it’s anything but ordinary.

They’ve managed to take the heat, flavour and pace of classic Southeast Asian cooking and shake it together with a liberal dose of personality and hospitality. The results are a bustling, enigmatic restaurant that comes alive every night of the week.

Address: Shop AM3 Ada Lane, 46 James St, Fortitude Valley

8. Happy Boy

BEST FOR: Chinese food

Stop at Happy Boy for cool, contemporary Chinese food, right in the heart of Brisbane’s buzzing precinct.

The light, industrial space offers minimalism in spades, alongside an affordable dinner menu that covers all the bases. The house fried rice is a popular choice, as well as the Beijing duck pancakes.

Address: Under fairy-lit trees, East St, Fortitude Valley

9. Hellenika

BEST FOR: casual dining

Housed inside the boutique hotel and photographer-paradise, The Calile, Hellenika is the perfect alfresco space to grab a daytime bite.

Enjoy signature, authentic Greek fare in an array of upscale environments. Whether it be a casual bite by the pool, or alfresco dining with friends – there are myriad options to suit in this rooftop oasis.

Discover it on the Brisbane app.

Address: Level 1/48 James St, Fortitude Valley

10. Gerard’s Bistro

BEST FOR: Middle Eastern food

From the talk around town, you might be forgiven for thinking Gerard was just a really popular guy in Brisbane’s inner circle. Really, you’re not wrong.

Any diner worth their salt has heard whispers of Gerard’s Bistro, and the Middle Eastern bistro is leading foodies into their densest fever dreams. Changing regularly, the menu features an array of flavour-packed dishes made for sharing and epic house-made breads.

Add it to your own guide through the app.

Address: 14/15 James St, Fortitude Valley

11. Essa

BEST FOR: date night

A sleek spot, Essa is perfect for an intimate date night thanks to its moody and atmospheric feel, created by dark wood panelling, exposed brick walls and windows offering a view to lush greenery.

Everything that comes out of Essa’s kitchen showcases local farmers and providers, with their seasonal produce heroed in simple, yet utterly delectable main dishes. Make sure to leave room for their signature Jerusalem artichoke cream bun for dessert.

Address: 181 Robertson St, Fortitude Valley

12. Joy Restaurant

BEST FOR: degustation

Occupying a tiny corner tenancy in Bakery Lane, Joy Restaurant has just 10 seats, all of them overlooking the action being carried out in the kitchen and bar.

So, how good can a restaurant that seats just 10 people be? Well, they’re booked out six months in advance, so we’d say pretty damn good.

Choose either a short or long degustation, sit back to make friends with your neighbour, and leave seriously impressed. Find more info on the Brisbane app.

Address: Shop 7/690 Ann St, Fortitude Valley

13. Agnes

BEST FOR: wood-fired cooking

In a beautiful old brick warehouse, tucked away in Fortitude Valley, you’ll find the wood-fired cooking delights of Agnes.

The ethos: Cooking stripped back to its primordial elements, food cooked over a flame and flavoured with a variety of different woods and prepared in exciting ways.

From the brilliant minds of sAme sAme and hôntô, Agnes is sure to set your heart ablaze.

Address: 22 Agnes St, Fortitude Valley

14. Bianca

BEST FOR: Antipasto

A peach-hued stunner drawing inspo from the Mediterranean region, Biànca is also by the crew behind Agnes, sAme sAme and hôntô!

It’s fully decked out in terracotta tiles, while the ceiling is covered by metal gridwork. You can watch the kitchen team at work as they artfully assemble plates of mortadella, prosciutto, salami and more. All this plus fresh pasta, grill dishes, epic desserts and an Inglorious Basterds-themed cocktail menu, and you’ve got one heck of a night out.

Address: Shop AM5, 46 James St, Fortitude Valley

15. Sunshine Eatery

BEST FOR: Vegetarian and vegan

Sunshine is somewhat of a deli, with restaurant quality food priced per 100g, allowing you to order as little or as much as you like and limiting food wastage.

The entire menu of hot and cold Mediterranean dishes is 100 per cent vegetarian with ample vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options as well.

The alfresco courtyard is the perfect place to soak in the sunshine while eating it too.

Address: 39 James St, Fortitude Valley

16. Gemelli Italian

BEST FOR: authentic Italian

Gemelli uses authentic Italian products combined with the highest-quality Queensland seafood and meat, creating the ultimate dining experience.

Using traditional cooking techniques, you’ll feel as though you’ve just stepped foot in Italy.

Address: 15 James St, Fortitude Valley

17. Bisou Bisou

BEST FOR: drinks menu

Bisou Bisou is a French brasserie located in Hotel X. The intimate bistro is quiet and relaxing, ideal for those looking for some tranquillity.

The cocktail menu here is next-level, and the bartender knows his stuff. Not to mention the list of French wines will make you weak in the knees. Explore it on the Brisbane app.

Address: Hotel X, 458 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley

New Farm & Teneriffe

18. Bar Alto

BEST FOR: ragu

Bar Alto is in the Brisbane Powerhouse, a contemporary multi-arts, dining and conference venue nestled on the beautiful banks of the Brisbane River beside New Farm Park.

The former power station has become a distinct Brisbane landmark, both as a stunning industrial creation and as a hub for everything creative including theatre, music, comedy, film, visual arts, festivals and ideas.

Bar Alto is a relaxed and welcoming spot to spend an afternoon with a delightful menu ranging from small antipasti plates to a one-kilogram pot of mussels with chilli, garlic, tomato. Oh, and don’t forget the goat ragu pappardelle – yum.

Find out more about Bar Alto on the Brisbane app.

Address: 119 Lamington St, New Farm

19. ELSKA

BEST FOR: Nordic cuisine

ELSKA is an intimate degustation restaurant focusing on the beautiful produce Australia has to offer, both local and native.

They work closely with local farmers, foragers and producers to create a sustainable and ethical farm-to-table experience.

With Nordic cooking mythology, where fermenting and preservation is a big part of the culinary influence, ELSKA will take you on a journey of seasonality and passion.

Address: 2/148 Merthyr Rd, New Farm

20. Beccofino

BEST FOR: pizza

Inside Beccofino the smell of the woodfired pizza oven drifts through the restaurant to the outdoor terrace.

The pizza menu is separated into pizze rosse (tomato-based) and pizze bianche (white cheese-based) and they are impeccable.

The modern Italian restaurant has a substantial menu with pasta, antipasti, mains and Italian desserts. Simple, beautiful food is what these guys do best. See how on the app.

Address: Cnr of, 10 Vernon Terrace, Florence St, Teneriffe

Newstead & Bowen Hills

21. Maggie May

BEST FOR: 70s vibes

Maggie May supper club is the newest venue to hit Newstead and it’s a good one. The retro décor gives a modern 70s vibe and is fashionable and comforting.

The menu is designed for sharing with a range of small and large plates to whet the appetite.

From gin-cured salmon, duck shanks and charred corn ribs to chargrilled pork sirloin with pancetta potatoes and chorizo butter, harissa glazed eggplant, or some cheeky s’mores for dessert, there is something for everyone at Maggie May’s.

Address: 84 Longland St, Newstead

22. Allonda

BEST FOR: risotto

“Allonda” is derived from the Italian word ‘wave’ in reference to executing what they consider to be the perfect risotto.

A smooth wave is achieved during the process if, and only if, you get the perfect balance of butter, parmesan, stock and temperature. This is the philosophy of Allonda – balance.

With a risotto Allonda of the week, they are always experimenting with flavours that will burst in your mouth.

Address: 17/21 Longland St, Newstead

23. Montrachet

BEST FOR: French

Montrachet offers a style of bistro dining, amazing produce and cooking techniques, paired with amazing, warm and precise service to deliver the perfect French dining experience.

With a number of accolades to its name, Montrachet is using its experience to ensure they continue to delight the palate with a seasonal French menu, and extensive French wine list. More info can be found on the app.

Address: Shop 1/30 King St, Bowen Hills

Woolloongabba

24. Casa Chow

BEST FOR: Chinese-Peruvian

Casa Chow is an up-tempo venue bringing Chifa cuisine to Brisbane. Chifa fuses classic Cantonese flavours with robust Peruvian staples, for a culinary delight that can’t be missed.

Celebrate this vibrant unison with Cas Chow’s collection of Chinese-Peruvian Style drinks and small share plates.

Address: 4b/148 Logan Rd, Woolloongabba

25. Clarence

BEST FOR: locally sourced, sustainable produce

Clarence’s objective is to create a high-quality dining experience in a paired back and unpretentious setting.

Focusing all their resources on what goes on the plate and in the glass, they go to great lengths to source the highest quality, local produce and beverages.

With dishes like kangaroo salami, veal terrine and wild venison, Clarence is unique for all the right reasons.

Address: 617 Stanley St, Woolloongabba

26. 1889 Enoteca

BEST FOR: all occasions

Passionate about local produce and top-notch wine, Woolloongabba dining institution 1889 Enoteca is a sophisticated stop for any occasion.

Chef Matt Stubbing focuses on supporting local farmers as much as possible, where it favours both parties, ensuring the restaurant’s produce is much fresher and less damaged from limited travel.

See more on the Brisbane app.

Address: 10-12 Logan Rd, Woolloongabba

27. Detour

BEST FOR: inclusivity

Detour is a unique dining experience that’s progressive, thought-provoking, conscientious, and all-inclusive. To do this their menu is almost entirely gluten-free, split into an omnivore and herbivore selection.

The herbivore section is completely plant-based and the omnivore section uses only sustainably produced proteins. The wine list consists of small, biodynamic, organic, Australian producers showcasing the natural wine movement.

At Detour you can expect a unique dining experience where everyone is included.

Read more about Detour on the Brisbane app.

Address: 11 Logan Rd, Woolloongabba

28. One Fish Two Fish

BEST FOR: seafood

Combining the best of upmarket seafood restaurants with everyone’s favourite local fish ‘n’ chip shop, One Fish Two Fish is a fresh take on the suburban restaurant and bar, with something for all schools of seafood lovers.

For those who welcome a relaxed and low-fuss dining experience set to a lively ‘80s soundtrack, this might just be the place for you.

With classic fish and chips done perfectly, new-school fancy fish dishes, and versatile and irresistible sides, One Fish Two Fish is the new go-to for lazy lunches and as many oysters as you can muster. Explore more of the restaurant on the Brisbane app.

Address: 708 Main St, Kangaroo Point

South Brisbane

29. OTTO Ristorante

BEST FOR: an all-round dining experience

The beauty of OTTO’s menu is just how simple it is. It needn’t show off with outlandish bells and whistles, it simply lets the quality of the regional produce do all the talking.

OTTO’s celebrates the extravagance of people, place and la dolce vita through modern Italian cuisine. Peruse an a la carte menu, tasting menu, vegan menu and curated wine list while overlooking the iconic Brisbane River.

Colourful interiors and a vibrant cityscape will keep you company, alongside perfectly al dente Blue Swimmer crab ravioli, or local squid cooked on the wood grill. Bellissimo. Learn more on the app.

Address: Shop 1, River Quay, Sidon St

30. Southside

BEST FOR: Instagram

Southside is Brisbane’s iconic riverside restaurant serving East-Asian cuisine and pouring wines that share an appreciation of classic expressions from the great regions of the world alongside its favourite Australian producers.

This stunning restaurant is full of huge, green plants and the food is just as pretty. You’ll have plenty of chances to get the best Insta shot. See more of Southside on the app.

Address: 63 Melbourne St, South Brisbane

Head to the Brisbane app to see all of our recommendations